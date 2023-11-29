November, 29 2023, 10:56am EDT
Far From Over, Post-9/11 Wars Continue in 78 Countries Under President Biden
New Costs of War Research Examines the U.S. “Counterterror Footprint” Between 2021 and 2023
Between 2021 and 2023, the U.S. government conducted counterterrorism operations in 78 countries, according to a new report and map from the Costs of War Project at Brown’s Watson Institute. These operations include ground combat in at least nine countries and air strikes in at least four countries during the first three years of the Biden administration. Though the total number of countries with U.S. counterterrorism operations has decreased slightly from 2018-2020 – from 85 countries – the counterterrorism footprint remains remarkably similar to what it was under the Trump administration.
The research was reported exclusively in USA Today.
“Taken altogether, this map’s data highlights that the expansive global counterterrorism apparatus grinds ever onwards,” notes the report, written by Stephanie Savell, co-director of the Costs of War Project. “This contrasts starkly with claims or assumptions on the part of the U.S. public and policymakers that the U.S. war on terror is over. “
Many U.S. military operations are not included in the report – notably, those aimed at what U.S. officials and media identify as the military threat posed by Russia and China, the focus of much current U.S. foreign policy; military bases that have housed counterterrorism operations; arms sales to foreign governments; and all deployments of U.S. special operations forces and Central Intelligence Agency operations. Further, the map does not display “military information support operations,” or “psychological operations,” which the U.S. military carries out in many countries on the map and beyond, such as in Iran. All of these are significant elements of the bigger picture of U.S. counterterrorism strategy but beyond the scope of the current data set, notes the report.
“The map displays an enormous footprint of U.S. military operations – and that’s just a slice that’s focused on counterterrorism,” says Savell, on the implications of the report. “What’s more, in the new geopolitical context of the Middle East since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel, this increases the potential for attacks against U.S. forces.”
“As of this paper’s publication,” continues Savell, “militias have conducted dozens of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since October, injuring over 60 U.S. service members. Our overseas counterterrorism strategy increases the risk of the U.S. engaging in an even more active, aggressive war in the Middle East.”
The Costs of War Project is a team of 50 scholars, legal experts, human rights practitioners, and physicians, which began its work in 2010. We use research and a public website to facilitate debate about the costs of the post-9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the related violence in Pakistan and Syria. There are many hidden or unacknowledged costs of the United States' decision to respond to the 9/11 attacks with military force. We aim to foster democratic discussion of these wars by providing the fullest possible account of their human, economic, and political costs, and to foster better informed public policies.
LATEST NEWS
Biden Admin Launches Oil and Gas Drilling Auction Just Ahead of COP28
"Instead of doing the necessary work to fight climate change, Biden continues to support the expansion of fossil fuels here in the U.S.," said one advocate.
Nov 29, 2023
News
As world leaders prepared to head to Dubai for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference on Tuesday, the U.S. Interior Department underscored President Joe Biden's nonattendance at the summit by moving to sell $3.4 million in oil and gas drilling leases—just the first in a series of drilling auctions set to take place over the next two weeks while other leaders discuss the need to reduce fossil fuel emissions.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) put up 37 parcels of land covering 35,000 acres of land in Wyoming, but ultimately sold 18 parcels on 21,500 acres. The agency ultimately hopes to sell drilling rights on 44,000 acres in the state as well as in New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Utah, with the final sale taking place as the climate change conference (COP28) wraps up on December 12.
Nicole Ghio, senior fossil fuels program manager at Friends of the Earth, told the Washington Examiner that the sale was "the latest in a string of disappointments" regarding Biden's continued support for fossil fuel extraction.
"Instead of doing the necessary work to fight climate change, Biden continues to support the expansion of fossil fuels here in the U.S., including leasing public lands and waters for drilling and pushing forward with mega projects like Willow in Alaska," Ghio told the outlet.
