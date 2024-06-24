June, 24 2024, 03:12pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Melissa Garriga | melissa@codepink.org
CODEPINK Statement Regarding Adas Torah “Anglo” Real Estate Sale Protest
Over the weekend, a protest was held against the illegal sale of stolen land in Palestine. The so-called “mega event” promised to help people move to “the best Anglo neighborhoods in Israel” was held at Adas Torah Synagogue in Los Angeles. The illegal land sale was advertised in the Jewish Journal.
No religious services were scheduled at the time of the real estate sale and the counter-protest. Contrary to what the media is falsely reporting, the entrance was never blocked by anyone.
It is outrageous that President Biden and certain media outlets have misrepresented this protest as an anti-Semitic attack on worshippers. President Biden went as far as to say it was “un-American.” Is Biden saying that using a place of worship to sell “Anglo neighborhoods” on stolen land illegally is an American value?
This mischaracterization by President Biden is outrageous and has real consequences, as seen recently when two Palestinian-American children were nearly murdered in Texas, likely influenced by such inflammatory rhetoric. President Biden has not commented on this crime.
This rhetoric is reminiscent of the McCarthy-era smears used to discredit and, at times, deport activists for peace & civil rights. Not only is his narrative false but also dangerous—the protest aimed to address the unethical sale of Palestinian land, not to target any religious group.
During the protest, Zionists attacked peace activists and stole their phones, and the LAPD stood by, offering support to the aggressors. Organizers from CODEPINK Southeast LA explained how the police enabled and assisted zionist counter-protestors who attacked them:
“While our comrades were physically assaulted, pepper/bear sprayed, and attacked as they walked back to their cars, LAPD did nothing to keep us safe but rather pushed and used their combat toys to add to injury… shame on LA for allowing the hosting of these types of events that promote illegal sales of Palestinian territory and homes!”
The protest was solely focused on the illegal sale of Palestinian land. We respect religious practices and make sure our actions are directed toward real estate activities, not against worshippers. Those who claim to have journalism ethics must maintain the actual target of the protest: the illegal sale of Palestinian land is the issue, and it must be addressed without distortion.
CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.(818) 275-7232
Sanders Says Novo Nordisk CEO to Testify About 'Outrageously High' Drug Prices
"The committee looks forward to Mr. Jørgensen answering a very simple question: Why does he think it's acceptable to charge Americans up to 10 or 15 times more for Ozempic and Wegovy than people in Europe and other major countries?" said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Jun 24, 2024
"Wegovy is a 'game changer' weight loss drug," said Sanders at the time. "That doesn't mean much to the millions of people who can't afford it."
In his latest move aimed at holding the Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk accountable for the high price of its weight loss medications, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday announced the CEO of the company will soon testify before the Senate committee he chairs.
Lars Jørgensen is scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on September 24 to discuss what Sanders called "the outrageously high prices that Novo Nordisk charges Americans for their blockbuster drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy."
As Common Dreams reported last month, Americans pay hundreds of dollars more for the two drugs, which treat Type 2 Diabetes and weight management, than people in other wealthy countries with government-funded healthcare programs.
"Novo Nordisk currently charges Americans with Type 2 diabetes $969 a month for Ozempic, while this same exact drug can be purchased for just $155 in Canada, $122 in Denmark, and just $59 in Germany," said Sanders (I-Vt.). "Incredibly, Novo Nordisk also charges Americans with obesity $1,349 a month for Wegovy, while this same exact product can be purchased for just $186 in Denmark, $140 in Germany, and $92 in the United Kingdom."
"Wegovy is a 'game changer' weight loss drug. That doesn't mean much to the millions of people who can't afford it."
"The committee looks forward to Mr. Jørgensen answering a very simple question: Why does he think it's acceptable to charge Americans up to 10 or 15 times more for Ozempic and Wegovy than people in Europe and other major countries?" said the senator.
Sanders had been planning to hold a vote on subpoenaing Jørgensen before he indicated he would be open to testifying before the committee earlier this month.
In April, the North Carolina state health plan, used by 20,000 teachers and other state employees, announced it would discontinue coverage for Wegovy and similar medications because the price "would require them to double insurance premiums."
