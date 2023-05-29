To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Debt Ceiling Bill Spells Disaster for People and the Planet

Congress has released its debt ceiling agreement, which includes a slew of problematic provisions. In addition to attacking bedrock environmental laws like the National Environmental Policy Act, the legislation also forces the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a gas project previously denied permits for a variety of water-quality and environmental justice concerns.

Ariel Moger, Government and Political Affairs Director at Friends of the Earth, released the following statement:

"President Biden has betrayed the American people. After initially proclaiming he wouldn't negotiate on the debt ceiling, he gifted MAGA extremists legislation filled with polluter giveaways and devastating spending limitations. Even Senator Manchin, who has done as much as Republicans to sabotage the Democratic agenda, has been rewarded with the forced approval of his pet project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

This agreement is far from a compromise. It’s a surrender to Big Oil and Republican hostage-takers in Congress. Democrats should vote NO on this disgraceful deal and force a vote on a clean debt limit increase."

