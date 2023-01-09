Lawsuit Launched to Protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat From Cattle Trampling

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Destruction Discovered After Nevada Wildflower Protected as Endangered
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a notice today of its intent to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from destruction due to cattle grazing. The notice seeks to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s federally protected critical habitat.
“Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants, but federal officials are letting the livestock industry run roughshod over its fragile habitat,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Center’s Great Basin director, who documented the damage. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognized cattle grazing as a threat to the buckwheat’s existence, but the Bureau of Land Management has done nothing to protect these wildflowers.”
Tiehm’s buckwheat is a small wildflower with yellow pom-pom flowers that grows on just 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range of Esmeralda County. The rare plants are threatened by the proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine.
After years of advocacy and litigation by the Center, Tiehm’s buckwheat was listed under the Endangered Species Act in December and given additional protections for critical habitat across its entire tiny range.
On Jan. 3 the Center discovered seven cows grazing within this fragile plant’s habitat, destroying individual plants and degrading the critical habitat. Last year the BLM claimed that cattle had been voluntarily removed from the site.
In an additional blow to the plant, a mysterious incident in 2020 killed more than 50% of the Tiehm’s buckwheat population, leaving approximately 15,000 plants remaining on Earth.
“Each one of these plants is precious and essential for the recovery of this endangered species,” said Donnelly. “It’s totally unacceptable that the BLM is letting cows destroy this wildflower’s protected critical habitat while greenlighting a lithium mine that could wipe out the whole species. We’re going to court to hold this agency accountable for protecting each and every buckwheat.”
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants. Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.(520) 623-5252
"The Palestinian flag is not a symbol of terrorism but a symbol of revolution," said one advocate, "and that's why it's a threat to not only fascists like Ben-Gvir but everyone who supports Israel's apartheid regime."
After protests in which tens of thousands of Israelis marched "together against fascism and apartheid," Israel's far-right security minister on Sunday ordered police to tear down Palestinian flags wherever they are found in public.
Israeli Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, said in a statement that he directed Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to implement the new policy, TheTimes of Israel reports.
"Banning our flag—like it once was—is pointless posturing and a dog whistle to supremacists. It will backfire spectacularly."
"It can't be that lawbreakers wave terror flags, incite and support terror, and therefore I have ordered that terror-supporting flags be removed from the public space," explained Ben-Gvir—who was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organization after he advocated the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.
Husam Zomlot, who heads Palestine's diplomatic mission to the United Kingdom, on Monday called the flag ban "repressive, racist, and childish."
"Grow up," Zomlot tweeted. "Banning our flag—like it once was—is pointless posturing and a dog whistle to supremacists. It will backfire spectacularly."
"Like the original ban, it will encourage instead our people and freedom-loving people everywhere to brandish the Palestinian flag," he added, referring to a previous prohibition that sparked widespread defiance and creative acts of resistance before it was lifted in 1993 under the Oslo Accords.
\u201cIn an act of fascism & supremacy, israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir bans the raising of the Palestinian flag \u2014 in its own country! #FreePalestine https://t.co/icAsoMtWMe\u201d— Sarah Wilkinson (@Sarah Wilkinson) 1673259883
Palestinian-American author and policy expert Yousef Munayyer tweeted Monday that "Israel holds an entire stateless nation under military occupation. They got enough nukes to start a regional conflagration. But they fear a piece of cloth."
On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel's new far-right government of pursuing policies "aimed at toppling the [Palestinian National Authority] and pushing it to the brink financially and institutionally."
Referring to policies including the withholding of $40 million in Palestinian tax revenue and the flag ban, Shtayyeh added that "we consider these measures a new war against the Palestinian people, their capabilities and funds, and a war against the national authority."
More than 1 in 5 citizens of Israel are Arabs, most of them descendants of people who remained in Palestine after the modern state of Israel was founded there in 1948, largely through terrorism and ethnic cleansing targeting Palestinians and British occupiers.
\u201cThe Palestinian flag is not a symbol of terrorism but a symbol of revolution \u2014that\u2019s why it\u2019s a threat to not only fascists like Ben-Gvir but everyone who supports Israel\u2019s Apartheid regime\u201d— Farah-Silvana Kanaan (@Farah-Silvana Kanaan) 1673255120
Israeli courts have affirmed that flying Palestinian flags is not a crime. However, Israeli soldiers and police can remove the flags if they are deemed to pose a threat to public order.
