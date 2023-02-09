Delays threaten Biden administration’s promise to tackle ‘forever chemicals’

Support Common Dreams Today
Federal agencies are failing to meet their own major milestones for taking actions to protect communities from the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, roughly a year after the White House promised “accelerated efforts” to tackle the harmful chemicals.
President Joe Biden made addressing PFAS to “secure environmental justice
” a top election campaign pledge. However, the Environmental Working Group’s recently updated “Federal PFAS Report Card” – which tracks the status of the Biden administration’s PFAS pledges – reflects an alarming number of missed or delayed milestones on key actions that could help to protect Americans from PFAS.
Following the White House release of a government-wide plan
for PFAS in October 2021, over one-third of the scheduled actions are overdue. More concerning, EWG found the backlog of overdue actions more than doubled after agencies missed key milestones that were pledged in the last quarter of 2022.
Some of the most important actions in the Biden administration’s plan are incomplete or have been pushed to later dates. These measures include Environmental Protection Agency restrictions on PFAS released into waterways, standards to protect drinking water from PFAS, and monitoring to assess PFAS in air emissions.
The failure to propose standards to protect drinking water tops the EPA’s list of unfinished business. The proposal was due in fall 2022 but has not been released. EWG estimates more than 200 million Americans are drinking PFAS-contaminated water.
The EPA also announced on January 20, 2023, that it would delay setting limits on industrial discharges of PFAS into waterways, known as Effluent Limitation Guidelines. The delay means PFAS pollution of water could remain unchecked for years.
Other agencies also missed important deadlines. The Department of Defense failed to submit a Congressionally-mandated schedule and cost estimates for the cleanup of over 400 installations known to have PFAS-tainted ground water.
The Federal Aviation Administration still has not allowed airports to end their use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam – well over one year past a deadline set by Congress.
“The deadlines are slipping. Without more urgency, it will be years before communities are safe from PFAS, discharges into water are controlled, and contamination is cleaned up,” said John Reeder, EWG’s vice president for federal affairs.
“Communities have waited decades for action. The administration needs to renew and re-energize its commitment to tackle PFAS,” said Reeder.
PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they are among the most persistent toxic compounds in existence, contaminating everything from drinking water to food, food packaging and personal care products. They never break down in the environment.
PFAS are toxic at very low levels and have been linked to serious health problems, including increased risk of cancer and harm to the reproductive and immune systems.
“Every day of delay in controlling PFAS and holding corporate polluters accountable prolongs unnecessary risks to communities,” said La’Meshia Whittington, with Green Majority, a political advocacy organization for environmental justice, climate justice, and pro-democracy reform. “The Biden plan for PFAS was heralded as a turning point, but delays threaten to derail the president’s environmental justice promises,” she said.
PFAS pose a particular threat to communities that are low-income or face historically disproportionate exposure to pollution, cumulative adverse health effects, and potentially insurmountable costs of water treatment or remediation. Research suggests communities with a majority of people of color may be especially affected by PFAS.
"Medicare Advantage is private insurance," said Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. "It profits by tricking patients into enrolling, and then denying them coverage."
Since President Joe Biden accused them of wanting to cut Medicare in his nationally televised State of the Union address earlier this week, congressional Republicans have attempted to posture as the program's true defenders by touting their support for privately run plans that are riddled with fraud and abuse.
"It’s Joe Biden, NOT Republicans, who is proposing Medicare Advantage cuts," tweeted Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), referring to a new payment plan that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled last week.
Under the CMS proposal, Medicare Advantage plans—which are run by private insurers and funded by the federal government—would see a payment increase of just over 1% next year.
Industry groups reacted furiously to the proposal, claiming it would actually amount to a potential $3 billion cut in Medicare Advantage payments.
According toSTAT, "Medicare officials want to update data and coding systems that are used to explain the health conditions of an insurance company’s enrollees. Under that new system, insurers would not get paid as much for members with certain diagnoses."
Politicoreported late Wednesday that Biden administration officials expressed confidence in their payment projections and dismissed claims of a looming cut as "cherry-picked numbers by an industry-backed group trying to protect profits."
Ahead of Biden's speech Tuesday, the Better Medicare Alliance—which counts major Medicare Advantage providers such as Aetna and Humana as "allies"—wrote in a memo to congressional lawmakers that CMS "just proposed BILLIONS in cuts to
Medicare Advantage."
"Medicare Advantage IS Medicare," the industry group wrote, a premise that critics adamantly reject. "We strongly urge President Biden and congressional leaders—Republicans and Democrats alike—to keep their promises to our seniors and protect Medicare beneficiaries."
The Coalition for Medicare Choices, a project of the powerful lobbying group America's Health Insurance Plans, also criticized the CMS proposal, warning the changes "could result in cuts to the program."