Earlier this month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the state's largest insurer, also said it would end coverage of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) obesity drugs—a decision that could impact roughly 10,000 people in the state who use the medications.
"Wegovy is a 'game changer' weight loss drug," said Sanders at the time. "That doesn't mean much to the millions of people who can't afford it."
Climate Emergency Causes Extreme Wildfires to Double in Frequency: Study
"Climate change is not something off in the future," said one scientist. "It's happening before our very eyes."
Jun 24, 2024
Cunningham and his team analyzed data from National Aeronautics and Space Administration satellites, collecting four images of wildfires around the world per day over 21 years. They used the images to identify the 0.01% most extreme wildfires—those that release the most smoke and greenhouse gas emissions due to their size and uncontrollable nature.
The problem is rapidly getting worse, the team found: The six years with the most extreme wildfires had all occurred since 2017.
In boreal forests in places like northern Europe and Canada, the frequency of the most intense and hard-to-control blazes increased by seven times.
The study was published in Nature Ecology & Evolution days after wildfires scorched more than 14,000 acres in Southern California and more than 24,000 acres in New Mexico, where two people were killed. Last year, climate scientists were stunned by an unprecedented wildfire season in relatively damp Eastern Canada, where wildfires were made twice as likely by the climate emergency according to the World Weather Attribution.
Climate scientist and author Bill McGuire called the findings "terrifying, of course, but just not a surprise," considering governments in the countries that produce the most fossil fuels are continuing to support and subsidize energy sources that heat the planet.
New findings about the rising frequency of extreme wildfires have "the fingerprints of climate change" all over them, according to an Australian scientist who led a study published on Monday.
Calum Cunningham, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Tasmania in Australia, told The Washington Post that he was driven to examine current trends in the frequency of wildfires after climate deniers suggested that because the global area being burned in blazes is declining, the idea of a growing wildfire crisis is being overblown by concerned scientists.
While the area destroyed by wildfires is indeed on the decline, analyses that include all fires—the majority of which are small and cause relatively little damage—obscured how the most extreme and destructive wildfires are rapidly growing more frequent.
Cunningham and his team analyzed data from National Aeronautics and Space Administration satellites, collecting four images of wildfires around the world per day over 21 years. They used the images to identify the 0.01% most extreme wildfires—those that release the most smoke and greenhouse gas emissions due to their size and uncontrollable nature.
Out of 30 million fires across the world over two decades, the researchers identified the 2,913 most extreme fire events and found that the frequency and intensity of such wildfires has more than doubled since 2003.
"Climate change is making fire weather more extreme and more frequent in a lot of the world."
The problem is rapidly getting worse, the team found: The six years with the most extreme wildfires had all occurred since 2017.
Trends were particularly troubling in particular regions, like temperate conifer forests in the western United States and the Mediterranean, where the number of extreme fires rose by more than 10 times in 20 years.
In boreal forests in places like northern Europe and Canada, the frequency of the most intense and hard-to-control blazes increased by seven times.
"It's absolutely in keeping with what climate change is doing to fire weather around the world," Cunningham told the Post. "Climate change is making fire weather more extreme and more frequent in a lot of the world."
The "fire weather" that's driven the increase includes hotter and drier conditions, with temperatures staying high even overnight when they ordinarily would have have dropped in previous decades, giving firefighters a chance to make headway in putting out blazes.
"Rarely did we have 100,000-acre fires 20 years ago," veteran firefighter Bobbie Scopa told the Post. "But now, it's not uncommon."
The researchers pointed to a "scary" feedback loop created as extreme wildfires create carbon emissions—leading to more planetary heating and even more fires.
"Climate change is not something off in the future," Cunningham told the Post. "It's happening before our very eyes. This is the manifestation of the reshaping of the climate we are doing."
The study was published in Nature Ecology & Evolution days after wildfires scorched more than 14,000 acres in Southern California and more than 24,000 acres in New Mexico, where two people were killed. Last year, climate scientists were stunned by an unprecedented wildfire season in relatively damp Eastern Canada, where wildfires were made twice as likely by the climate emergency according to the World Weather Attribution.
Climate scientist and author Bill McGuire called the findings "terrifying, of course, but just not a surprise," considering governments in the countries that produce the most fossil fuels are continuing to support and subsidize energy sources that heat the planet.