In practice, Israeli occupation forces often target people carrying Palestinian flags during protests. Israeli police faced international condemnation after beating mourners and arresting people for raising Palestinian flags during the funeral procession for Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter killed by occupation forces last May.
Ben-Gvir's directive also followed the release last week of 66-year-old Karim Younis, widely described as the "oldest Palestinian political prisoner," after 40 years behind bars for killing an Israeli soldier in the illegally occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
\u201cIsrael's longest-serving Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis has been released from prison after serving 40 years for the killing of an Israeli soldier \u2935\ufe0f\n\n\ud83d\udd17: https://t.co/OYknHyHuMU\u201d— Al Jazeera English (@Al Jazeera English) 1673080491
According to TheTimes of Israel, Shabtai was reprimanded by Ben-Gvir for failing an order to prevent public celebration in Younis' village of 'Ara, where a jubilant crowd waved Palestinian flags and chanted liberation slogans to welcome the freed prisoner home.
"My community is being crushed by the burden of high prices and wages that can't keep pace. Meanwhile, corporate landlords and other profit-driven companies are bringing in record profits," said Bowman.
A pair of progressives in Congress on Monday led four dozen other lawmakers in calling on U.S. President Joe Biden "to pursue all possible strategies to end corporate price gouging in the real estate sector and ensure that renters and people experiencing homelessness across this country are stably housed this winter."
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) spearheaded the letter to the president, which commends actions his administration has taken so far but also stresses that soaring rent rates are affecting millions of people and more must be done to help them take on profit-driven corporate interests.
"No one should be unhoused in the wealthiest nation on Earth or have to choose between paying rent and basic needs."
The letter highlights various government statistics, including that the cost of shelter rose 0.8% last October, the highest rate in 40 years; median asking rents have jumped 31% while house prices have soared 48% in recent years; and a $100 increase in median rent is tied to a 9% rise in homelessness.
"The cost of rent for Americans is simply too high," Warren said in a statement. "In addition to making robust investments to address the housing shortage, we must use all our tools to protect tenants and reverse consolidation in the housing market that has given corporations unchecked power to inflate rents."
"This is why Rep. Bowman and I are encouraging the Biden administration to make use of these tools and adopt a whole-of-government approach to address the housing crisis in America," she explained.
\u201cI grew up in rent controlled apartments and public housing, and that housing stability is what allows me to be here today. I\u2019m grateful to my colleagues and organizers who are fighting to ensure everyone has access to high-quality, affordable housing.\u201d— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@Congressman Jamaal Bowman) 1673279388
Specifically, the letter—which comes just three weeks after Biden unveiled a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025—calls on the administration to:
Along with the 50 lawmakers across both chambers of Congress, the letter is backed by more than 80 housing, climate, education, and immigration groups, including the Center for Popular Democracy Action, Debt Collective, Groundwork Collaborative, National Low Income Housing Coalition, People's Action, Revolving Door Project, Sunrise Movement, and Youth Alliance for Housing.
"My community is being crushed by the burden of high prices and wages that can't keep pace," said Bowman, who represents parts of New York City and communities to the north. "Meanwhile, corporate landlords and other profit-driven companies are bringing in record profits. People simply cannot afford to live anymore."
"We must pursue all options on the table that will help renters stay housed in the short-term, while also continuing to collaborate on efforts to realize long-term investments in our nation's affordable and decommodified housing supply," he added. "I look forward to working with the Biden administration to implement the policies outlined in our bicameral letter and do everything in our collective power to keep renters housed."
"If CEOs can double their pay, we can give workers a fair contract," said U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "Montefiore, Mount Sinai, it's time for you to step up and get this done."
More than 7,000 unionized nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals began a strike on Monday morning "for fair contracts that improve patient care."
"Nurses don't want to strike," the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said late Sunday in a statement. "Bosses have pushed us to strike by refusing to seriously consider our proposals to address the desperate crisis of unsafe staffing that harms our patients."