\u201cSo funny the medicare advantage providers are crying over an *alleged* total $3 billion cut. For reference, here's what three of the largest providers paid out in stock buybacks and dividends last year\n\nAetna - $6.4 billion\nUnited Health Care - $13 billion\nHumana - $2.5 billion\u201d— tyson brody (@tyson brody) 1675899792
Republicans wasted no time echoing the industry's narrative, claiming that the Biden administration's new payment proposal for Medicare Advantage plans proves that the president—not the GOP—is pursuing Medicare cuts.
"The fact is, just last week the Biden administration cut Medicare programs by administrative fiat," Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the Republican Study Committee, told the right-wing Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday. "These cuts will impact millions of seniors.”
Hern also claimed in a tweet Wednesday that the Biden administration is "slashing nearly $5 BILLION from Medicare Advantage," an apparent reference to a new CMS rule that aims to recoup up to $4.7 billion over the next decade by ramping up audits of Medicare Advantage plans to crack down on overbilling—a common practice in the industry.
As Kaiser Health Newsreported in December, "The costs to taxpayers from improper payments have mushroomed over the past decade as more seniors pick Medicare Advantage plans," which are notorious for presenting patients as sicker than they actually are to get more money from the government.
"CMS has estimated the total overpayments to health plans for the 2011-2013 audits at $650 million," the outlet noted.
But mounting evidence of fraud by for-profit Medicare Advantage providers hasn't dissuaded the GOP from singing their praises and condemning oversight of them as an attack on Medicare itself.
"For Joe Biden to continue to lie and say that Republicans will cut the benefits you earned is just a gross, political lie," said Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). "He's the one who just cut billions from Medicare Advantage."
"Newsflash: President Biden is cutting Medicare, not Republicans," added Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.). "Fact: He's slashing more than $3 billion from Medicare Advantage (used by over 50% of seniors) next year."
Medicare Advantage boasts significant bipartisan support in Congress and has grown rapidly in recent years, now covering roughly half of all Medicare recipients.
Beneficiaries often turn to Medicare Advantage because traditional Medicare doesn't cover dental, hearing, or vision, despite efforts by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressive lawmakers to expand the program.
But Medicare Advantage plans have also been found to falsely advertise their benefits and frequently deny patients medically necessary care.
"Every year, tens of thousands of people enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans are denied necessary care that should be covered under the program," The New York Timesreported last year, citing findings from the inspector general's office of the Health and Human Services Department.
Earlier this month, as Common Dreamsreported, Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) reintroduced legislation that would change the name of Medicare Advantage to make clear that the plans are run by for-profit insurers.
"Medicare Advantage is private insurance," Khanna wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "It profits by tricking patients into enrolling, and then denying them coverage."
"I would really appreciate it if Sean Patrick Maloney could NOT fail upwards into a cabinet position and if we could get a secretary of labor who is actually unabashedly pro-labor," one opponent said.
Progressives pushed back strongly Thursday to reports that Nancy Pelosi is lobbying the Biden administration to nominate former congressman Sean Patrick Maloney for U.S. labor secretary, with one critic accusing the former House speaker of "doing a last bit of Silicon Valley donor service" for someone who "has no real relationship with labor."
According toNBC News, Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been making calls on behalf of Maloney urging the White House and union leaders to back the former five-term corporate Democrat for labor chief. Current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to resign in the near future so he can take a job heading the National Hockey League Players Association, although the White House has not yet confirmed his departure.
While Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su, a progressive who formerly headed California's labor agency, is believed to be the favorite to replace Walsh, Pelosi's push for Maloney—an adept fundraiser who led the Democrats' campaign arm in the House and was a member of the corporate-friendly New Democrat Coalition—is a cause for concern and consternation among worker advocates.
Opponents of Maloney's nomination noted he's a corporate-friendly centrist who not only lost his midterm reelection bid in "humiliating" fashion but, as ex-chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was widely blamed for his party's failure to hold control of the House.
\u201cMaloney has no real relationship with labor. He ran arguably the worst congressional race in the country. He's, ahem, not rumored to be a very nice boss, nor is he liked by colleagues. Pelosi is doing a last bit of Silicon Valley donor service here. https://t.co/6puL0aBj1m\u201d— Alex Sammon (@Alex Sammon) 1675962392
"Make no mistake, Maloney is a corporate hack: he was a member of the New Democrat Coalition, the caucus of Congressional Democrats that exists to do the bidding of giant companies under a pretense of being 'moderate,'" Max Moran, the personnel team research director at the Revolving Door Project, said in a statement Thursday. "Nothing in his record indicates any unique relationship with labor, but he has quite strong relationships with the CEOs and executives who often try to undermine labor."
"There's no reason for Maloney to wield power or influence over federal politics for the foreseeable future, and certainly no reason to promote him to labor secretary," Moran argued.
Two words dominated the social media conversation surrounding Maloney's prospective nomination: failing upwards.
