Friends of the Earth Condemns Proposed Greenwashing Legislation from Senators Whitehouse and Cassidy

JUST 12 HOURS TO GO IN OUR WINTER CAMPAIGN
Please help keep the independent journalism of Common Dreams strong. Give today.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Erika Seiber, eseiber@foe.org
Yesterday, Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced the Captured Carbon Utilization Parity Act, which would boost the 45Q tax credit for “carbon utilization”. The tax credit has a history of fraud, according to a 2020 Inspector General investigation, and has overwhelmingly subsidized increased oil production through enhanced oil recovery (EOR).
Environmentalists remain staunchly opposed to carbon capture and storage (CCS) as a lifeline to the fossil industry. CCS subsidizes pollution by embedding fossil infrastructure into frontline communities and exposing them to an unsafe and unproven build out of carbon pipelines and storage. Furthermore, the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council specifically names CCS projects as not beneficial to communities.
Despite these concerns, the Inflation Reduction Act dramatically increased the value of the 45Q subsidy last year. Senators Whitehouse and Cassidy now propose a second increase, potentially awarding massive new giveaways to dubious utilization schemes that prop-up the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries.
Sarah Lutz, Climate Campaigner at Friends of the Earth, issued the following statement:
“We have real and proven solutions to address the climate crisis that don’t harm communities already overburdened with pollution. The Captured Carbon Utilization Parity Act will only undermine the needed transition away from fossil fuels. There is no legitimate reason to double down on subsidies for fossil fuel and petrochemical industry greenwashing scams. Senator Whitehouse should not work with Republicans to light taxpayer money on fire at the expense of our communities and climate.”
Friends of the Earth fights for a more healthy and just world. Together we speak truth to power and expose those who endanger the health of people and the planet for corporate profit. We organize to build long-term political power and campaign to change the rules of our economic and political systems that create injustice and destroy nature.(202) 783-7400
"This is the kind of pressure that could force the company to the bargaining table," said one reporter.
Dozens of white-collar Starbucks employees have endorsed a petition calling out the Seattle-based coffee chain for requiring them to return to the office and interfering with a national unionization push by baristas, Bloombergrevealed Wednesday.
"Starbucks is making headlines and attracting Senate attention for tampering with the federal right of store partners to have fair elections, free from fear, coercion, and intimidation," says the letter, reportedly sent to senior executives and board members.
As the push to organize continues—407 U.S. stores have voted for elections and 292 have voted to unionize—so does the company's forceful response, Starbucks Workers United said in an email Wednesday. While Starbucks has continuously denied any law-breaking, the National Labor Relations Board has issued over 70 complaints against the company, which faces more than 1,200 alleged violations.
\u201cWe can't thank these courageous Support Partners from Starbucks HQ enough for speaking out, calling on executives to reverse the Return to Office mandate and to respect the right to organize and sign the Fair Election Principles. #tobeapartner \ud83e\uddf5\u201d— Starbucks Workers United (@Starbucks Workers United) 1677682575
"This behavior of not listening to partners has also impacted us, the support partners," the letter stresses. "An unforeseen and poorly planned 'return to office' mandate is making our lives more difficult, prioritizing corporate control over productivity, diversity, and inclusion, and individual job satisfaction, effectively reducing our ability to positively impact store partner experience."
"We love Starbucks, but these actions are fracturing trust in Starbucks leadership," adds the petition—signed by 44 named individuals and another 22 who wish to remain anonymous—advocating for a commitment to "a policy of neutrality and respect for federal labor laws" and a reversal of the return to office mandate for those who were able to work remotely.
As Bloomberg detailed:
In January, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz sent a memo requiring workers within commuting distance to return to the office three days a week. He told white-collar staff that baristas "are asking us to do the transformative work that I believe can only be done effectively when we are physically together."
Employees say their protest letter emerged from online discussions over the past couple months that were triggered in part by Schultz's January email. It also reflects long-running frustration by some white-collar staff with Starbucks' response to the union campaign, which U.S. labor board prosecutors have alleged included illegal threats and terminations of around 50 activists. Workers United barista-activists and organizers have been advising the white-collar workers' nascent efforts.
"After Howard issued his edict, I definitely did not feel good working for Starbucks anymore—it felt like I am working for a dictator," Starbucks app developer and letter signatory Peter de Jesus told the outlet. "I feel like this is not the Starbucks that I signed on for."
"A lot of people just want to have their grievances and their demands aired, and hope for change," de Jesus added. "If it doesn't lead to any meaningful change, then the next step is obviously to think about possibly unionizing."
According to Bloomberg:
A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the letter was received and said that the company has already been responding to feedback by making adjustments to its office return policy, such as boosting commuter benefits. The spokesperson shared a Wednesday Slack exchange in which a manager, in response to an employee's link to the open letter, said that he would not be clicking the link but would instead like to schedule a meeting to hear the worker's perspective.
The letter—support for which carries risks for members of management, given limits of federal labor laws—not only could be "a precursor to eventual unionization efforts by white-collar Starbucks staff themselves," as Bloomberg noted, it also could aid organizers fighting for contracts and union elections at Starbucks locations across the country.
In response to the new reporting, journalist Bryce Covert
tweeted: "Hundreds of Starbucks stores have unionized but none have a contract. This is the kind of pressure that could force the company to the bargaining table."
\u201cWhen you\u2019re unionizing a large corporate workforce get this corner of its labor on your side it\u2019s like oxygen for the fire\u201d— Jordan (@Jordan) 1677682821
The letter from Starbucks' white-collar workers came as Sen. Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.)—a supporter of the unionization effort at the company—announced that since Schultz has declined a recent invitation to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which he chairs, members will vote next week on whether to subpoena the CEO, who is set to be replaced on April 1 by Laxman Narasimhan.