More than 3,600 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem and roughly 3,500 of their counterparts at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx walked off the job on Monday at 6:00 am ET after management declined to approve a new contract with increased staffing levels, improved safety measures, and better pay and healthcare benefits.
"Hospital executives created this crisis by failing to hire, train, and retain nurses while at the same time treating themselves to extravagant compensation packages."
The hospitals' overnight intransigence came after negotiations at several other New York City hospitals yielded tentative agreements prior to the strike start date.
“It is mind-boggling that some of the city's most prominent hospitals recognize the value and importance of our nurses, and bargained in good faith with them, while others have chosen to turn their backs on nurses and, in turn, their patients," New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman, chair of the health committee, said Monday in a statement. "As someone who has both worked and been a patient in a hospital, I can tell you firsthand how vital nurses are to the health outcomes of those they care for."
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday urged the union and hospital administrators to let an arbitrator settle the contract. Hochul also called on the state health department to enforce nurse staffing requirements, which were enshrined in a 2021 law thanks to organizing by NYSNA members but whose implementation has been delayed due to lobbying by New York City's hospital conglomerates.
In response, the NYSNA said: "We welcome the governor's support in fighting for fair contracts that protect our patients, and we will not give up on our fight to ensure that our patients have enough nurses at the bedside. We call on Gov. Hochul to join us in putting patients over profits and to enforce existing nurse staffing laws. Gov. Hochul should listen to frontline Covid nurse heroes and respect our federally protected labor and collective bargaining rights."
Picketing is expected to take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at Mount Sinai Hospital and three Montefiore locations. Elected officials and labor leaders are set to join striking nurses on the Harlem picket line for a press conference at noon.
\u201cBREAKING: Over 7,000 nurses in NYC are now on strike at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center. The nurses are demanding increased staffing, better wages, and an end to benefit cuts. \n \nVideo via @nynurses, and we'll share updates from them and others in this thread.\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1673274368
"The decision to go on strike is never an easy one, particularly for workers who care so deeply about the patients and communities they serve," said Vincent Alvarez, president of the New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO. "But hospital executives created this crisis by failing to hire, train, and retain nurses while at the same time treating themselves to extravagant compensation packages. Now it's time for them to fix what they've broken."
Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO, stressed that "union members across the city and state, from the public sector, private sector, and building trades are united in our support of the nurses represented by NYSNA, who have been put in the unfortunate position of having no other choice than to strike."
"These nurses are dedicated professionals who provide quality patient care under unimaginable conditions including short staffing, which were only exacerbated by the pandemic," said Cilento. "The hospitals' treatment of these nurses is proof that all their words of adulation for their healthcare heroes during the pandemic were hollow. It is time for the hospitals to treat these nurses fairly, with the dignity and respect they deserve, to ensure nurses can get back to serving their communities by providing superior care to their patients.”
The NYSNA, the largest union for registered nurses in the state with more than 42,000 members, made clear that New Yorkers should not delay getting medical care amid the strike.
\u201cTo all of our patients, to all New Yorkers, we want to be absolutely clear: If you are sick, please do not delay getting medical care, regardless of whether we are on strike.\u00a0In fact, we invite you to come join us on the strike line after you've gotten the care you need.\u201d— NYSNA (@NYSNA) 1673261106
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who joined the NYSNA and their supporters on a picket line, called on holdout executives at Mount Sinai and Montefiore to agree to a fair contract immediately.
"If CEOs can double their pay, we can give workers a fair contract," said Bowman. "It's great to hear that most nurses have finally gotten their fair contract here in New York City. But we still have 7,000 as we speak without a fair contract."
"Montefiore, Mount Sinai, it's time for you to step up and get this done," the progressive lawmaker added. "Not next month. Not next week. Today. Right now."
\u201cIt was an honor to join @nynurses this morning on the picket line.\n\nIf CEOs can double their pay, we can give our nurses a fair contract.\n\n@MontefioreNYC and @MountSinaiNYC it's time for you to step up and get a fair contract done TODAY!\u201d— Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@Jamaal Bowman Ed.D) 1673272539
”It should be alarming to all New Yorkers that these contract negotiations have come to this," said State Senate Labor Chair Jessica Ramos (D-13). "Rather than raising wages and ensuring hospitals have safe staffing ratios, hospital management has been granting themselves bonuses and pocketing money that could be used to strengthen our public health infrastructure. Granting these nurses a fair contact is not just a fitting way to express our gratitude, it is the best way to keep all New Yorkers safe and healthy. I stand with NYSNA, and urge management to return to the table with a fair contract."
