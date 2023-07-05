July, 05 2023, 03:48pm EDT
CODEPINK Condemns Biden's Nomination of Elliot Abrams to U.S Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy
President Biden’s nomination of Elliott Abrams to The U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy is appalling and should be condemned by any one who believes in diplomacy and democracy.
Elliott Abrams has made a career of lying and committing criminal acts that have led to the death and suffering of innocent people from Guatemala to Iraq. He embraces militarism, covers up for gross human rights abuses, and has a history of supporting authoritarian regimes.
Abrams’ shameful resume includes:
- In the 1980s, he defended the infamous Guatemalan General Efraín Ríos Montt, whose violent crackdown on the indigenous Ixil Mayan people of Guatemala was so brutal that it was classified as genocide by the United Nations.
- He denied that the Salvadoran military was responsible for the devastating El Mozote massacre where, in 1981, a U.S.-trained battalion murdered more than 500 civilians, slitting the throats of children along the way. Not only did Abrams deny the massacre and push for continued US support for the notoriously brutal Salvadoran government, but he even claimed in a 1994 interview that “the U.S. administration’s record in El Salvador is one of fabulous achievements.”
- He is vehemently anti-Palestinian and shamelessly supports Israel. As George Bush’s aide on the National Security Council, Abrams did everything he could to thwart peace negotiations. He repeatedly undercut any U.S. pressure on Israel to stop the building of settlements and cited the Holocaust as justification for Israel’s killings of Palestinians (Jews are “a people who had learned from history what happens to Jews without security”). In 2015, he applauded then-Speaker John Boehner’s decision to invite Netanyahu to address Congress without the approval of President Obama. He lauds Evangelical descriptions of Israel such as the belief that “Israel is connected to the idea that God favors and protects Americans.”
- In 1991, Abrams pled guilty to withholding information from Congress related to his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal, the secret and illegal scam in the 1980s to siphon profits from Iranian weapons sales to support the right-wing Contra rebels trying to overthrow the Sandinista government.
- Abrams was a key supporter of the disastrous invasion of Iraq. In 1998, he submitted a letter to President Clinton encouraging him to depose Saddam Hussein. As Deputy National Security Advisor for Global Democracy Strategy during George W. Bush’s second term, Abrams was in charge of promoting Bush's strategy of "advancing democracy abroad.”
- Abrams championed the U.S. overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, echoing the tactics used by the neocons for intervention in Iraq.
- Abrams’ opposition to the Iran Nuclear Deal is epitomized by his attempts to encourage Israel to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites before negotiations became too serious. He expressed concern that Israel’s capacity to impede the deal was “already being narrowed considerably by the diplomatic thaw, because it is one thing to bomb Iran when it appears hopelessly recalcitrant and isolated and quite another to bomb it when much of the world -- especially the United States -- is optimistic about the prospect of talks."
- In January 2019, Abrams was appointed to be the U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela, and used his position to support an attempted coup, quash diplomatic talks, and increase brutal sanctions, even during the pandemic.
According to the State Department website the United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy is charged with “appraising U.S. Government activities intended to understand, inform, and influence foreign publics.”
Rather than receiving this nomination, Elliott Abrams should be barred for life from government positions. Elliot Abrams should be held accountable for war crimes, not serving in a position where he can influence the U.S. to carry out more of them.
CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.(818) 275-7232
$4 Trillion Funding Gap for Global South Keeping Green Transition Out of Reach: UN
"A green transition will remain out of reach if the world doesn't help developing countries attract more investment in clean energy."
Jul 05, 2023
News
Wealthier nations must do much more—including implementing debt relief—to bridge a $4 trillion annual gap in funding needed to meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals, the world body's agency in charge of promoting Global South trade interests said in a report published on Wednesday.
In its annual World Investment Report, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) calls for "urgent support to developing countries to enable them to attract significantly more investment for their transition to clean energy."
"Developing countries need renewable energy investments of about $1.7 trillion annually but attracted foreign direct investment in clean energy worth only $544 billion in 2022," the report states. "Developing countries face an investment gap of $2 trillion annually for the energy transition, out of a $4 trillion annual funding gap for the sustainable development goals."
"Debt relief is urgent to give developing countries fiscal space to make the necessary investments for a clean energy transition and to attract international private investment by lowering country risk ratings," UNCTAD added.
The U.N.'s sustainable development goals (SDGs) form the core of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was adopted by all U.N. member states in 2015. The 17 sweeping goals include eradicating poverty and hunger, achieving gender equality, boosting education and public health, and taking urgent action on climate change.
The UNCTAD report showed that international investment in renewable energy production, including solar and wind, grew 8% in 2022, down from 50% growth reported in 2021, while battery manufacturing tripled to more than $100 billion last year.
"We are at least a decade late in our efforts to combat global warming," warned U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in the report's introduction.
"Investments in energy infrastructure and efficiency still fall far short of what is needed."
"Investment in renewable energy in developing countries is therefore essential and often the most economical way to bridge the energy gap," the U.N. chief added. "But while the transition to renewable energy is a global priority, investments in energy infrastructure and efficiency still fall far short of what is needed."
UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said that "the scale of the challenge is enormous."
"So is the range of actions needed to boost investment in sustainable energy in developing countries," she added.
"The growth of green finance in global capital markets, with sustainable bonds growing fivefold in five years, shows that the appetite among private investors to fund climate change mitigation is there," Grynspan asserted. "The task is now to channel those funds to where they are most needed to support the transition and to provide affordable access to electricity for all."
NC Gov. Vetoes 'Dangerous, Cruel, and Deeply Unpopular' Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
While pushing state legislators to "do the right thing," said one campaigner, "we remain clear-eyed that families should take steps to prepare if anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is enacted."
Jul 05, 2023
News
North Carolina is far from the only state where the LGBTQ+ community—particularly young people—is facing such attacks.
LGBTQ+ rights advocates on Wednesday celebrated after Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a trio of discriminatory bills while also warning that Republican state legislators could ultimately force them through.
Cooper has vetoed dozens of bills, but thanks to Democrat-turned-Republican state Rep. Tricia Cotham (112), the GOP has a three-fifths majority in both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly (NCGA), enabling lawmakers to override the governor.
"We don't need politicians inflaming their political culture wars by making broad, uninformed decisions about an extremely small number of vulnerable children that are already handled by a robust system that relies on parents, schools, and sports organizations," he said of House Bill 574, which would bar transgender youth from participating in althetic teams that align with their gender identity.
The governor also vetoed House Bill 808, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors. He asserted that "a doctor's office is no place for politicians, and North Carolina should continue to let parents and medical professionals make decisions about the best way to offer gender care for their children. Ordering doctors to stop following approved medical protocols sets a troubling precedent and is dangerous for vulnerable youth and their mental health."
The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and at least hundreds of medical professionals across North Carolina support gender-affirming care for minors.
Cooper's third target, Senate Bill 49, is a "Don't Say Gay" measure that he argued would "scare teachers into silence by injecting fear and uncertainty into classrooms," and hamper "the important and sometimes lifesaving role of educators as trusted advisers when students have nowhere else to turn."
"The rights of parents are well established in state law," Cooper said, "so instead of burdening schools with their political culture wars, legislators should help them with better teacher pay and more investments in students."
Kendra R. Johnson, executive director of Equality North Carolina, said that "this slate of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is unacceptable—and we're grateful that Gov. Cooper made the right choice by vetoing. Now we implore the NCGA to do the right thing and recognize that this entire package of bills is dangerous, cruel, and deeply unpopular."
"These bills would tarnish North Carolina's reputation as an inclusive and welcoming place to live, work, and visit—and they would cause immense damage to transgender and queer youth, who already experience significant disparities," Johnson continued. "Anti-LGBTQ+ attacks have no place in North Carolina and the vetoes must be sustained."
Campaign for Southern Equality executive director Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara emphasized that "even as we will advocate tirelessly for the NCGA to do the right thing by sustaining Gov. Cooper’s veto, we remain clear-eyed that families should take steps to prepare if anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is enacted.
"Our team is at the ready to support families through our Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project to ensure that North Carolina youth have uninterrupted access to the healthcare they need and deserve," Beach-Ferrara added. "Each of these bills is flatly discriminatory and we are confident they will ultimately be struck down. We want LGBTQ+ youth across the state to know we are with them every step of the way and will never stop fighting for their equality."
North Carolina is far from the only state where the LGBTQ+ community—particularly young people—is facing such attacks.