\u201cI would really appreciate it if Sean Patrick Maloney could NOT fail upwards into a cabinet position and if we could get a Secretary of Labor who is actually unabashedly pro-labor? that would be great.\u201d— \ud83d\udd77Dante Atkins\ud83d\udd77 (@\ud83d\udd77Dante Atkins\ud83d\udd77) 1675960259
"If your boss gave you an important assignment that you failed to accomplish, and it made your boss' job immensely harder, would you expect a promotion?" Moran asked rhetorically.
As Moran explained:
As the leader of House Democrats' campaign arm in 2022, Sean Patrick Maloney failed to hold the Democratic majority. He is the first Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair to lose his own race in 40 years. Some of his biggest failures were in his home state of deep-blue New York! This was the guy who was supposed to keep Rep. George Santos [R-N.Y.] from winning! His failure has all but demolished any hopes of major new legislation for the remainder of this Presidential term.
He wasn't trying especially hard at this crucial job: Maloney spent part of October partying with European millionaires under the auspices of fundraising, instead of pumping money into battleground races and campaigning. Imagine promoting a DCCC chair who didn't even campaign in his own district, let alone for his colleagues. Imagine promoting a politician who wasn't even in the country in the home stretch of an election!
"If after his excellent, blue-collar State of the Union, President [Joe] Biden lets a corporate hack fail upwards into the Labor Department, it would send a message to the public to believe exactly none of what he said," Moran added.
\u201cThe union that spent biggest for Sean Patrick Maloney this past cycle? The NYC police union.\n\nHard pass.\u201d— Jordan Zakarin (@Jordan Zakarin) 1675959100
On Wednesday, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus endorsed Su for labor secretary, noting there are no Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander cabinet secretaries in the Biden administration.
"Deputy Secretary Su has dedicated her career to the promotion of workers' rights and fair labor practices and to advancing equity and opportunities for all workers, including ones from historically underserved communities," the caucus said in a statement." She would be a stellar, exceptionally qualified candidate to be secretary of labor and would deliver results for American workers and the Biden-Harris administration immediately upon her confirmation."
Activists "are being criminalized for their human rights work," said U.N. Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor. "Solidarity is not smuggling."
Italy must stop criminalizing activists who are rescuing migrants at sea, a United Nations-appointed human rights expert said Thursday, ahead of a trial involving crew members from several non-governmental organizations.
"The ongoing proceedings against human rights defenders from search and rescue NGOs are a darkening stain on Italy and the E.U.'s commitment to human rights," Mary Lawlor, U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said in a statement.
Last May, preliminary criminal proceedings began at the Court of Trapani in Sicily against nearly two dozen individuals accused of collaborating with people smugglers. Four members of the luventa search and rescue crew and 17 activists from other civilian ships are being charged with aiding and abetting unauthorized immigration during several missions conducted in 2016 and 2017.
Before it was seized in 2017, the luventa, a former fishing vessel, had helped prevent roughly 14,000 asylum-seekers from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea.
“They are being criminalized for their human rights work," Lawlor said Thursday. "Saving lives is not a crime and solidarity is not smuggling."
\u201c#Italy: Criminalisation & repression of human rights defenders involved in search and rescue NGOs must end - UN expert: The ongoing proceedings in Sicily are a darkening stain on Italy and the EU's commitment to human rights. Saving lives is not a crime.\n\nhttps://t.co/TJ2mwU45T8\u201d— UN Special Procedures (@UN Special Procedures) 1675937710
According to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), "The proceedings have been plagued by procedural violations, including failure to provide adequate interpretation for non-Italian defendants and translation of key documents."
Last month, the office of far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italy's Ministry of the Interior asked the court to join the case as plaintiffs, requesting compensation for alleged damages.
Meloni's fascist party, Fratelli d'Italia, is staunchly xenophobic and directs racist vitriol at Africans in particular. Like other reactionary nationalist parties in Europe, Fratelli d'Italia inaccurately depicts rape and violence against women as foreign imports brought in by immigrants, especially Black and Muslim men.
"States that respect human rights promote the work of human rights defenders," Lawlor said Thursday. "The government's decision to seek to join the case goes directly against this principle—it is a very disturbing sign."
Lawlor's statement was endorsed by Felipe González Morales, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.
As the OHCHR noted:
The case against the Iuventa crew has proceeded [against] the backdrop of new restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities on civilian search and rescue. Since December 2022, NGO ships have consistently been instructed to disembark rescued persons in north and central Italy ports—several days of sailing away from rescue sites in the Central Mediterranean Sea. The practice has been accompanied by new regulations for civilian search and rescue introduced by legislative decree on January 2, 2023. Under the new rules, NGO captains are effectively prevented from carrying out multiple rescues in the course of a mission and must navigate towards the indicated port of disembarkation without delay, or face heavy sanction.
"The new legislation and instructions on ports of disembarkation are obstructing essential activities of civilian rescue ships," said Lawlor, who has shared her concerns directly with Italian authorities. "They are widening the search and rescue gap in the Central Mediterranean, putting lives and rights at further risk."
"The legislation is incompatible with Italy's obligations under international law," she added, "and must be repealed."