The president promised while campaigning in 2020 to ban oil and gas leases on federal lands, but upon signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022, he approved a stipulation requiring the White House to continue selling oil and gas drilling rights in order to develop offshore wind power—a demand made by right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
Even before the IRA was signed into law, Biden faced condemnation for approving oil and gas leases at a faster rate than former Republican President Donald Trump.
The Biden administration approved 6,430 permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands in its first two years, while the Trump administration approved 6,172 permits in 2017 and 2018.
Climate groups have said in recent days that by skipping COP28—where other Biden officials will reportedly be in attendance—the president is forgoing an opportunity to strengthen his administration's record on the climate.
"If Biden wants to be taken seriously on climate by young people at home and by the rest of the world, he needs to use every tool at his disposal to mobilize the U.S. government to save lives," Michele Weindling, political director for the Sunrise Movement, toldThe New York Times on Monday.
In addition to moving forward with lease sales including this week's auction in Wyoming and the approval of a five-year plan to allow drilling in the Gulf of Mexico—announced in September, during which scientists were stunned by "mindblowing" high global temperatures—Biden has allowed crude oil to reach record production levels, according toing to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
As Common Dreams reported on Monday, a Center for Biological Diversity report found that Biden's approval of oil and gas projects is projected to exceed any emissions reductions achieved by the IRA and his other climate policies.
At COP28 in the coming weeks, advocates and world leaders are expected to discuss how "current policies make it likely that global warming will exceed 1.5°C during the 21st century and make it harder to limit warming below 2°C," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said Tuesday.
"On the eve of COP28, the problem is clear," said Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. "Business-as-usual is breaking our planet."
Analysis Exposes Big Oil Disinformation Efforts Ahead of COP28
"Digital platforms continue to provide vested fossil fuel actors with a cheap and easy way to disinform the public about climate change," said one campaigner.
Nov 29, 2023
News
An analysis published Wednesday shows that major fossil fuel corporations have pumped millions of dollars into digital advertising this year in the lead-up to the COP28 talks, part of a broader campaign that has inundated social media with disinformation in an attempt to undermine climate science and action.
The new report from the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition examines three groups that are largely responsible for the spread of climate disinformation online: the fossil fuel lobby, state-affiliated media networks, and online influencers who boost false information published by right-wing websites such as Breitbart.
The report estimates that just 13 oil and gas companies spent between $4.13 and $5.21 million on Facebook advertising between January and October 2023—a likely undercount, given that the platform's ad library doesn't provide details on ads not classified as related to social issues, politics, or elections.
Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, and TotalEnergies accounted for 98% of the ad spending, CAAD found, with Shell spending more than the other companies.
The report argues that the fossil fuel industry's online ad campaigns reflect a "shift from climate denial to subtler forms of 'delayism' and 'inactivism.'"
"Whether via traditional and digital ad spend, proxy group campaigning, or even the use of paid-for 'influencers' on social media, industry is now marshaling its PR around two parallel (and contradictory) fronts in tandem," the report states.
The first front is "promoting the continued and 'absolute' necessity of oil and fossil gas to economies around the globe, especially in the wake of concurrent global crises" such as the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The second front, according to the new report, is "overselling the contribution of industry actors to achieving 'net zero.'"
The report points to a BP Facebook ad that claims the company is "increasing investment in the transition to lower carbon energy and keeping oil and gas flowing where it is needed," suggesting that the continued extraction of fossil fuels is necessary as the world shifts toward renewables.
"And, not or," reads the sponsored post, which received nearly 4 million impressions.
The CAAD analysis goes on to highlight an ad from TotalEnergies touting biogas as a "renewable energy," a characterization that experts and advocates have said is misleading.
"Digital platforms continue to provide vested fossil fuel actors with a cheap and easy way to disinform the public about climate change," Faye Holder, program manager at Influence Map, said in a statement Wednesday. "Over the past year, there has been a lot of positive momentum around tackling greenwash and disinformation, but this report shows us there is still a long way to go. And with platforms failing to implement even their own partial policies, the need for legislation protecting the public's right to accurate information is paramount."
