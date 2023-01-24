To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Support Common Dreams Today

Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Lawsuit Could Break Up Google Over Anticompetitive Practices in Digital Ads Market

The U.S. Department of Justice and several states filed a lawsuit against Google alleging that it illegally monopolized the market for online ads through years of self-dealing, anticompetitive acquisitions, and forcing businesses to use the products and services that it offers. The lawsuit could lead to a breakup of Google’s advertising business.

Matt Kent, competition policy advocate for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“Nowhere is Big Tech’s monopoly power more apparent than in Google’s domination of the digital advertising market. One company cannot be permitted to control every layer of the market that, for better or worse, is the lifeblood of online commerce and our digital lives. The Justice Department is continuing its strong trend under AAG Kanter of taking on monopolists rather than negotiating with them.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page