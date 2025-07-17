To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
commondreams-mobile-logo
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Jacquez Slams Senate Republicans for Codifying DOGE Cuts, Failing to Deliver Lower Costs

Today, Groundwork Collaborative’s Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez shared the following statement after Senate Republicans voted to approve the Trump administration’s rescissions package, clawing back funding from critical federal programs:

 
“With this vote, Senate Republicans are telling us everything we need to know about their priorities. After passing a tax law that gives a massive giveaway to billionaires and raises costs on working families, Senate Republicans are now codifying DOGE’s deeply unpopular and reckless cuts to vital programs. Once again, Republicans are failing to deliver on the one thing they promised: lower prices. Instead, they’re waging a campaign that will make life more expensive and difficult for working families while lining the pockets of the wealthy.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.