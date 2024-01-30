January, 30 2024, 08:19am EDT
Roger Lin, Center for Biological Diversity, rlin@biologicaldiversity.org

Malinda Dickenson, The Protect Our Communities Foundation, malinda@protectourcommunities.org
Alex Formuzis, Environmental Working Group, alex@ewg.org
California’s Regressive Rooftop Solar Policy Appealed to State Supreme Court
The Center for Biological Diversity, The Protect Our Communities Foundation and the Environmental Working Group asked the California Supreme Court today to overturn the state’s new rooftop solar policy. The policy, which took effect April 15, significantly slashes the credit new solar users get for sharing extra solar energy with the grid.
Today’s appeal comes after the groups challenged the California Public Utility Commission’s December 2022 action and a state appeals court upheld the new rooftop solar policy last month.
“California utility regulators shouldn’t be untouchable and I’m hopeful the state’s highest court will agree,” said Roger Lin, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The commission shrugged off California’s climate goals, put rooftop solar’s benefits further out of reach of working-class families and gave another gift to corporate utilities. The appeals court wrongly deferred to these state regulators. This sets a dangerous precedent of endorsing utility talking points and torpedoing an essential tool to fight the climate emergency and environmental injustice.”
Today’s appeal to the state Supreme Court says the California Court of Appeal’s decision ignored state law, which requires the court to review the commission’s decisions as it would those of any state agency. The appeals court failed to apply its own judgment in reviewing the commission’s net-metering policy. Instead, the three-judge panel said it was deferring to the commission because a “deferential standard of review leaves no basis for faulting the Commission’s work.”
“Instead of upholding clear legislative mandates, the Court of Appeal erroneously deferred to the commission’s decision to put its regulatory thumb on the scale against solar energy for California’s families and businesses, which translates to higher electric bills for ratepayers and higher profits for the utilities,” said The Protect Our Communities Foundation’s Malinda Dickenson.
The new new-metering policy slashes customer credits by up to 80% for electricity generated on rooftops and sold back to the grid, which reduces the financial benefit of installing solar systems. This has crushed efforts to expand rooftop solar in California, particularly in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, and led to huge layoffs in the solar industry. It also violates state law, which requires that any policies ensure the rooftop solar market keeps growing, particularly in environmental justice communities. The net energy metering rollback also goes against the United States’ recent global agreement at COP28 to triple renewable energy by 2030.
“It's absurd that the destiny of California's clean energy aspirations and the battle against the climate crisis is left to the discretion of five unelected members of the utility commission,” said Caroline Leary, general counsel and chief operating officer at Environmental Working Group. “We can only hope the state’s Supreme Court shares this sentiment. The prospects of California attaining Gov. Newsom’s ambitious emissions reduction goals are non-existent without a robust and expanding rooftop solar program. The CPUC’s disastrous decision at the behest of PG&E and the other monopoly utilities is the most significant setback imaginable in our pursuit of meeting these crucial benchmarks.”
For-profit utilities across the country are trying to gut rooftop solar programs because distributed energy resources, like rooftop solar, threaten the utility business model.
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants. Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.
As War Fervor Grows, US Admits There's No Proof Iran Directed Jordan Attack
"Repeating the unfounded allegations against Iran is shifting of the blame and a plot by those who see their interests in once again getting the U.S. involved in a new conflict," said Iran's foreign minister.
Jan 30, 2024
News
If the administration truly wants to avoid a direct war with Iran and a broader regional conflict, it should be pursuing a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip instead of contributing to the escalating cycle of violence in the Middle East, Mark Weisbrot and Justin Talbot Zorn of the Center for Economic and Policy Research argued in an op-ed for TIME magazine on Monday.
"It's time for President Biden to use his leverage to bring about a cease-fire," they added. "This could save thousands of lives and prevent an expanded regional war. It could very well save his presidency, too."
Biden administration officials on Monday conceded they have no evidence indicating that Iran ordered the drone attack that killed three U.S. servicemembers near Jordan's border with Syria over the weekend—an admission that hasn't stopped warhawks in Congress from demanding direct retaliation against Tehran.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of militia groups, claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, saying in a statement that "if the U.S. keeps supporting Israel, there will be escalations."
"All the U.S. interests in the region are legitimate targets, and we don't care about U.S. threats to respond," a coalition official said.
In their statements shortly following the deadly drone attack, administration officials—including U.S. President Joe Biden—blamed "Iran-backed militant groups" for the deaths of the three American soldiers and pledged to retaliate, while acknowledging they did not yet have all of the facts.
Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, said during a media briefing on Monday that "we know that Iran funds these groups" but said the U.S. does not have any specific evidence that Iran was behind Sunday's attack.
"We're going an intelligence assessment," said Singh. "We just know that Iran funds these groups."
