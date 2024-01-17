January, 17 2024, 01:14pm EDT
CFPB’s Proposed Overdraft Rule Would Protect Consumers
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today released a proposal to close the bank overdraft loophole that costs consumers billions of dollars each year. Candace Milner, racial equity policy associate for Public Citizen, released the following statement:
“The new overdraft rule will ensure that banks are no longer using predatory overdraft fees to profit from consumers. Most overdraft fees are taken from low-income households when they can least afford it. Commonsense regulations on these fees would protect consumers from surprise charges and fees that often exceed the amount borrowed. Enormous overdraft fees that burden low-income consumers should no longer line the pockets of bank CEOs.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.
100+ Groups Urge Senate to Build 'Federal Judiciary That Works for All of Us'
"With nearly 100 lifetime judicial vacancies across the nation, the work of building an equal justice judiciary must accelerate."
Jan 17, 2024
News
Their letter comes just days before the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights ruling reversed in June 2022. Speaking at a Wednesday briefing, Schumer slammed the "MAGA Supreme Court" for that "calamitous" decision and pledged that Democrats "will never stop fighting to take back the rights from these far-right extremists when America overwhelmingly disagrees with them."
Judicial nominations require simple majority support. Democrats control the Senate but since Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) ditched the party in December 2022, their majority has been made up of 48 members—including some right-wingers like outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—plus two Independents who caucus with them.
With only a year left in Democratic President Joe Biden's first term, over 100 national advocacy groups on Wednesday pressured U.S. senators to step up efforts to build "a federal judiciary that lives up to its promise of equal justice for all."
Former Republican President Donald Trump, the front-runner to face Biden in the November election, had 234 federal judges—largely picked from a right-wing pool of names selected by big money interests—confirmed to lifetime appointments by the Senate. Biden is trailing his predecessor's pace with just 168—among them, 108 women, 111 people of color, and nearly half with "significant experience protecting civil and human rights."
The new coalition letter notes that "the civil rights community has spent decades advocating for a diverse federal judiciary that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and powerful," and the progress made by Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) so far "is remarkable."
Still, given the significant damage done by Trump—who appointed three U.S. Supreme Court justices, establishing a deeply unpopular right-wing supermajority that continues to weigh in on a wide range of crucial issues, from abortion and gun control to political maps and regulatory power—the groups are warning that "the work is not yet finished and there is no time to lose."
"Dozens of these vacancies do not yet have named nominees, including many in Southern and Midwestern states where we have seen a rise in threats to civil and human rights that deeply impact our communities."
"In 2024, the Senate must make it a priority to fill every vacancy on our federal courts with individuals who have a demonstrated commitment to civil and human rights, possess diverse professional experiences including public interest work for social and economic justice, are fair-minded, possess a progressive vision of the law and Constitution, and are reflective and representative of the vast and rich diversity of our country," the coalition wrote to senators.
"With nearly 100 lifetime judicial vacancies across the nation, the work of building an equal justice judiciary must accelerate," the letter stresses. "Dozens of these vacancies do not yet have named nominees, including many in Southern and Midwestern states where we have seen a rise in threats to civil and human rights that deeply impact our communities. Our access to justice—and to federal courts staffed with fair-minded judges—should not depend on where we live."
Sent as federal lawmakers work to avert a looming government shutdown, the letter states that "we recognize the many important issues Congress must focus on this year, but we urge you to make this work a top priority. The federal judges you recommend and confirm this year will serve for decades to come, making these nominations a deeply important part of your legacy."
Led by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the diverse coalition includes the ACLU, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Brady, Center for Popular Democracy, Demand Justice, Disability Rights Advocates, Greenpeace, Hip Hop Caucus, Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, NAACP, National Congress of American Indians, National Education Association, National Homelessness Law Center, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Presente.org, and Stand Up America.
Global Cooperation Key to Preventing 'Runaway' Climate and AI Chaos: UN Chief
"Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions for global challenges," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
Jan 17, 2024
News
As suffering intensifies in communities that are most vulnerable to drought, damage from extreme weather, and other climate catastrophes, Guterres said, fossil fuel giants and powerful governments are risking lives to only delay an "inevitable" shift to renewable energy.
As trust between the Global South and wealthy governments is frayed by fossil fuel-producing countries' refusal to leave oil, gas, and coal behind, Guterres warned that the separate threat of "unintended consequences" of artificial intelligence evolution also looms—for people in rich economies as well as developing countries.
The AI Act, however, has been criticized by rights groups over its failure to ban mass surveillance via live facial recognition tools.
"The only way to manage this complexity and avoid a slide into chaos," he said, "is through a reformed, inclusive, networked multilateralism."
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that multilateralism that includes often overlooked governments in the Global South is the only solution to the rapidly developing crises posed by the climate emergency and artificial intelligence—both of which are worsening "the global crisis in trust."
"In the face of the serious, even existential threats posed by runaway climate chaos," said Guterres, "and the runaway development of artificial intelligence without guardrails, we seem powerless to act together."
While "droughts, storms, fires, and floods are pummeling countries and communities," particularly in nations that have contributed the least planet-heating fossil fuel pollution, Guterres told the political and business elite assembled in Davos, "countries remain hellbent on raising emissions."
He reserved particular scorn for the United States fossil fuel industry, which—amid the Biden administration's approval of pollution-causing infrastructure including the Willow oil project and the Mountain Valley Pipeline—deceives the public with false climate solutions, misinformation, and greenwashing campaigns "to kneecap progress and keep the oil and gas flowing indefinitely."
