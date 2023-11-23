November, 23 2023, 09:44am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,pressdesk.int@greenpeace.org
Greenpeace reaction to IEA report: The Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transitions
In response to the release of the International Energy Agency report on Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transitions, Kaisa Kosonen, Policy Coordinator, Greenpeace International said:
“This IEA report shows that if governments continue to sit back and let every oil company try to be the last one standing, then we all lose. Industry self-regulation leads to collective disaster, so the real moment of truth will come at this year’s climate summit when governments have the chance to agree to make fossil fuels history, in a fair and fast manner.
Every new fossil fuel project is in violation of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming limit. So if you’ve signed the Agreement, you stop opening new oil and gas fields and coal plants, and you embark on a managed transition to clean, renewable energy. It should be as simple as that. Those who’ve polluted and profited the most must be made accountable and financially support the most vulnerable people, communities, and countries in their transition to clean, renewable energy.
The moment of reckoning has arrived for the oil and gas industry. Their smoke and mirrors game with carbon capture and forest offsets is no longer fooling anyone. Aligning with the Paris Agreement means scaling up renewable energy solutions while scaling back oil and gas operations, a message that needs to come clearly from governments at COP28.”
Greenpeace is a global, independent campaigning organization that uses peaceful protest and creative communication to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future.+31 20 718 2000
LATEST NEWS
Wellbeing 'Beyond GDP': How Humanity Can Benefit From Alternatives to Capitalism
"Whenever it's claimed that there are no alternatives to capitalism, it really exposes the lack of imagination and willingness to develop a better future, not the lack of alternatives."
Nov 23, 2023
News
The report argues that "the focus on economic growth has led to an anachronism that prioritizes planet-depleting activities and inequalities while overlooking wellbeing."
In a world beset by war, human rights abuses, astronomical levels of inequality, and the fast-moving threat of rising temperatures and the climate crisis, Greenpeace argues that the alternatives to profit-at-all-costs capitalism are not only available but plentiful.
"To create a sustainable and just future for all," one section of the report concludes, "we must move beyond GDP and develop a measurement framework for wellbeing, inclusion, and sustainability."
"Can you imagine a place where growth is linked to life and justice rather than profit and the economy?"
That's one of the key questions at the heart of a new publication by Greenpeace which lays out a series of detailed alternatives to rapacious capitalism that dominates the global economy and ruling governments worldwide.
Titled Growing the Alternatives: Societies for a Future Beyond GDP, the report puts a target on neoliberalism's obsession with gross domestic product and how skewed understandings of what's considered valuable undermine efforts to build happier, more equitable, and efficient societies.
"Today, a country's economic growth is used as an indicator of living standards," the report states. "In other words, the higher a country ranks on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) list, the better the prospects for that country. But that is far from reality when the wellbeing of people and nature is considered."
The report argues that "the focus on economic growth has led to an anachronism that prioritizes planet-depleting activities and inequalities while overlooking wellbeing."
According to Paula Tejón Carbajal, the Alternative Futures Campaign lead at Greenpeace International, "Whenever it's claimed that there are no alternatives to capitalism, it really exposes the lack of imagination and willingness to develop a better future, not the lack of alternatives."
Greenpeace says that even while GDP remains the economic index most countries use to measure economic health, "its one-size-fits-all approach rewards waste and pollution and does not take into account vital aspects such as people's wellbeing or the limits of nature."
The report states:
The world today faces multiple crises that pose an existential threat to the future of human civilization. The modern industrialised world depends on the over-exploitation of nature, which is destroying the Earth's ecosystems, triggering catastrophic climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. These are related problems with devastating consequences that have been building for decades. This is due to the collective failure of governments and businesses to act with sufficient urgency to counter the status quo of a system based on infinite growth, and dependent on fossil fuels, extraction, overproduction, overconsumption, and waste.
Across three detailed chapters, the group's publication focuses on numerous principles for "wellbeing economies" that challenge the supremacy of economic growth GDP, including: "people and planet over profit and growth"; "equitable distribution of wealth and power"; "wellbeing at the core"; "the common good"; "circular economies"; "nature restoration"; and "real participatory democracy."
In a world beset by war, human rights abuses, astronomical levels of inequality, and the fast-moving threat of rising temperatures and the climate crisis, Greenpeace argues that the alternatives to profit-at-all-costs capitalism are not only available but plentiful.
"All the examples we have gathered exist, work, and prove that there is a dynamic landscape for many alternative futures," Tejón Carbajal said.
While the Greenpeace report was made available online last month, it was officially presented Wednesday during a virtual event attended by more than 160 people worldwide.
"In a world wracked by polarization, inequality, climate change, ecological breakdown, and a crisis of hope and imagination, we can't use the same thinking that created the problem in the first place. Greenpeace calls for governments and global institutions to drive their decision-making according to sufficiency and the wellbeing of people and planet, so that what we really value becomes the new measure of success and can thrive and flourish across the world,” added Tejón Carbajal.
"To create a sustainable and just future for all," one section of the report concludes, "we must move beyond GDP and develop a measurement framework for wellbeing, inclusion, and sustainability."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Ex-US Official Who Said 4,000 Dead Children in Gaza 'Wasn't Enough' Arrested
New Yorkers rallied around a halal street cart vendor this week after video surfaced of former State Department official Stuart Seldowitz harassing him.
Nov 23, 2023
News
More than 14,500 people have been killed in Gaza by the U.S.-backed Israel Defense Forces since October 7, including more than 6,000 children.
New York City police on Wednesday evening arrested Stuart Seldowitz, a former U.S. State Department official, for harassing and stalking a food cart vendor on the Upper East Side after multiple videos of Seldowitz launching racist rants at the man surfaced on social media.