Here is the Pentagon admitting it has no evidence Iran was behind the attack that killed three US troops but is blaming them anyway. Remember this if Biden bombs Iran tonight. pic.twitter.com/rKm2yeCglf
— Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) January 30, 2024
U.S. officials have also anonymously told prominent newspapers, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, that there's no proof Iran directed the attack.
"It is not yet clear who, exactly, Mr. Biden aims to deter," the Times reported Monday. "American intelligence officials say that while Iran provides weapons, funding, and sometimes intelligence to its proxy groups, there is no evidence that it calls the shots—meaning it may not have known in advance about the attack in Jordan."
Iran has publicly denied involvement in the attack on U.S. troops in Jordan. Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement Monday that Iraqi militia groups "do not take orders" from Iran and dismissed as "baseless" any claim that Iran directed the first deadly attack on American servicemembers since October 7.
"Repeating the unfounded allegations against Iran," Kanaani added, "is shifting of the blame and a plot by those who see their interests in once again getting the U.S. involved in a new conflict in the region and provoke it to expand and escalate the crisis in order to put a lid on their problems in this way."
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of the most fervent anti-Iran hawks in Congress, called Iran's denial of responsibility "BS" and "beyond offensive," and urged the Biden administration to "target Iranian oil" or "military infrastructure valuable to the regime."
Numerous other Republicans, and some Democrats, sent similarly belligerent messages to the president in the wake of Sunday's attack, calling Iran "the head of the snake" and "an existential threat" to the U.S. and its allies in the region.
"We should find smart Iranian targets that are low risk of our aircraft getting shot down and teach Iran a lesson," said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee.
"It's time for President Biden to use his leverage to bring about a cease-fire."
The dearth of specific evidence of Iranian involvement does not appear to have dissuaded U.S. officials from preparing for an aggressive response, even amid growing bipartisan criticism that Biden is engaged in acts of war without congressional authorization.
Citing unnamed officials, CNNreported Monday that the administration's response to Sunday's attack is "likely to be more powerful than previous American retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria."
During a press conference on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the administration's response "could be multileveled, come in stages, and be sustained over time."
"We will respond, we will respond strongly, we will respond at a time and place of our choosing," Blinken said shortly after he insisted the U.S. does not "seek war with Iran."

"Whatever the motivations of Iran and allied regional militias, it is clear that they have been launching attacks in response to Gaza," Weisbrot and Zorn wrote. "During the six-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in November, attacks by militias on American troops largely stopped."
"It's time for President Biden to use his leverage to bring about a cease-fire," they added. "This could save thousands of lives and prevent an expanded regional war. It could very well save his presidency, too."
'Rule-of-Law Western Style': Israeli Assassination Squad Kills Three in Jenin Hospital
Ibn Sina hospital's medical director said the Palestinian men were "executed in cold blood."
Jan 30, 2024
News
Security footage from the hospital shows Israeli forces dressed as civilian women and medical workers moving through a facility hallway and waiting area with assault rifles drawn.
Hospitals have special protections under international law, but Israel has treated them as legitimate targets for military operations since October 7, endangering wounded patients and medical personnel by raiding and shelling the facilities at will.
A team of Israeli forces disguised as civilians and medical staff raided Ibn Sina hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and assassinated three Palestinians, claiming without providing evidence that they were using the facility as a hideout and planning an attack inspired by the Hamas-led October 7 assault.
Journalists on the ground report that there was no apparent attempt to arrest the three individuals, whom the Israeli military identified as Mohammed Jalamneh, Mohammed Ghazawi, and his brother Basel Ghazawi. Ibn Sina's medical director said the three men were "executed in cold blood."
Al Jazeerareported that "Hamas confirmed that Jalamneh was one of its members."
"The Jenin Brigade, which includes a number of Palestinian armed resistance groups, said in a statement that two of the three men were members of Islamic Jihad," the outlet added.
Security footage from the hospital shows Israeli forces dressed as civilian women and medical workers moving through a facility hallway and waiting area with assault rifles drawn.
#شاهد
لحظة اقتحام قوة خاصة من جيش الاحتلال تتنكر بلباس الطواقم الطبية مستشفى ابن سينا في #جنين واغتيال الشهداء محمد جلامنة وباسل ومحمد الغزاوي pic.twitter.com/6TwHEPb9NI
— Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) January 30, 2024
Citing Palestinian officials, The Associated Pressreported that the Israeli forces "opened fire inside the wards" of the hospital, located in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Palestinian health officials "condemned the raid and called on the international community to pressure Israel's military to halt such operations in hospitals," AP added. "A hospital spokesperson said there was no exchange of fire, indicating that it was a targeted killing."
Hospitals have special protections under international law, but Israel has treated them as legitimate targets for military operations since October 7, endangering wounded patients and medical personnel by raiding and shelling the facilities at will.
Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek finance minister and co-founder of the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025, sardonically described the Israeli forces' Jenin hospital raid as "rule-of-law Western style" and rejected the notion that "you can kill anyone you like on a land that you are illegally occupying, brand him/her terrorist, and then vilify as antisemites the ancestors of everyone who questions your right to kill anyone you like on a land that you are illegally occupying."
Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford, reporting from Ramallah, said Tuesday that "the Israeli army often surrounds and in some instances has attacked the three Palestinian hospitals in Jenin during nightly raids on the city."
"But this is the first time they have entered a civilian medical facility in what seems to have been a well-planned, targeted assassination operation that Palestinian authorities are calling another violation of international law," said Stratford.
Amnesty Says Cutting Off Aid to UNRWA While Arming Israel Is 'Stark' Hypocrisy
"Some of the very governments that announced they will cut off funds to UNRWA over these allegations have, in the meantime, continued to arm Israeli forces despite overwhelming evidence that these arms are used to commit war crimes."
Jan 30, 2024
News
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general and the former U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, said that while Israel's claim that a dozen staffers at the refugee agency played a role Hamas' October 7 attack is "serious and must be independently investigated," the "alleged actions of a few individuals must not be used as a pretext for cutting off lifesaving assistance in what could amount to collective punishment."
The moves have put the UNRWA's operations in jeopardy, with the U.N. chief warning that the agency's current funding levels won't be enough to meet all of its requirements in February. The agency has no strategic financial reserves.
Amnesty said the countries that have suspended aid to the UNRWA thus far provided more than half of the agency's budget in 2022.
Albares also pledged to continue pushing for an end to Israel's assault on Gaza, the release of hostages, and a lasting diplomatic solution.
Amnesty International on Monday joined the growing global chorus denouncing Israel's allies for suspending aid to the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency even as they continue to support the Israeli military's war on the Gaza Strip, risking complicity in genocide.
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general and the former U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, said that while Israel's claim that a dozen staffers at the refugee agency played a role Hamas' October 7 attack is "serious and must be independently investigated," the "alleged actions of a few individuals must not be used as a pretext for cutting off lifesaving assistance in what could amount to collective punishment."
"Some of the very governments that announced they will cut off funds to UNRWA over these allegations have, in the meantime, continued to arm Israeli forces despite overwhelming evidence that these arms are used to commit war crimes and serious human rights violations," said Callamard. "Rushing to freeze funds for humanitarian aid, based on allegations that are still being investigated, while refusing to even consider suspending support for the Israeli military is a stark example of double standards."
"Instead of suspending vital funding to those in need," Callamard added, "states should be working to halt arms transfers to Israel and Palestinian armed groups and pushing for an immediate and sustained cease-fire and full humanitarian access to help alleviate devastating suffering."
"The humanitarian crisis has reached catastrophic levels, and any additional limitations on aid will result in more deaths and suffering."
The United States announced last week that it would temporarily cut off UNRWA funding as it reviews Israel's allegations against the low-level agency employees—a decision that came just hours after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to Gazans, tens of thousands of whom have been killed or wounded by Israeli bombs and shells in less than four months.
Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, said that "defunding UNRWA at this critical time overtly defies" the ICJ's ruling.
Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, similarly warned Monday that "the consequences these cuts in funding will have on the ground contradict the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice."
"The humanitarian crisis has reached catastrophic levels," the group added, "and any additional limitations on aid will result in more deaths and suffering."
Just over a week before the Biden administration decided to suspend its UNRWA contributions, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department described the agency's work as "invaluable" and "lifesaving."
On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that the UNRWA "has played and continues to play an absolutely indispensable role in trying to make sure that men, women, and children who so desperately need assistance in Gaza actually get it."
"And no one else can play the role that UNRWA's been playing, certainly not in the near term," he added. "So that only underscores the importance of UNRWA tackling this as quickly, as effectively, and as thoroughly as possible, and that's what we're looking for."
At least a dozen countries—including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands—have joined the U.S. in suspending aid to the UNRWA, the most critical humanitarian aid organization in the famine-stricken Gaza Strip.
The moves have put the UNRWA's operations in jeopardy, with the U.N. chief warning that the agency's current funding levels won't be enough to meet all of its requirements in February. The agency has no strategic financial reserves.
Amnesty said the countries that have suspended aid to the UNRWA thus far provided more than half of the agency's budget in 2022.
Several major nations, including Norway and Spain, have refused to join the U.S.-led freeze of aid to the UNRWA, which the Israeli government has been targeting for years and is hoping to push out of Gaza entirely. The UNRWA quickly fired nine of the 12 workers that Israel accused of taking part in the October 7 attack and has launched an investigation.
On Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said his country will not suspend UNRWA funding, which he said helps "alleviate the terrible humanitarian situation in Gaza."
Albares also pledged to continue pushing for an end to Israel's assault on Gaza, the release of hostages, and a lasting diplomatic solution.
"We will not resign ourselves to watching more innocent women, men, and children killed in Gaza and more suffering of Palestinian families," he said. "We will not resign ourselves to keep watching the suffering of the families of hostages. The violence must stop."
