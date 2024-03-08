March, 08 2024, 10:03am EDT
ITEP Statement & Resources: Tax Fairness and The State of the Union
President Biden’s State of the Union address and a new White House fact sheet touched on a wide range of tax policy issues. See below for a statement on the President’s tax agenda and useful resources about many of the White House proposals.
STATEMENT FROM ITEP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMY HANAUER
“When it comes to tax fairness, President Biden has a clear and compelling vision. Make large, profitable corporations and the wealthy pay their share, reduce taxes on low-income and working families with robust refundable tax credits, and use the trillions of dollars in new resources to create the kind of America we all want to see. As the President’s tax agenda makes clear, we can strengthen this country’s communities, care for all our people, and restore balance to our tax system. Our lawmakers just need to find the will to do it.”
RESOURCES
New blog: Tax Proposals President Biden Is Expected to Discuss in the State of the Union
Reforming the corporate tax
The President is proposing several important corporate tax reforms, including raising the rate to 28%, instilling a corporate minimum tax of 21% for billion-dollar corporations, reining in corporate tax avoidance, and increasing the stock buyback tax.
ITEP’s recent report found that many profitable American corporations are paying much less than the 21% corporate tax rate due to loopholes. The 342 companies included in our study paid an average effective income tax rate of just 14.1% from 2018-2022, almost a third less than the statutory rate. That translates to $275 billion in tax subsidies for these companies.
Other important corporate tax resources:
- Higher Stock Buyback Tax Would Raise Billions by Tightening Loophole for the Wealthy
- Unfinished Tax Reform: Corporate Minimum Taxes
Stronger taxes on wealthy individuals
The President is proposing, among other things, to have billionaires pay at a 25% minimum tax, and to ensure the IRS has enough funding to continue collecting unpaid taxes from wealthy taxpayers and corporations.
Resources:
- Everything You Need to Know About Proposals to Better Tax Billionaires
- IRS Commissioner, New GAO Report Highlight Importance of Proper IRS Funding (all our IRS funding work is here)
Improving refundable credits for low-income and working families
The President is proposing to restore the 2021 expanded Child Tax Credit and strengthen the Earned Income Tax Credit, among other reforms.
Resources:
Biden Praised for Plan to Tax Billionaires and 'Take on Corporate Greed'
"The president's commitment to improving the lives of working people and families stands in sharp contrast to lawmakers looking to protect excessive corporate profits and deliver another tax break to the rich," said one advocate.
Mar 08, 2024
News
Biden made clear to Americans watching that he would "create the kind of America we all want to see" by ensuring that "large, profitable corporations and the wealthy pay their share," said Amy Hanauer, executive director of ITEP. "As the president's tax agenda makes clear, we can strengthen this country's communities, care for all our people, and restore balance to our tax system. Our lawmakers just need to find the will to do it."
Directly addressing some of the practices wealthy corporations increasingly use to line their pockets while working Americans face rising costs of living, U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday night won praise from economic justice advocates for presenting "a clear and compelling vision" that contrasted sharply with Republicans' push to further cut taxes for the rich.
The president's State of the Union address came days after The Washington Post reported that progressive U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pushed Biden in a private meeting last fall to acknowledge Americans' continuing economic struggles during his reelection campaign and tell voters what he plans to do to help.
Instead of focusing only on his accomplishments, the president directly called out corporations' unfair practices and the Republicans who have ensured some of the richest companies pay nothing in federal income taxes.
Biden noted that the Republican Party joined former President Donald Trump in pushing through a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and is currently working to make those cuts permanent.
Instead, said Biden, "it's time to raise the corporate minimum tax to at least 21% so every big corporation finally begins to pay their fair share."
According to a recent analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), 342 of the country's most profitable companies paid an average effective tax rate of just 14.1% from 2018-22—the first five years of the Trump-GOP tax law.
ITEP called Biden's proposal to raise the minimum tax for corporations "an important step forward from the status quo" that could "raise substantial revenue."
