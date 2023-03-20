To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Contact: Email:,info(at)fwwatch(dot)org,Seth Gladstone -,sgladstone@fwwatch.org

IPCC Report Underscores Need to Halt Fossil Fuels

Relying on carbon capture schemes risks total failure

Today the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its synthesis report that summarizes the state of the climate crisis and the policy decisions necessary to stave off further disasters.

Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter released the following statement:

“The IPCC is sending one key message above all else: We must stop burning fossil fuels, drilling for fossil fuels, and building new infrastructure to deliver fossil fuels. Unfortunately, policymakers continue to lock in new dirty energy schemes – most notably the Biden administration’s approval of a massive new oil drilling project in Alaska.

“Tragically, Congress and the White House continue to waste money on carbon removal technologies that have been a failure. Relying on these scams instead of taking actions to stop fossil fuel expansion will only lead to further climate catastrophe. President Biden’s actions to expand oil and gas drilling and ramp up fossil fuel exports undermine his professed climate goals and invite further catastrophe. The IPCC’s message is clear, and political leaders must answer the call with actions to match the moment.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

(202) 683-2500
www.foodandwaterwatch.org
Press PageAction Page