Seldowitz has been charged with aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking causing fear, and stalking at a place of employment, Al Jazeerareported.
The arrest came a day after a Columbia University graduate student first posted a video of Seldowitz telling the 24-year-old Egyptian-American man that he planned to use his government connections to have the halal food vendor's family arrested by Egypt's intelligence agency.
"The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents," Seldowitz said, smirking. "Does your father like his fingernails? They'll take them out one by one."
Seldowitz called the man a "terrorist" in another video taken in a separate incident, and demanded to know his immigration status. He expressed disbelief when the vendor said he was an American citizen and was born in the United States. As the vendor asked him repeatedly to leave, Seldowitz also said that if the U.S. funded and supported Israel's killing of "4,000 Palestinian kids... it wasn't enough."
More than 14,500 people have been killed in Gaza by the U.S.-backed Israel Defense Forces since October 7, including more than 6,000 children.
On Wednesday evening, a video of Seldowitz being led out of a building by police was widely posted on social media.
Seldowitz has worked in the U.S. government under the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama administrations, serving as deputy director of the U.S. State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs and as the acting director of the National Security Council South Asia Directorate.
The former U.S. official toldWNBC in New York that his racist remarks about Muslim people and Arab Americans "were probably not appropriate," but defended his comments accusing the vendor of terrorism, claiming without evidence that the man had expressed support for Hamas.
After the videos of Seldowitz went viral on social media, New Yorkers rallied around the halal cart vendor, with some residents setting up a table and folding chairs outside the cart.
Mohamed Attia, managing director of the Street Vendor Project, which advocates for the rights of street vendors in New York, credited New York City Council member Julie Menin with helping to push for Seldowitz's arrest for harassing and stalking the man.
"Hate has no place in NYC," said Attia. "Much love to everybody who visited the vendors and expressed support."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Win for 'Hateful Far-Right Islamophobe' Geert Wilders Sends Shockwaves
The outspoken Dutch xenophobe often compared to Donald Trump is poised to become the next prime minister of the Netherlands if he can cobble together enough support to form a coalition government.
Nov 23, 2023
News
Wilders, a xenophobic nationalist who is regarded as the "Dutch Donald Trump—but worse" by many of his critics, has for years spewed anti-immigrant rhetoric and speaks openly about making the Netherlands a home only for those he considers pure Dutchmen.
In his victory remarks late Wednesday, Wilders immediately called for immigration restrictions and an end to protections for asylum-seekers. As an appeal to less stridently anti-Muslim parties in the political center, which he must try to win over to form a government, Wilders said he would not be targeting—at least for now—mosques, Islamic schools, or other institutions that he has previously said pose a threat.
National election results in the Netherlands on Wednesday sent shockwaves across Europe as "hateful far-right Islamophobe" Geert Wilders and his party have won the most seats in parliament and positioned Wilders himself to become the nation's next prime minister.
Wilders, a xenophobic nationalist who is regarded as the "Dutch Donald Trump—but worse" by many of his critics, has for years spewed anti-immigrant rhetoric and speaks openly about making the Netherlands a home only for those he considers pure Dutchmen.
In his victory remarks to supporters following the results, Wilders vowed to end the "tsunami of immigration" he claims is ruining the country and make sure "the Netherlands is for the Dutch again" as his Party for Freedom (PVV)—which won 35 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament—would deliver "hope" once again to Holland.
Miqdaad Versi, a spokesperson for the U.K.-based Muslim Council, said in a series of posts overnight that it's important to understand just how noxious Wilders' ideological positions are and the threat he poses.
"Wilders is not merely 'anti-Islam' as described by the BBC, Reuters, LBC & The Telegraph," said Versi, referring to prominent coverage of the election results. "This implies he's just a critic of the teachings of Islam. Actually he's a hateful far-right Islamophobe who targets ordinary Muslims."
In his victory remarks late Wednesday, Wilders immediately called for immigration restrictions and an end to protections for asylum-seekers. As an appeal to less stridently anti-Muslim parties in the political center, which he must try to win over to form a government, Wilders said he would not be targeting—at least for now—mosques, Islamic schools, or other institutions that he has previously said pose a threat.
In a sign that the PVV's win in the Netherlands and Wilders' ascendance was being well received by Europe's other xenophobic reactionary leaders, Hungary's far-right President Viktor Orbán responded to the news by declaring, "The winds of change are here."
Progressives in the Netherlands, Europe, and beyond, meanwhile, shuttered.
"Yesterday, human rights lost in the Netherlands with the victory of Geert Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV), known for promoting racist policies, undermining the rule of law and the constitution," said Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, on Thursday. "We will continue to fight for human rights. For everyone."
"The distress and fear are very great," said Habib el-Kaddouri, a member of a Dutch-Moroccan association in Holland, told local Dutch media. "Wilders is known for his ideas about Muslims and Moroccans. We are afraid that he will portray us as second-class citizens."
Wajahat Ali, a columnist for The Daily Beast in the U.S., responded by saying that after tracking his' political career and rhetoric for over a decade, he knows Wilders as a person who "espouses all the hateful and bigoted talking points of the far right both here and in Europe. He's been their darling, ditto for white Christian nationalists. His ascendancy is a disaster for multicultural democracies."
Despite the concerns and fears, Wilders' ability to actually form a ruling coalition with other parties is far from assured.
"While Geert Wilders' PVV have the highest number of individual seats, let's be real," said Julian Hoez, a political consultant in the E.U. "They won't be able to form a government, and they'll have limited influence over Dutch politics with 37 seats out of 150, which is far from the decisive, apocalyptic victory everyone is claiming."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular