July, 06 2023, 01:46pm EDT
For Immediate Release
CAIR Joins 70+ Groups in Letter to White House Following Two Weeks of Escalating Israeli Settler Attacks on Palestinians
Letter organized by Texas Arab American Democrats, American Federation of Ramallah Palestine, Palestinian American Organizations Network
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today joined more than 70 other local and national organizations in delivering a letter to the Biden administration urging immediate action in response to the past two weeks of escalating Israeli settler attacks that have occurred under the watch of the Israeli army.
Organized by the Texas Arab American Democrats, American Federation of Ramallah Palestine, and Palestinian American Organizations Network, the letter also requests a rapid crisis-response meeting between Biden administration officials and concerned local and national American organizations and organizers to discuss these pressing issues.
Read the Letter: Click Here
The letter states in part:
“During the past two weeks, dozens of Israeli settlers, some of whom may also be American citizens, recently carried out violent attacks on the Palestinian villages of Al-Lubban ash–Sharqiya and Turmusayya in the occupied West Bank.
“These attacks involved the destruction of property, including arson and stone-throwing, resulting in damage to cars, homes, and businesses. Disturbingly, numerous Palestinians sustained injuries from live fire, either from settlers or soldiers. This situation is deeply troubling as it indicates a gross failure on the part of Israeli authorities to protect Palestinian lives and property.
“…many of the Palestinian civilians targeted in the town of Turmus Ayya are American citizens, heightening the urgency of this matter. These incidents bear an uncanny resemblance to wanton violent riots carried out by Israeli settlers targeting local Palestinians in the town of Huwara earlier this year.
The letter also highlights that: “Illinois State Representative Abdelnasser Rashid was also visiting his family with his wife and three children in the West Bank when he stated that his hometown had been targeted by a violent mob. Rashid, who grew up in the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, located approximately 25 miles north of Jerusalem, expressed his profound disappointment, stating, ‘What was intended to be a vacation turned into an absolute nightmare.’”
For the past week, Israel has also been launching large-scale military campaigns in the Occupied West Bank cities of Jenin, Nablus and other cities, conducting air strikes on buildings, medics, ambulances, journalists, and media centers as armored vehicles advanced through civilian neighborhoods, many innocent people including children and women have been killed.
On Monday, CAIR separately condemned “war crimes” being committed against Palestinian civilians in Jenin refugee camp and called on the United States to take concrete action to stop the Israeli government’s escalating human rights abuses.The Middle East Eye reports that “Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 163 Palestinians this year, including 27 children” and “A total of 129 fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and a further 34 in the Gaza Strip.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.(202) 488-8787
Corporate Windfall Profits Surge to $1 Trillion a Year as Working People Suffer
"Big business is gaslighting us all—they're hiking prices to make monster profits, plundering people under the cover of a polycrisis."
Jul 06, 2023
News
The humanitarian groups Oxfam and ActionAid found that the companies raked in $1.09 trillion in windfall profits—defined as profits significantly above a given corporation's average—in 2021 and $1.1 trillion last year.
That's an 89% increase in total profits compared to the average between 2017 and 2020, according to Oxfam and ActionAid's analysis of Forbes' "Global 2000" ranking of the world's largest companies—a major windfall during a period in which extreme poverty and global hunger surged.
Oxfam and ActionAid argued that governments should "claw back gains driven by profiteering" by imposing a 50-90% windfall tax on the profits of major corporations.
An analysis released Thursday shows that 722 of the world's top corporations made combined windfall profits of $1 trillion per year in 2021 and 2022 as people across the planet struggled to meet basic needs due to the price hikes that businesses have used to pad their bottom lines.
The humanitarian groups Oxfam and ActionAid found that the companies raked in $1.09 trillion in windfall profits—defined as profits significantly above a given corporation's average—in 2021 and $1.1 trillion last year.
That's an 89% increase in total profits compared to the average between 2017 and 2020, according to Oxfam and ActionAid's analysis of Forbes' "Global 2000" ranking of the world's largest companies—a major windfall during a period in which extreme poverty and global hunger surged.
The two groups found that "45 energy corporations made on average $237 billion a year in windfall profits in 2021 and 2022" while "food and beverage corporations, banks, Big Pharma, and major retailers also cashed in on the cost-of-living crisis that has seen more than a quarter of a billion people in 58 countries hit by acute food insecurity in 2022."
The windfall profits of leading food and beverage companies in 2021 and 2022 would be "enough to cover the $6.4 billion funding gap needed to deliver life-saving food assistance in East Africa more than twice over," Oxfam and ActionAid noted.
"People are sick and tired of corporate greed," Amitabh Behar, Oxfam's interim executive director, said in a statement. "It's obscene that corporations have raked in billions of dollars in extraordinary windfall profits while people everywhere are struggling to afford enough food or basics like medicine and heating."
"Big business is gaslighting us all—they're hiking prices to make monster profits, plundering people under the cover of a polycrisis," Behar added.
"Government policy should not allow mega-corporations and billionaires to profiteer from people's pain."
Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently conceded that corporate profiteering has been a major contributor to price increases that have fueled cost-of-living crises worldwide. Last month, IMF economists estimated that "rising corporate profits account for almost half the increase in Europe's inflation over the past two years as companies increased prices by more than spiking costs of imported energy."
Oxfam and ActionAid argued that governments should "claw back gains driven by profiteering" by imposing a 50-90% windfall tax on the profits of major corporations.
The groups said such a tax would generate hundreds of billions of dollars a year in revenue that could be used to lift people out of poverty, reduce hunger, slash energy bills, and support Global South nations on the frontlines of the climate crisis.
"Enough is enough," said Arthur Larok, secretary-general of ActionAid. "Government policy should not allow mega-corporations and billionaires to profiteer from people's pain. Governments must tax windfall profits of corporations across all sectors—and invest that money back in helping people and deterring future profiteering. They must put the interests of their great majorities ahead of the greed of a privileged few."
Watchdog Urges Biden to Halt Plan to Supply Ukraine With Cluster Bombs
"Rather than add to the chaos and side-step the rules of the global system," said one critic, Biden should clarify that "cluster munitions need not and should not be part of the conflict in Ukraine, or in any war."
Jul 06, 2023
News
An independent weapons watchdog on Thursday implored the Biden administration to abandon any plans it has to provide the Ukrainian government with cluster bombs.
While the White House has yet to finalize its decision, the State Department is expected to invoke a waiver under U.S. arms export laws that would allow stockpiled cluster munitions to be transferred to Ukraine, which is currently waging a counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.
In a statement, Arms Control Association executive director Daryl Kimball said that sending cluster bombs to Ukraine "would be escalatory, counterproductive, and only further increase the dangers to civilians caught in combat zones and those who will, someday, return to their cities, towns, and farms."
"Some U.S. officials claim that these weapons 'would be useful' against mass formations of troops and armor or broad targets, such as airfields, and that they would allow Ukraine to concentrate their use of unitary warheads against higher-value Russian targets," said Kimball.
"The reality is more complicated," he continued. "Cluster munitions will not differentiate a Ukrainian soldier from a Russian one. The effectiveness of cluster munitions is significantly oversold and the impact on noncombatants is widely acknowledged, but too often overlooked."
Kimball noted that "the limited military utility and the substantial humanitarian dangers of cluster munitions are among the key reasons why the Defense Department halted using them in Afghanistan in 2002 and Iraq in 2003, and has chosen to invest in alternative munitions."
"It is why, in 2008, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates issued an order to phase out by 2018 cluster munitions with an unexploded ordnance rate of greater than 1%, and it is why, in 2011, the Obama administration affirmed this policy," said Kimball. "It is why Congress, in 2018, enacted a series of export restrictions on cluster munitions with a failure rate in excess of 1%."
"The Pentagon has, unfortunately, dragged its feet and in 2017 the Trump administration announced the 2018 deadline for phasing out non-compliant cluster munitions would not be met," he added. "No new deadline for meeting that goal was set by the Trump administration or the Biden administration."
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said, "The decisions we make over the next five years are going to determine and shape our lives for decades to come… a choice between chaos and stability."
Kimball on Thursday referenced that February statement and said, "Rather than add to the chaos and side-step the rules of the global system, President Biden should have made it clear that cluster munitions need not and should not be part of the conflict in Ukraine, or in any war."
