Demand Justice
Democrats Must Continue To Fight Against Trump’s Loyalist Judicial Nominees

Today, MAGA Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee steamrolled committee rules and their Democratic colleagues, ignoring a request to hold a hearing with the DOJ whistleblower who brought forward alarming evidence of misconduct by Third Circuit nominee Emil Bove III, and forcing through a questionable vote on his nomination.

Formerly Trump’s personal attorney, Emil Bove has created scandal after scandal at Trump’s Justice Department, including a whistleblower’s report that he told subordinates that he was “willing to ignore court orders” in order to further Trump’s agenda, dropping corruption charges against a Trump ally from whom the administration was seeking political cooperation, and firing dozens of career prosecutors who worked on January 6 cases.

In response, Demand Justice Interim Executive Director Maggie Jo Buchanan issued the following statement:

“Today’s Senate Judiciary Committee meeting was a clear indication of MAGA Republicans’ willingness to put blind loyalty to Trump before their oaths of office and duties to their constituents.

“Chair Grassley and other Republican members of the committee refused to even hear out their Democratic colleagues, let alone vote on a motion to hear from the whistleblower. Senator Booker correctly accused his colleagues across the aisle of abusing their power. We applaud his efforts to ensure the public could learn more about the serious allegations Bove faces, as well as the committee Democrats who walked out of the meeting in light of their Republican colleagues’ actions.

“Senators on both sides of the aisle must show their commitment to judicial independence and keep this extreme, Trump loyalist off the federal bench. Voting “no” should not be a difficult choice for any Senator with an ounce of self-respect or respect for the courts.”

Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.