"This technology has enormous potential for sustainable development," said the U.N. chief, while noting that "some powerful tech companies are already pursuing profits with a clear disregard for human rights, personal privacy, and social impact."
Guterres' comments came days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a new analysis of AI's expected impact on the global economy and workers, with nearly 40% of the labor market expected to be "exposed" to AI.
In wealthy countries, about 60% of jobs are projected to be impacted by AI, and about half of those workers are likely to see at least some of their primary tasks being completed by AI tools like ChatGPT or similar technology, "which could lower labor demand, leading to lower wages, and reduced hiring," according to the IMF. "In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear."
The analysis released Sunday noted that the rapidly changing field could worsen inequality within countries, as some higher earners may be able to "harness AI" and leverage its use for increases in their productivity and pay while those who can't fall behind.
"In most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions," said the IMF. "It is crucial for countries to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraining programs for vulnerable workers."
Guterres called on policymakers to work closely with the private sector—currently "in the lead on AI expertise and resources"—to "develop a governance model" for AI that is focused on "monitoring and mitigating future harms."
A systematic effort is also needed, said the secretary-general, "to increase access to AI so that developing economies can benefit from its enormous potential."
Along with the IMF and Guterres, global human rights group Amnesty International this week raised alarm about AI and the "urgent but difficult task" of regulating the technology, noting that in addition to changing how people and companies work, AI has the potential to be "used as a means of societal control, mass surveillance, and discrimination."
Police agencies in several countries have begun using AI for so-called "predictive policing," attempting to prevent crimes before they're committed, while officials have also deployed automated systems to detect fraud, determine who can and can't access healthcare and social assistance, as well as to monitor migrants' and refugees' movement.
Amnesty credited the European Union with making headway in regulating AI in 2023, closing out the year by reaching a landmark agreement on the AI Act, which would take steps to protect Europeans from the automation of jobs, the spread of misinformation, and national security threats.
"Others must learn from the E.U. process and ensure there are not loopholes for public and private sector players to circumvent regulatory obligations, and removing any exemptions for AI used within national security or law enforcement is critical to achieving this," said Amnesty.
In Davos on Wednesday, Guterres expressed hope that policymakers will agree on climate, AI, and other solutions that center human rights in the coming year, including at the U.N.'s Summit of the Future, planned for September.
"These two issues—climate and AI—are exhaustively discussed by governments, by the media, and by leaders here in Davos," said Guterres. "And yet, we have not yet an effective global strategy to deal with either. And the reason is simple. Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions for global challenges."
Republicans Put US Species on 'Direct Path to Extinction' With Poison Pill Riders
A Center for Biological Diversity found 27 anti-wildlife measures in FY 2024 appropriations bills, the most since the Endangered Species Act was passed 50 years ago.
Jan 17, 2024
News
U.S. Lawmakers, mostly Republicans, have inserted a record number of anti-wildlife measures into the appropriations bills for fiscal year 2024, the Center for Biological Diversityreported Tuesday.
The attack comes despite the fact that scientists warn human activity may be triggering a sixth mass extinction, as species disappear at unprecedented rates. A September study found that vertebrate species groups are dying off at a rate 35 times higher than it would be without anthropogenic pressure.
"Republicans have weaponized the appropriations process to launch a full-blown assault on our natural heritage," Center for Biological Diversity senior policy specialist Stephanie Kurose said in a statement. "These heartless attacks would strip away lifesaving protections from our most imperiled creatures—from wolves to whales to freshwater mussels. If passed, these bills would put multiple species on a direct path to extinction."
"I hope the white-nose syndrome wipes all of them out," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said during a hearing in July. "We won't have to worry about it."
The center's report, titled Paving the Road to Extinction, found that 26 of the 27 "poison pill riders" placed in the appropriations bills were put there by Republicans. The last was introduced by Senate Democrats in an agreement to preserve preexisting measures. The total number of riders is more than Congress has added since the Endangered Species Act was passed 50 years ago.
"Republican members of Congress are trying to kill the Endangered Species Act," the center's endangered species program director Noah Greenwald posted on social media.
The report noted that Republican lawmakers have expressed outright hostility to the survival of endangered species. One rider, for example targeted the recent decision to list northern long-eared bats under the Endangered Species Act. The species has declined by 99% in 20 years due to white-nose syndrome, and human activity puts greater pressure on the survivors. But Rep. Michael Simpson (R-Idaho) added a rider barring any funding from enforcing those protections.
"I hope the white-nose syndrome wipes all of them out," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said during a hearing in July. "We won't have to worry about it."
Six of the measures—the most aimed at any one animal—targeted two critically endangered species of whales: Rice's whales and North Atlantic right whales. There are only around 50 Rice's whales left, and they live only in U.S. waters, while right whales are dying off so quickly they could be functionally extinct by 2040. Despite this, one rider would prevent the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from finalizing a rule that would protect right whales from ship strikes, while another prohibits protections for Rice's whales from both ship strikes and oil and gas activity.
Another rider would effectively strip most gray wolves of Endangered Species Act protections in the Lower 48 states while a third would both end protections for Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bears and prevent the courts from intervening.
The center noted that most anti-wildlife riders introduced in previous years were rejected before the bills passed. But it only takes a few to do real harm. To return to right whales, in 2022 Congress approved a measure that would postpone conservation efforts to protect the dwindling population from getting caught in fishing gear.
"With each successful rider, we're losing our ability to end extinction in the United States," Kurose said. "These attacks are deeply unpopular with the American public, who want to see our natural heritage protected for future generations to come."