As the Arms Control Association explains:
Cluster munitions are designed to disperse or release explosive submunitions, each of which weighs less than 20 kilograms, and includes those explosive submunitions. The U.S. stockpile includes dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), surface-to-surface warheads, and other types of older cluster munitions. Given that cluster munitions disperse hundreds or even thousands of tiny but deadly bomblets, their use produces significant quantities of unexploded submunitions that can maim, injure, or kill civilians and friendly forces during, and long after, a conflict.
The limited military value and the indiscriminate impacts of these weapons led the majority of the world's countries to negotiate the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions. The treaty—which 123 nations have joined—prohibits State parties from developing, producing, acquiring, using, transferring, or stockpiling cluster munitions. While 23 NATO members are parties to the treaty, the United States, Ukraine, and Russia are not.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has long documented the devastating consequences of U.S.-made cluster munitions in countries such as Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.
On Thursday, HRW released a new report detailing civilian harm and suffering caused by the use of cluster bombs throughout the war in Ukraine.
"Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for many years," said Mary Wareham, the organization's acting arms director. "Both sides should immediately stop using them and not try to get more of these indiscriminate weapons."
Campaign Aims to Mobilize 'Mad as Hell' Student Loan Borrowers to Unseat Key Republicans
"Student loan borrowers have political power. It's time we use it."
Jul 06, 2023
News
Each of the House Republicans that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to unseat signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down President Joe Biden's debt relief plan and supported a failed effort to repeal the president's program using the Congressional Review Act.
A new campaign launched Thursday aims to channel widespread anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against student debt cancellation into an effort to unseat House Republicans who have opposed and attempted to sabotage debt relief every step of the way.
Launched by the nonprofit Protect Borrowers Action, the campaign will focus its attention on more than a dozen Republican-held seats in battleground districts, targeting Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), and 10 others ahead of the 2024 elections.
Each of the House Republicans that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to unseat signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down President Joe Biden's debt relief plan and supported a failed effort to repeal the president's program using the Congressional Review Act.
"Working people burdened with student debt are mad as hell over the hypocrisy of treating conservative billionaires one way and those striving for the middle class another," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers—a backer of the new campaign—said in a statement.
"Right-wing politicians need to hear loud and clear that when they put the interests of conservative billionaires above the financial welfare of their own constituents, they will be held accountable," said Weingarten. "Protect Borrowers Action will educate and empower voters with the knowledge necessary to do just that. Gone are the days where politicians get a pass for being complicit in the student debt crisis plaguing our communities."
The $2 million campaign kicked off with a digital ad pledging to make sure the 13 Republican lawmakers "hear from their constituents who they kept drowning in debt."
The campaign's launch comes less than a week after the Supreme Court's conservative justices sided with Republican attorneys general and ruled that Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per eligible borrower was unconstitutional.
The decision was met with immediate backlash from progressive lawmakers and advocates, who wasted no time urging Biden to cancel student debt immediately using his authority under the Higher Education Act of 1965.
The Biden administration instead initiated what's likely to be a time-consuming "rulemaking process aimed at opening an alternative path to debt relief"—an approach that debt relief advocates decried as unnecessary foot-dragging that will diminish the prospects of delivering relief to more than 40 million borrowers as they face the resumption of loan payments in less than three months.
Survey data released Wednesday by Data for Progress shows that 54% of likely U.S. voters support Biden using the Higher Education Act to cancel student debt following the Supreme Court's decision last week.
But the sustained popularity of student debt cancellation has not stopped Republican lawmakers from vocally opposing relief and cheering the Supreme Court for blocking Biden's original plan.
Boebert, one of the Republicans targeted by Protect Borrowers Action, took to Twitter after the ruling to applaud the high court, calling Biden's debt relief program a "$400 billion student loan bailout."
The Biden White House noted in response that had the Supreme Court upheld the administration's plan, 87,500 of Boebert's constituents would have been eligible for relief.
It's those constituents in Colorado, and in key congressional districts across the country, that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to mobilize in the coming months.
"After nearly a year defending student debt relief, it feels good to play offense," Mike Pierce, executive director of Protect Borrowers Action, tweeted Thursday. "Student loan borrowers have political power. It's time we use it."