The president added that he would end tax breaks for CEOs, and as he delivered his address the White House released a fact sheet on his plan to "invest in America by making big corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share," including by:
- Raising the corporate tax rate to 28%;
- Denying corporations a tax deduction when they pay any employee over $1 million in order to crack down on tax breaks for exorbitant CEO pay;
- Quadrupling the stock buyback tax from 1% to 4% to disincentivize companies using their profits to lavish their shareholders instead of paying their employees;
- Requiring billionaires to pay at least 25% of their income in taxes, up from just 8% currently; and
- Protecting the Internal Revenue Service's ability to crack down on tax avoidance by wealthy people.
Roughly 1,000 American billionaires pay "far less than the vast majority of Americans pay" in taxes, said the president. "No billionaire should pay a lower federal tax rate than a teacher, a sanitation worker, or a nurse."
Raising billionaires' income taxes to 25% would raise $500 billion over the next decade, he said, allowing the government to guarantee affordable childcare, paid leave, and other programs that already exist in other wealthy countries.
"Imagine a future with affordable childcare," said Biden. "Imagine a future with paid leave because no one should have to choose between working and taking care of a sick family member."
Republicans appeared to acknowledge the unpopularity of their own plan to slash Social Security and permanently cut taxes for the rich when they groaned and booed at Biden's mention of their agenda.
"You guys don't want another $2 trillion tax cut?" Biden asked, drawing applause and laughter from Democrats. "I kind of thought that's what your plan was. Well, that's good to hear."
In addition to taking aim at corporate tax dodging, the president pointed to a corporate practice that's become increasingly common since the coronavirus pandemic: "shrinkflation," which involves companies reducing the size of a product while charging the same amount.
With a White House "strike force," Biden said his administration is "cracking down on corporations that engage in price-gouging and deceptive pricing, from food to healthcare to housing."
"Tonight, President Biden detailed a clear, decisive plan to take on corporate greed in order to reduce costs and to reestablish a progressive tax system where the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share," said Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative and the author of a report on shrinkflation that was published this week.
"The president's commitment to improving the lives of working people and families," Owens said, "stands in sharp contrast to lawmakers looking to protect excessive corporate profits and deliver another tax break to the rich."
Five Gazans Killed by US Aid Airdrops as Biden Faces Backlash Over 'Gimmicks'
The U.S. has been airdropping humanitarian assistance as Israel impedes and attacks aid convoys on the ground.
Mar 08, 2024
News
U.S. aid containers airdropped from Army planes on Friday killed at least five people in Gaza and injured others.
It's been reported that the parachutes on the aid containers did not open after being dropped. U.S. President Joe Biden authorized aid airdrops in Gaza last week as Israeli forces continue obstructing shipments on the ground.
"Enough w/ the gimmicks of dropping food from the air & building a pier in two months," Josh Ruebner, an adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University and former policy director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, wrote in a social media post directed at Biden.
Approximately 70,000 meals have been dropped in Gaza over the past week, which is a small portion of what's needed considering the territory has a population of more than 2 million people—almost all of whom are in desperate need of food aid.
"Waiting 45-60 days to build a temporary pier doesn't help Palestinians starving to death today."
President Biden said in his State of the Union address on Thursday night that the U.S. will be setting up a temporary port on Gaza's coastline to deliver aid. Critics have said that Biden should be demanding that Israel simply let the U.S. and other countries deliver aid on the ground.
"Wouldn't it be easier to demand Israel let in aid right now while Palestinian children are literally being starved to death?" Ruebner asked Wednesday. "Waiting 45-60 days to build a temporary pier doesn't help Palestinians starving to death today."
Gaza is facing a severe food and water shortage, and the aid the U.S. is delivering is nowhere near enough to meet the needs of the people in the enclave, as President Biden himself has acknowledged. It remains to be seen how much aid the U.S. will be able to deliver via the temporary port.
'Handmaid's Tale Coming to Life': Katie Britt's SOTU Response Sparks Alarm
"As someone who covers the far-right and the Christian nationalist movement, Sen. Katie Britt's speech was the closest thing to porn they'll consume," wrote one journalist.