"The planet is running out of time and the banks are running out of excuses," said climate leader Bill McKibben.
A coalition of more than 240 advocacy groups on Wednesday launched a "Shareholder Showdown" campaign in support of shareholder resolutions urging climate action and respect for Indigenous rights at major U.S. and Canadian banks and insurance companies.
According to campaign coordinator Stop the Money Pipeline, the resolutions—which were filed by investors including the New York City and state pension funds, Sierra Club Foundation, and others—would require banks and insurance companies to "phase out their financing of companies engaged in fossil fuel expansion, report on projects that could violate Indigenous rights, use absolute emissions rather than emissions intensity targets, disclose 2030 transition plans, and hold directors accountable at banks that are not aligned with 1.5°C pathways."
The resolutions were timed to precede the companies' annual general meetings.
"This campaign is called Shareholder Showdown because we're in for a real fight—we're up against some globally powerful institutions," Arielle Swernoff, Stop the Money Pipeline's U.S. banks campaign manager, explained in an opinion piece published Wednesday by Common Dreams. "But organized people can achieve anything, and together we will stop the flow of money to fossil fuels and climate destruction."
\u201cToday we\u2019re launching our new campaign: #ShareholderShowdown! \n\nThis spring: banks + insurers will have their annual shareholder meetings, where they'll vote on resolutions needed to keep global warming below 1.5\u00b0C\u2026or decide to keep business as usual. \ud83d\udcb0\ud83d\udd25\n#StoptheMoneyPipeline\u201d— Stop the Money Pipeline (@Stop the Money Pipeline) 1677684715
Bill McKibben, co-founder of the climate group 350.org, said in a statement that "the planet is running out of time and the banks are running out of excuses—everyone from the pope to the secretary-general of the [United Nations] have called on them finally to act with clarity and conviction to help with the planet's greatest crisis, and shareholders should demand no less."
Among the resolutions filed are:
"Climate change is an existential crisis that can overwhelm a person in scale and size, impossible to address," said Tara Houska of the Giniw Collective, an Indigenous women and two-spirit-led frontline resistance group fighting fossil fuel projects like Line 3 in Minnesota.
"Big bank shareholders possess an enormous amount of influence on the world's emissions," Houska added. "A roomful of people can impact the disastrous course we are currently on. No more lip service or empty greenwashing—we need action, now."
Universities have used millions of dollars to fund research promoting natural gas as a "clean" alternative to oil and coal and downplaying the negative impacts of fossil fuel emissions.
An analysis of more than two dozen U.S. universities' donor bases reveals the lengths fossil fuel companies have gone to in recent years to manipulate research into the climate emergency, pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into some of the country's schools as scientists struggle to convince policymakers that extractive industries must be reined in.
The Fossil Free Research (FFR) campaign partnered with progressive think tank Data for Progress to conduct the first-of-its-kind study—released Wednesday—of donations from companies including BP, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, and found that between 2010 and 2020, fossil fuel giants donated more than $676 million to 27 universities that lead in the field of climate research.
That figure likely represents "just a fraction of the true total" amount that the industry has contributed to universities, said Geoffrey Supran, associate professor of environmental science and policy at the University of Miami and a member of the FFR Advisory Board.
"It's no mistake that fossil fuel companies have continued to make major financial gains through the climate crisis; fossil fuel industry executives, knowingly, have long misled the public about their impact on it and used their profits to manipulate climate research."
"Estimating this massive lower bound figure is a crucial first step towards compelling university officials to reckon with the conflicts of interest inherent in accepting fossil fuel money, especially to fund climate-related research," said Supran.
The schools that were found to be the top recipients of fossil fuel money include University of California, Berkeley, which took more than $154 million, and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, which took more than $108 million. Both schools received the vast majority of their fossil fuel funding from BP.
George Mason University and Stanford University both received more than $50 million and nine schools including Harvard University, Princeton University, Iowa State University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) all took more than $10 million each.
"It's no mistake that fossil fuel companies have continued to make major financial gains through the climate crisis; fossil fuel industry executives, knowingly, have long misled the public about their impact on it and used their profits to manipulate climate research," said Data for Progress.
The funding of climate research by the very companies worldwide researchers have called on to drastically reduce their carbon emissions presents "a serious conflict of interest," added the group.
The study pointed to numerous examples of universities using fossil fuel money to complete climate research, including:
Data for Progress polled 1,230 likely voters between January 20-23 about Fossil Free Research's findings and determined that universities' decision to accept fossil fuel funding is detrimental to their public image.
\u201cUniversity favorability drops by as much as 23 points when voters learn about fossil fuel donations funding climate research.\n\nWe also find that a majority of voters support increasing federal funding for climate research at colleges and universities.\u201d— Data for Progress (@Data for Progress) 1677699646
More than 61% of respondents had a favorable view of Harvard before learning about the schools' fossil fuel funding, compared to 47% after learning.
MIT's approval rating plummeted by nine points, and GWU's fell by 11 points.
More than three-quarters of likely voters said they support universities adopting funding transparency policies to ensure readers of the institutions' climate research are informed about funding sources behind the research.
More than half of respondents said they would support legislation to prevent the federal government from using research with conflicts of interest when crafting policy, and 58% of voters said they supported increased federal funding for climate research at colleges and universities.
"For far too long, the fossil fuel industry has partnered with universities to greenwash its reputation and gain undue influence on climate-related research quietly and in the background, but not anymore," said Chelsey Gilchrist, an Ohio State University student and FFR board member. "With the help of this report, students will continue to expose campus ties to the fossil fuel industry and hold their universities accountable until Fossil Free Research is won."