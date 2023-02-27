House Republican Bill Would Upend Bedrock Environmental Review Law

Support Common Dreams Today
Paulo Lopes,
The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on legislation introduced by Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) that would curtail environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act.
The BUILDER Act of 2023 would dramatically limit the public’s ability to provide input on fossil fuel projects and other destructive developments that would harm the communities most burdened by pollution, while allowing corporate polluters to effectively rubberstamp the projects they’re proposing.
“It’s appalling that Rep. Graves and House Republicans are pushing to dismantle our bedrock environmental and public health safeguards during the East Palestine disaster,” said Paulo Lopes, a senior policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’ll see more environmental catastrophes in communities across the country if Republicans gut these protections. Congress should utterly reject this unprecedented effort to turn NEPA into a meaningless rubber stamp for polluters.”
The BUILDER Act would drastically limit environmental review to just projects that are under the “substantial” control and responsibility of the federal government. That means oil and gas pipelines and other energy projects would be completely exempt from NEPA.
Rep. Graves’ legislation would limit judicial review by requiring any challenge to a project be filed within 120 days. The bill would also prevent all reviews when an agency uses “categorical exclusions” to skip the NEPA process. While categorical exclusions can be used properly for routine projects that do not harm the environment, agencies use them improperly to avoid serious review under NEPA.
Most famously, the Department of the Interior approved the Deepwater Horizon drilling platform under a categorical exclusion, leading to the 2010 catastrophe. A mining operation near Everglades National Park was also approved with a categorical exclusion, and a disaster resulted in the benzene contamination of Miami’s drinking water.
“It’s shameful that Rep. Graves is trying to silence communities of color and poor communities in places like Louisiana’s Cancer Alley,” said Lopes. “Republicans are again showing no regard for the suffering of people they’re supposed to represent. Instead, they’re only looking out for the bottom lines of special interest polluters.”
Such public funding, according to more than 175 civil society groups, is "helping prop up fossil fuel projects and infrastructure which would otherwise be too risky for the private sector to finance alone."
More than 175 civil society groups spanning 45 countries urged the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development—an alliance of mostly rich nations—to end export financing for oil and gas, warning in a joint statement Monday that failure to do so would compromise global efforts to keep "a livable future within reach."
With OECD members set to convene next week in Paris to discuss climate finance and emissions targets, the civil society coalition implored negotiators to take concrete steps toward cutting off public oil and gas financing that flows through Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), institutions that the OECD oversees.
"Continued government support for long-term fossil energy development is as reprehensible as short-term fossil energy company windfall profits on the back of energy poverty," Sandrine Dixson-Declève, co-president of the Club of Rome, said Monday. "In both cases, it is the world's vulnerable communities that will continue to suffer the most."
According to the climate coalition—which also includes Oil Change International, 350 Africa, and Global Witness—ECAs "play a catalytic role in shaping our global energy systems" by helping "domestic companies limit the risk of selling goods and services in overseas markets, by providing loans, loan guarantees, and insurance."
"This finance is government-backed, and often concessional, helping prop up fossil fuel projects and infrastructure which would otherwise be too risky for the private sector to finance alone," the groups said, noting between 2019 and 2021, ECAs in wealthy G20 countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada backed "at least $34 billion per year worth of transactions for fossil fuels, over 90% of which were for oil and gas, while providing only $4.7 billion for clean energy."
In a joint proposal released Monday, the groups detail several specific steps OECD members can take to help bring export financing into alignment with the Paris climate accord's imperiled 1.5°C warming target. The steps include imposing restrictions that:
The term "unabated" has been deployed repeatedly in international climate agreements in what advocacy groups have called an attempt to evade demands for a total phase-out of fossil fuel extraction and an end to all new oil and gas projects—which scientists say is necessary to keep critical emission-reduction goals alive.
In late 2021, more than 30 countries including the U.S., the U.K., and other OECD members pledged to "end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector within one year of signing this statement"—but the lack of follow-up action from signatories has raised concerns among progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups.
To the dismay of climate campaigners, the Biden administration has continued bolstering oil and gas exports by helping fossil fuel companies secure long-term contracts with overseas clients, potentially locking in more planet-warming emissions for decades to come.
According to a recent report from Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International, the U.S Export-Import Bank—a major ECA—provided $51.6 billion in funding for oil and gas projects between 2010 and 2021, and there's little indication that the Biden administration is moving to halt such financing in line with the Glasgow commitment.
"The world is waiting for the U.S. to fulfill its pledges as a leader on climate, particularly through the U.S. Export-Import Bank," Kate DeAngelis of Friends of the Earth U.S. said in a statement Monday. "Biden cannot promote a renewable energy transition at home while bankrolling fossil fuels abroad. It's time to take our global responsibility seriously and fund an equitable, renewable energy future."
Brighton Aryampa of Youth for Green Communities Uganda added that "governments all over the world should and must stop funding fossil fuels at home and abroad."
"They have power to stop banks that are financing these dirty projects, such as the dangerous [East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project] in Uganda and Tanzania," said Aryampa. "The banks together with oil companies should look at supporting Uganda, Tanzania, and Africa at large to be leaders of the 21st-century transition to clean renewable energy while promoting green economic activities if they want to invest in Africa."
"This isn't 'loss of control,'" said B'Tselem. "This is exactly what Israeli control looks like. The settlers carry out the attack, the military secures it, the politicians back it."