Schulman echoed Ramos' message, tweeting: "It should never have come to this. Nurses are the frontline of healthcare; they took the brunt of Covid-19 and are now taking the brunt of greedy hospitals."
Michael Lighty, a consultant to the National Union of Healthcare Workers who worked for 25 years with the California Nurses Association, explained last week that "decades of mergers and acquisitions have turned New York's hospitals into profit-oriented corporations" and detailed how "nurses are fighting to change that."
According to Lighty:
Nurses are overwhelmed by a "tripledemic" of Covid, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), but the issues animating the struggle are older, rooted in the creation of mega healthcare systems over the past decade. A 2018 New York Timesreport shows that the nation's hospitals have been consolidating at an exponential rate, forming a monopolistic healthcare system. Mergers and acquisitions put market power firmly in the hands of large hospital systems, which hike up prices knowing that insurance companies will pay to keep those facilities in their networks. Insurers then pass the financial burden onto patients. The Times report found that prices for an average hospital stay have gone up between 11% and 54% because of healthcare consolidation.
From 2015 to 2019, U.S. hospitals' net patient revenue increased by $8.6 million per year on average. By 2022, the top 25 hospitals in New York alone averaged an annual net patient revenue of close to $2 billion. These mergers have turned independent community hospitals into "nonprofit" conglomerates—"nonprofit" in their tax status, but profit-centric in every decision that counts. "My hospital, once a humanitarian institution, now behaves like a profit-driven corporate entity," says Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a past president of NYSNA and an emergency room nurse in the Bronx with 40 years of experience. Sheridan-Gonzalez's hospital has been aggressively acquiring smaller community hospitals for years. "It cuts staff and services to the Bronx, the county with the worst health indices in the state, investing instead in real estate and lucrative endeavors."
Per a Crain'sNew York analysis, "the consolidation strategy has given rise to increasingly flush megasystems of hospitals concentrated in whiter, wealthier areas of the city. During the past 25 years, 20 hospitals have closed across the city, amounting to a loss of about 5,800 beds." In addition to wholesale hospital closures in poor neighborhoods, hospital managers' newfound emphasis on increasing profits has led to other cost-cutting measures such as hiring fewer staff nurses and not buying sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE). Those decisions have created unsafe working conditions and extreme burnout. The pandemic exacerbated these issues, and even though many hospitals received Covid relief funding, this did not translate into sufficient PPE, better staffing or improved working conditions.
Instead, the effects of a monopoly health system have continued: high executive salaries and segregated units where VIPs get concierge services and specialty care, while the majority of wards are understaffed. Managers within the conglomerated health system also began to use rising profits to fuel more acquisitions, leading to a cycle of hospitals serving the rich at the expense of local communities which had relied on them.
"Decades of legislative activism and multiple rounds of contract bargaining have yet to create a safe hospital environment for nurses and patients, leaving NYSNA nurses with no alternative but to strike," Lighty added. "To demand and win safe staffing and patient care practices is a vital community benefit. And as potential patients, we all have a stake in their struggle."
New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu, meanwhile, argued Monday that "no one does more to care for New Yorkers than our nurses, and it's time we made sure they get taken care of, too."
"Our nurses have risked their lives and made countless personal sacrifices since the start of the pandemic," said Abreu, "but hospital administrators have no right to take advantage of their willingness to make those sacrifices."
State Sen. Cordell Cleare (D-30), for her part, insisted that "we must always put patients before profits; this statement is doubly true as applied to our beloved nurses, who are instrumental in ensuring that patients are cared for proactively—with dignity and compassion."
"I support the principled movement of nurses... to stand up for themselves, their patients, and our communities," said Cleare. "Health system bureaucrats holding up contract talks and the timely implementation of safe staffing are further exacerbating the nursing shortage that they created—and this is unacceptable! Nurses are the heart and soul of the healthcare system and we must treat them with the kindness, respect, remuneration, and support they deserve!"