"This is certifiably insane," McGuire said.
Federal Prosecutors Recommend Criminal Charges for Boeing
"Apparently, you have to kill hundreds of people before they even start to think about consequences," said one observer.
Jun 24, 2024
Monday's reporting followed news that two NASA astronauts who left Earth aboard Boeing's
Starliner are stranded on the International Space Station after engineers found numerous problems with the reusable capsule. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were scheduled to return to Earth on June 13 after a week aboard the ISS. This is the third time their return home has been delayed. The Starliner is docked to the ISS' Harmony module and has just 45 days of docking time left before the window for a safe return closes.
Federal prosecutors have recommended that the U.S. Department of Justice criminally charge Boeing for violating a 2021 settlement over two fatal crashes of the aerospace giant's troubled 737 MAX jetliners.
As Reutersreported Monday:
In May, officials determined the company breached a 2021 agreement that had shielded Boeing from a criminal charge of conspiracy to commit fraud arising from two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving the 737 MAX jet. Under the 2021 deal, the Justice Department agreed not to prosecute Boeing over allegations it defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration so long as the company overhauled its compliance practices and submitted regular reports. Boeing also agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle the investigation.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Boeing violated the settlement by "failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the U.S. fraud laws throughout its operations."
Boeing declined to comment on the Reuters report. Referring to the settlement, the company said last month that "we believe that we have honored the terms of that agreement."
The DOJ has until July 7 to decide whether to prosecute Boeing officials.
News of the prosecutors' recommendation came days after The New York Timesreported that the DOJ is considering letting Boeing avoid prosecution for violating the terms of the 2021 settlement. According to the Times, the department is weighing a negotiated resolution under which the company takes a plea deal or deferred prosecution agreement (DPA)—which would impose monitoring and compliance terms—in lieu of a trial fraught with uncertainties.
Boeing entered into a DPA after 737 MAX jets crashed, killing hundreds of people. On October 29, 2018, Lion Air Flight JT610, a nearly new 737 MAX 8, crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board. Indonesian investigators subsequently concluded that a faulty sensor caused the plane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) to continually tilt the aircraft downward.
On March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, also a MAX 8, crashed into a field six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia en route to Nairobi, Kenya. All 157 people aboard were killed. Boeing acknowledged that a MCAS-related software error caused the crash and vowed to "prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation."
As Boeing whistleblowers—who claim they've been retaliated against—and outside aviation safety experts revealed what consumer safety advocate Ralph Nader described as "serial criminal negligence" in the company's handling of the crisis, public pressure urging the government to ground all 737 MAX planes increased. Then-Republican U.S. President Donald Trump finally did so on March 13, 2019 amid a worldwide wave of groundings that lasted until December 2020 in the United States and longer in some countries.
Yet problems persisted. Earlier this year, a door plug flew off a 737 MAX 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight, injuring passengers and forcing an emergency landing. The incident also prompted a temporary MAX 9 grounding and a DOJ criminal probe. The FAA found "multiple instances" in which Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems—a parts supplier—"allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements." The agency also noted "noncompliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control."
Last week, relatives of the 737 MAX 8 crash victims urged federal prosecutors to file criminal charges against Boeing and fine the company $25 billion.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)—a former federal prosecutor and state attorney general—said last week at a hearing on Boeing's broken safety culture that "the evidence is near-overwhelming to justify" DOJ prosecution.
"Boeing needs to stop thinking about the next earnings call and start thinking about the next generation," Blumenthal said, echoing allegations that the company prioritizes profit over safety.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said at the hearing that he is "proud of every action" his company has taken in response to the 737 MAX safety crisis. Calhoun announced in March that he would step down as CEO at the end of the year—a move critics called insufficient if there is no criminal accountability.
Monday's reporting followed news that two NASA astronauts who left Earth aboard Boeing's
Starliner are stranded on the International Space Station after engineers found numerous problems with the reusable capsule. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were scheduled to return to Earth on June 13 after a week aboard the ISS. This is the third time their return home has been delayed. The Starliner is docked to the ISS' Harmony module and has just 45 days of docking time left before the window for a safe return closes.