The report also examines the proliferation of climate lies on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Since December 2022, #ClimateScam has outperformed both #ClimateCrisis and #ClimateEmergency every month on X... regardless of whether you measure by retweets or likes," the report notes. "In July 2023, when use and retweets of all three hashtags surged, the most widely shared posts focused on these events. (Looking ahead to COP28, it is worth noting that November 2022 also saw a small uptick for #ClimateScam and #ClimateCrisis; a trend which may be repeated this year.)"
Published on the eve of COP28, the report provides further evidence that the fossil fuel industry is prepared to use its vast influence and resources to derail another critical chance to rein in oil and gas production that is pushing global temperatures to record highs and driving increasingly deadly weather events.
"The world is grappling with an environmental crisis compounded by an information crisis," said Jennie King, head of climate research and policy at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and CAAD's intelligence lead. "2023 is set to be the hottest year on record, yet the urgent climate action we need is beset by denialism and viral campaigns that reject the scientific consensus."
"Such content not only undermines public support, but increasingly erodes trust in institutions and is producing violent outcomes," King added. "The professionalized efforts of the fossil fuel lobby are now intersecting with state-sponsored PR, online grifters, and commercial disinformers. We must recognize the threat of mis- and disinformation for what it is: a barrier to cohesion, to action, and to a livable future for all."
Tlaib Slams Colleagues for Not Demanding Release of Jailed Palestinians
Rep. Rashida Tlaib condemned the refusal of many U.S. lawmakers to "view Palestinians as equal human beings who deserve the same rights, freedom, and human dignity."
Nov 29, 2023
News
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday called for the release of all hostages and political prisoners currently being held in Israel and Gaza after the U.S. House passed a resolution demanding that Hamas immediately free hostages taken during last month's deadly attack.
Tlaib, who voted for the resolution, said the failure of many of her colleagues to urge Israel to release Palestinians who have been jailed without charge or trial "demonstrates their refusal to view Palestinians as equal human beings who deserve the same rights, freedom, and human dignity."
"Every innocent civilian should be released and reunited with their family, no matter their faith or ethnicity," said Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress. "I will continue to call for the release of all hostages, as well as the innocent Palestinians who were arbitrarily detained and being held by the Israeli government indefinitely without charge or trial."
Prior to the Hamas-led October 7 attack, Israel was holding more than 1,300 Palestinians in administrative detention, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem has estimated. In the wake of the attack, Israeli authorities arrested thousands of additional Palestinians.
Under a deal that Israel and Hamas reached last week, dozens of Palestinians and Israelis have been freed from captivity during a fragile humanitarian pause. But as Al Jazeera reported, Israel arrested nearly as many Palestinians as it released during the first four days of the pause.
The Israeli military has described all of the Palestinians it has freed under the deal with Hamas—many of them children—as "terrorists." The Intercept's Jeremy Scahill observed that "of the 300 names Israel proposed for potential release, 233 of them have not been convicted of any crimes; they are categorized simply as 'under arrest.'"
"The Netanyahu government and its supporters have promoted a narrative that these prisoners are all hardened terrorists who committed violent crimes," Scahill wrote Sunday. "This assertion relies on a farcical 'Alice in Wonderland'-inspired logic of convicting them by fiat in public before any trial, even the sham trials to which Palestinians are routinely subjected. Israel released a list of the names with alleged crimes they committed. And who is making these allegations? A military that acts as a brutal occupation force against Palestinians in the West Bank."
"Israel is asking the world to believe that these 300 people are all dangerous terrorists, yet it has built a kangaroo military court system for Palestinians that magically churns out a nearly 100% conviction rate," Scahill added. "All of this from a country that constantly promotes itself as the only democracy in the Middle East."
More than 100 Palestinians and more than 60 Israelis have been freed during the pause, which is set to end Wednesday. While talks to further extend the pause are underway, the Financial Timesreported that "far-right ministers in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition have rejected the possibility of a broader hostage-for-prisoner release deal with Hamas."