Mar 08, 2024
News
"She is part of a cadre of young Republicans closely aligned with Trump—he called Britt a 'fearless America First Warrior,'" Barclay added. "Britt is one of
dozens of Republicans who didn't respond to a request for comment and repeated follow-ups from The 19th sent to every sitting member of Congress about where they stood on childcare policy."
Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama delivered her party's official response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Thursday night and offered viewers a horrifying glimpse of the far-right Christian nationalism now embedded in the GOP, which has succumbed fully to Donald Trump's fascist vision for the country.
Speaking in hushed tones and intermittently flashing a menacing smile, Britt—the former CEO of an Alabama corporate lobbying organization and the wife of a lobbyist—said from the comfort of her posh kitchen inside her 6,000-square-foot mansion that she understands and sympathizes with "what real families are facing."
Britt, who has been floated as a possible 2024 running mate for former President Donald Trump, characterized the GOP as the "party of hardworking parents and families"—neglecting to mention the trillions of dollars in tax breaks the party has funneled to the rich and large corporations in recent years while opposing programs such as the expanded child tax credit, which briefly slashed U.S. child poverty in half.
"Growing up sweeping the floor at my dad's hardware store and cleaning the bathroom at my mom's dance studio, I never could have imagined what my story would entail," said Britt. "To think what the American Dream can do across just one generation, in just one lifetime, is truly breathtaking. But right now, the American Dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families."
Trump cultist Katie Britt smiles as she talks about how American families are hurting. pic.twitter.com/nKCtoFRsFM
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024
The 42-year-old freshman senator devoted much of her speech to fearmongering over the "crisis at our southern border" that Biden has purportedly "invited," recounting gruesome stories of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and cartels. Trump and other far-right Republicans frequently use such stories to broadly demonize immigrants and justify inhumane crackdowns on asylum seekers.
"As someone who covers the far-right and the Christian nationalist movement, Sen. Katie Britt's speech was the closest thing to porn they'll consume," wrote photojournalist Zach D. Roberts. "It wasn't for you, or me. That said, I highly recommend that you watch it, as detestable as it was."
The Republican senator's theatrical, and sometimes comically bizarre, performance drew widespread mockery on social media.
At one point in Britt's speech, someone edited her Wikipedia page to say she is "a member of The Handmaid's Tale and not one of the good ones"—a reference to the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood that inspired the popular television series by the same name.
Many compared Britt to Serena Waterford, the novel and show's leading female villain.
"Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as shit. This is like a sci-fi movie," wroteDaily Beast columnist David Rothkopf. "This is Handmaid's Tale coming to life."
And now playing Serena Joy Waterford—Katie Britt
The kitchen, the handmaid’s tale green, the “I’m plotting your death with a butcher knife smile” Just bizarre. pic.twitter.com/GerjNCnhh8
— Leigh (@gigglyleigh) March 8, 2024
As New York magazine's Ed Kilgore noted, the substance of Britt's speech "was right from the Donald Trump American Carnage repertoire, treating the condition of the country as a vast hellscape of rampaging immigrants, blighted communities, and terrified, impoverished families."
Britt's claim that she and other Republicans are "fighting for" a "brighter" future for such communities and families is belied by the party's commitment to environmental degradation, privatized healthcare and education, Social Security cuts, and draconian rollbacks of fundamental freedoms, including abortion rights.
As The 19th's Mel Leonor Barclay reported in the wake of Britt's speech, the senator—an outspoken abortion opponent—"ran as a Christian conservative and during her campaign supported Alabama's version of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, arguing that 'we need to get God back in our classrooms.'"
"She is part of a cadre of young Republicans closely aligned with Trump—he called Britt a 'fearless America First Warrior,'" Barclay added. "Britt is one of
dozens of Republicans who didn't respond to a request for comment and repeated follow-ups from The 19th sent to every sitting member of Congress about where they stood on childcare policy."
