Stand Up America
Johnson Speakership Is a Threat to Our Democracy

Stand Up America Founder and President Sean Eldridge issued the following statement after House Republicans elected Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Johnson voted against certifying the 2020 election results and led House Republicans’ amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn the will of voters in several states.

“Today is a dark day for American democracy. Mike Johnson’s record of election denial and his attempts to overturn the will of the people make him totally unfit to be second in line to the presidency. Those who have spent years trying to undermine our democracy cannot be trusted to lead it.
“Entrusting the House of Representatives to a man the New York Times called ‘the most important architect of the Electoral College objections’ is proof of House Republicans’ contempt for our freedom to vote. The American people deserve a Speaker who will stand up for our democracy and our fundamental freedoms, but sadly, House Republicans have embraced MAGA extremism instead.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

