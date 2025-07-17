To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demand Progress
eric@demandprogress.org

Demand Progress Launches Release the Epstein Files Campaign

On Thursday, Demand Progress launched a campaign supporting an effort by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) to force the release of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein. If Massie and Khanna’s discharge petition can get 218 signatures in the House, they can force a floor vote demanding that Attorney General Pam Bondi release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 69 percent of Americans believe the government was hiding details about Epstein's clients. Through Demand Progress’s campaign website, Americans can track which lawmakers are supporting the petition and also contact their representatives and demand that they support the effort.

  

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Senior Policy Advisor Cavan Kharrazian:

“It is so obviously in the public interest to release all government materials about a convicted sex trafficker with ties to some of the most powerful and wealthy individuals in the world, including the sitting president. But instead of living up to his campaign promises, President Trump is telling his supporters to just stop talking about it. With all this muddied water, the only reasonable solution is to release the Epstein files and let the American people decide for themselves. This transcends partisan politics, which is why we’re calling on all Americans—Republicans, Democrats and independents—to call their representative and demand to see what the government is hiding.”

