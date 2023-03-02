To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

House Ethics Committee Should Recommend Santos Expulsion

Stand Up America Executive Director Christina Harvey issued the following statement after the House Ethics Committee announced it has opened an investigation into George Santos. Stand Up America members have sent more than 12,000 emails to their members of Congress demanding that they investigate and expel Santos.

“George Santos deceived voters in New York’s third congressional district about his résumé, background, and the source of his campaign funds. The House Ethics Committee should condemn Santos in the strongest possible terms and recommend his expulsion from the House of Representatives. Speaker McCarthy has promised to remove Santos if he is found to have broken the law, and we will hold him to his word.

“Santos’ constituents deserve real representation at home and in Washington, instead of a liar and a fraud with zero credibility.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

