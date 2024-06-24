CODEPINK Statement Regarding Adas Torah “Anglo” Real Estate Sale Protest

Over the weekend, a protest was held against the illegal sale of stolen land in Palestine. The so-called “mega event” promised to help people move to “the best Anglo neighborhoods in Israel” was held at Adas Torah Synagogue in Los Angeles. The illegal land sale was advertised in the Jewish Journal.

No religious services were scheduled at the time of the real estate sale and the counter-protest. Contrary to what the media is falsely reporting, the entrance was never blocked by anyone.

It is outrageous that President Biden and certain media outlets have misrepresented this protest as an anti-Semitic attack on worshippers. President Biden went as far as to say it was “un-American.” Is Biden saying that using a place of worship to sell “Anglo neighborhoods” on stolen land illegally is an American value?

This mischaracterization by President Biden is outrageous and has real consequences, as seen recently when two Palestinian-American children were nearly murdered in Texas, likely influenced by such inflammatory rhetoric. President Biden has not commented on this crime.

This rhetoric is reminiscent of the McCarthy-era smears used to discredit and, at times, deport activists for peace & civil rights. Not only is his narrative false but also dangerous—the protest aimed to address the unethical sale of Palestinian land, not to target any religious group.

During the protest, Zionists attacked peace activists and stole their phones, and the LAPD stood by, offering support to the aggressors. Organizers from CODEPINK Southeast LA explained how the police enabled and assisted zionist counter-protestors who attacked them:

“While our comrades were physically assaulted, pepper/bear sprayed, and attacked as they walked back to their cars, LAPD did nothing to keep us safe but rather pushed and used their combat toys to add to injury… shame on LA for allowing the hosting of these types of events that promote illegal sales of Palestinian territory and homes!”

The protest was solely focused on the illegal sale of Palestinian land. We respect religious practices and make sure our actions are directed toward real estate activities, not against worshippers. Those who claim to have journalism ethics must maintain the actual target of the protest: the illegal sale of Palestinian land is the issue, and it must be addressed without distortion.