Noting the hundreds of bills that GOP state lawmakers are pushing across the country, Liz Barber, senior policy counsel at the ACLU of North Carolina, said Wednesday that "legislators are using their power to bully an already vulnerable community, and Gov. Cooper has taken an important step by vetoing these bills."
"Trans youth deserve to have the same rights as their cisgender peers," Barber declared, stressing the need to continue to stand up for them.
According to the ACLU's tracker, during this year's legislative session, 77 of 491 anti-LGBTQ+ proposals have passed into law in 21 states, while 202 bills have been defeated, for now.
Such bills are expected to continue to come up in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, given the positions of former President Donald Trump and GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. While there are several other candidates already in the contest, Trump continues to dominate polls, followed at a distance by DeSantis.
'Inspiring': Abortion Rights Amendment Backed by 700,000+ Ohioans on Track for November Vote
"This overwhelming show of support for reproductive freedom by Ohio voters is historic," said one advocate.
Jul 05, 2023
News
A nonpartisan coalition on Wednesday submitted more than 700,000 signatures from Ohio residents across all 88 counties in a bid to qualify a referendum on whether to enshrine reproductive rights and abortion access in the state constitution.
Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, which is backed by the Fairness Project, seeks to ensure that the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety Amendment is on the ballot for the November 2023 election.
The measure was filed earlier this year in response to the 6-3 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. That June 2022 decision overturnedRoe v. Wade of 1973, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. In the absence of federal protections, several GOP-controlled state legislatures, including Ohio's, have moved to prohibit or restrict abortion care, unleashing a life-threatening crisis condemned by United Nations experts as a violation of international human rights law.
"We have seen unprecedented levels of enthusiasm to defend abortion rights across the country through ballot measures—and now that movement has come to Ohio."
"This overwhelming show of support for reproductive freedom by Ohio voters is historic and inspiring," Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, said Wednesday in a statement. "The Dobbs decision was a dark day in our history that continues to have dire consequences on the health and well-being of countless Americans."
"But since that day, we have seen unprecedented levels of enthusiasm to defend abortion rights across the country through ballot measures—and now that movement has come to Ohio," said Hall. "The Fairness Project stands with Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights and is ready to support this critical ballot measure campaign however we can."
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) and county boards of elections have until July 25 to review the signatures submitted by the campaign. At least 413,487 valid signatures are required for the referendum to be placed on the November ballot.
Although Ohio's abortion ban is currently enjoined, there's an ongoing risk that the state Supreme Court's right-wing majority could reinstate it. However, if voters approve the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety Amendment in November, any potential decision would be rendered moot.
Because the proposed ballot measure is a constitutional amendment, it would nullify existing abortion bans in Ohio and codify reproductive freedom throughout the state.
The Fairness Project warned that "special interests and extreme politicians including... LaRose—who is expected to announce a run for the U.S. Senate imminently—are already working to preempt the reproductive freedom amendment."
Last month, as Common Dreamsreported, the Ohio Supreme Court handed down a 4-3 opinion allowing a special election scheduled for August 8 to proceed despite the fact that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law earlier this year banning August elections in most cases.
The Ohio General Assembly called the August special election in an attempt to ram through Issue 1—a legislatively referred ballot measure that would increase the threshold required to amend the state constitution via referendum from a simple majority to a 60% supermajority—before November.
"Special interests and extreme politicians... are already working to preempt the reproductive freedom amendment."
A poll conducted last year by Baldwin Wallace University found that 59% of Ohio residents were in favor of a constitutional amendment to safeguard abortion access.
The potential impacts of Issue 1—which would also make it more difficult for voters to get citizen-led initiatives onto future ballots—go beyond abortion rights. Efforts to raise the minimum wage, for example, could also be negatively affected.
Mia Lewis, associate director of Common Cause Ohio, told Bolts that the Republican proposal is "an attempt to fool voters into giving away their power."
The Fairness Project is actively supporting the One Person, One Vote: Vote No in August campaign to defeat the Ohio GOP's assault on popular democracy as part of its Ballot Measure Rescue Campaign.
Last year, the group helped the Michigan Reproductive Freedom for All campaign and the Vermont for Reproductive Liberty campaign to pass constitutional amendments in each state upholding reproductive rights through ballot initiatives.
