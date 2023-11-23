To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Greenpeace
Greenpeace reaction to IEA report: The Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transitions

In response to the release of the International Energy Agency report on Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transitions, Kaisa Kosonen, Policy Coordinator, Greenpeace International said:

“This IEA report shows that if governments continue to sit back and let every oil company try to be the last one standing, then we all lose. Industry self-regulation leads to collective disaster, so the real moment of truth will come at this year’s climate summit when governments have the chance to agree to make fossil fuels history, in a fair and fast manner.

Every new fossil fuel project is in violation of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming limit. So if you’ve signed the Agreement, you stop opening new oil and gas fields and coal plants, and you embark on a managed transition to clean, renewable energy. It should be as simple as that. Those who’ve polluted and profited the most must be made accountable and financially support the most vulnerable people, communities, and countries in their transition to clean, renewable energy.

The moment of reckoning has arrived for the oil and gas industry. Their smoke and mirrors game with carbon capture and forest offsets is no longer fooling anyone. Aligning with the Paris Agreement means scaling up renewable energy solutions while scaling back oil and gas operations, a message that needs to come clearly from governments at COP28.”