Israeli settlers tore through the occupied West Bank on Sunday, violently attacking Palestinians and setting fire to their cars, houses, and businesses in what one rights group called a "pogrom" sanctioned by the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The settlers, who killed at least one Palestinian and injured hundreds more, launched their assault after a suspected Palestinian gunman fatally shot two Israeli settlers while they were driving in the West Bank.
Residents of the West Bank town of Huwara described the panic they felt Sunday as settlers attacked their vehicles and shops and hurled burning tires through the windows of their homes—all while Israeli soldiers looked on, doing nothing to stop the violence.
"I never thought about the house or all our stuff, I was only thinking about my children and how to save them from this nightmare," one resident toldMiddle East Eye. "We got out of the house and off to safety with the help of the ambulance crews who were also attacked while trying to evacuate us. Our lives are in danger and all this is happening while the Israeli soldiers stand around waiting only to protect the settlers."
The act of collective punishment by Israeli settlers, whose government-backed presence on occupied Palestinian land represents a violation of international law, drew outrage from human rights organizations, including the prominent Israeli group B'Tselem.
"The Jewish Supremacist regime carried out a pogrom in the villages around Nablus yesterday," the group wrote on Twitter early Monday. "This isn't 'loss of control.' This is exactly what Israeli control looks like. The settlers carry out the attack, the military secures it, the politicians back it. It's a synergy."
"The Huwara Pogrom was an extreme manifestation of a longstanding Israeli policy," B'Tselem added. "It was carried out by the state of Israel."
Smoke and flames rise from the West Bank town of Huwara. (Photo: Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The settler attack came days after Israeli forces killed at least ten Palestinians in a raid on the West Bank city of Nablus, just north of Huwara.
Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians since the start of the new year.
Just two days before the deadly Nablus raid, the U.S. backed a watered-down United Nations Security Council statement voicing opposition to "Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinians' land, and the 'legalization' of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians' homes, and displacement of Palestinian civilians."
The statement marked the first time in six years that the U.S.—which has veto power in the body—allowed the U.N. Security Council to issue a statement critical of Israeli settlements. But observers warned the statement would do little to deter the far-right Israeli government, which appears bent on settlement expansion.
In a social media post on Sunday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price condemned the "violence" that took place in the West Bank, citing the "terrorist attack that killed two Israelis and settler violence, which resulted in the killing of one Palestinian, injuries to over 100 others, and the destruction of extensive property."
Responding to Price, Francesca Albanese—the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories—wrote, "I condemn Israel's 55-year-old settler-colonial occupation of Palestinian territory (and recent Israeli politicians' incitement to commit crimes) that is causing continuous violence/despicable loss of life."
"I also condemn the continuous misrepresentation of this violence and its root causes," Albanese added.
A Palestinian man stands amid torched cars near a house in Huwara. (Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
Netanyahu, meanwhile, merely asked settlers not to "take the law into your hands" and to let Israeli forces "carry out their work."
One Israeli lawmaker, Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, echoed B'Tselem's condemnation of the Sunday assault as a "pogrom" and said the settlers "get their legitimacy from senior members of this government."
"This cancerous growth that threatens the country," Michaeli added, "must be excised as soon as possible before it leads us to utter ruin."
The Palestinian presidency similarly blamed far-right Israeli lawmakers—as well as members of the international community that continue to support the government—for enabling Sunday's assault.
"This terrorism and whoever stands behind it aims to destroy and thwart the international efforts exerted to try to get out of the current crisis," the statement reads. "We stand at a crossroads, either for the international community to assume its responsibilities, led by the United States of America, by obliging the Israeli government to stop its aggressions and stop the crimes of settlers immediately, or else the situation will enter into a circle of action and reaction."
20 minors are among the dead, including one newborn
At least 58 migrants died when their overcrowded wooden boat smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart off southern Italy before dawn on Sunday, the Italian coast guard said. Survivors reportedly indicated that dozens more could be missing.
“All of the survivors are adults,″ AP quoted Red Cross volunteer Ignazio Mangione. ”Unfortunately, all the children are among the missing or were found dead on the beach.”
The Italian news agency ANSA said 20 minors are among the dead, including one newborn.
Italian state TV quoted survivors as saying the boat had set out five days earlier from Turkey with more than 200 passengers with people from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan onboard.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government-elected last year on a pledge to stop migrants from coming to Italy-has vowed to stop migrants reaching Italy's shores and in the last few days pushed through a tough new law tightening the rules on rescues.
The Guardian reported:
The prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s rightwing government, which came to power in October, imposed tough measures against sea rescue charities, including fining them up to €50,000 if they flout a requirement to request a port and sail to it immediately after undertaking one rescue instead of remaining at sea to rescue people from other boats in difficulty.
Rescues in recent months have resulted in ships being granted ports in central and northern Italy, forcing them to make longer journeys and therefore reducing their time at sea saving lives. Charities had warned that the measure would lead to thousands of deaths.
\u201cAt least 58 migrants, including children, now known to have died in shipwreck just off coast of southern Italy https://t.co/UMpgDhZz9L\u201d— BBC Breaking News (@BBC Breaking News) 1677425651
\u201c#BREAKING: At least 58 people confirmed dead after overcrowded wooden boat carrying more than 120 migrants ran into trouble in rough seas and capsized at dawn near coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, authorities in southern Italy say \nhttps://t.co/lxE4Wn1zzv\u201d— I.E.N. (@I.E.N.) 1677406274
\u201cAt least 43 people have died after a boat carrying migrants crashed against the rocks off the coast of southern Italy early Sunday, the Italian coast guard said in a statement. https://t.co/ZGTSQF9Opu\u201d— Axios (@Axios) 1677427602