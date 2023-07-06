July, 06 2023, 11:03am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone,+1 617 482 1211 (Toll-free 1-800-77-OXFAM),Email,info@oxfamamerica.org
Big business’ windfall profits rocket to “obscene” $1 trillion a year amid cost-of-living crisis; Oxfam and ActionAid renew call for windfall taxes
A windfall tax of 90 percent on last years’ windfall profits could generate $941 billion —money that now could be used to tackle poverty and climate change.
722 of the world’s biggest corporations together raked in over $1 trillion in windfall profits each year for the past two years amid soaring prices and interest rates, while billions of people are having to cut back or go hungry.
Analysis by Oxfam and ActionAid of Forbes’ “Global 2000” ranking shows they made $1.09 trillion in windfall profits in 2021 and $1.1 trillion in 2022, with an 89 percent jump in total profits compared to average total profits in 2017-2020. For this analysis, windfall profits are defined as those exceeding average profits in 2017-2020 by more than ten percent.
45 energy corporations made on average $237 billion a year in windfall profits in 2021 and 2022. Governments could have increased global investments in renewable energy by 31 percent had they taxed at 90 percent the massive windfall profits that oil and gas producers funneled to their rich shareholders last year. There are now 96 energy billionaires with a combined wealth of nearly $432 billion ($50 billion more than in April last year).
Food and beverage corporations, banks, Big Pharma, and major retailers also cashed in on the cost-of-living crisis that has seen more than a quarter of a billion people in 58 countries hit by acute food insecurity in 2022.
Extreme wealth and extreme poverty have increased simultaneously for the first time in 25 years.
- 18 food and beverage corporations made on average about $14 billion a year in windfall profits in 2021 and 2022, enough to cover the $6.4 billion funding gap needed to deliver life-saving food assistance in East Africa more than twice over. Oxfam estimates that one person is likely to die of hunger every 28 seconds across Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan. Global food prices rose more than 14 percent in 2022.
- 28 drug corporations made on average $47 billion a year in windfall profits, and 42 major retailers and supermarkets made on average $28 billion a year in windfall profits.
- Nine aerospace and defense corporations raked in on average $8 billion a year in windfall profits even as 9,000 people die every day from hunger, much of that driven by conflict and war.
“People are sick and tired of corporate greed. It’s obscene that corporations have raked in billions of dollars in extraordinary windfall profits while people everywhere are struggling to afford enough food or basics like medicine and heating,” said Oxfam International interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar.
“Big business is gaslighting us all —they’re hiking prices to make monster profits, plundering people under the cover of a polycrisis.”
“A few increasingly dominant corporations are monopolizing markets and setting prices sky-high to line the pockets of their rich shareholders. Big Pharma, energy giants and big supermarket chains shamelessly fattened their profit margins throughout both the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Most worryingly —in the absence of regulation, including progressive taxation— governments have invited this,” Behar said.
There is a growing body of evidence that corporate profiteering is playing a significant role in supercharging inflation, echoing fears that corporations are exploiting the cost-of-living crisis to boost profits margins —a trend dubbed “greedflation” and “excuseflation”. Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, suggested in May that corporations are engaging in “greedflation”, while the IMF last week published a study showing that corporate profits account for nearly half the increase in Europe’s inflation over the past two years.
Huge corporate profits have coincided with the degradation of pay and conditions for workers.
Oxfam estimates that top-paid CEOs across four countries enjoyed a real-term 9 percent pay hike in 2022, while workers’ wages fell by 3 percent. One billion workers in 50 countries took an average pay cut of $685 in 2022, a collective loss of $746 billion in real wages compared to if wages had kept up with inflation.
Oxfam and ActionAid are calling on governments to claw back gains driven by profiteering. A tax of 50 to 90 percent on the windfall profits of 722 mega-corporations could generate between $523 billion and $941 billion both for 2021 and 2022. This is money that could be used to help people struggling with hunger, rising energy bills and poverty in rich countries, and to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to support countries in the Global South. For example:
- An injection of $400 billion into the fund for loss and damage agreed to at COP27 last year. Loss and damage finance needs are urgent, with estimates saying that low- and middle-income countries could face costs of up to $580 billion annually by 2030. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on rich countries to impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies and redirect the money to vulnerable countries suffering worsening losses from the climate crisis.
- Cover the financing gap ($440 billion) to provide universal social protection coverage and healthcare to more than 3.5 billion people living in low- and lower- middle-income countries, and the financing gap ($148 billion) to provide universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education in these same countries. This would support the hiring of millions of new teachers, nurses and healthcare workers across the Global South.
“Enough is enough. Government policy should not allow mega-corporations and billionaires to profiteer from people’s pain. Governments must tax windfall profits of corporations across all sectors —and invest that money back in helping people and deterring future profiteering. They must put the interests of their great majorities ahead of the greed of a privileged few,” said ActionAid Secretary-General Arthur Larok.
“Taxing windfall profits is smart economic policy —it’s a very clear and direct source of money for development and tackling climate change. Piling more loans onto poorer countries is what makes absolutely no sense when debt is accelerating the climate crisis”.
Oxfam International is a global movement of people who are fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice. We are working across regions in about 70 countries, with thousands of partners, and allies, supporting communities to build better lives for themselves, grow resilience and protect lives and livelihoods also in times of crisis.
Watchdog Urges Biden to Halt Plan to Supply Ukraine With Cluster Bombs
"Rather than add to the chaos and side-step the rules of the global system," said one critic, Biden should clarify that "cluster munitions need not and should not be part of the conflict in Ukraine, or in any war."
Jul 06, 2023
News
An independent weapons watchdog on Thursday implored the Biden administration to abandon any plans it has to provide the Ukrainian government with cluster bombs.
While the White House has yet to finalize its decision, the State Department is expected to invoke a waiver under U.S. arms export laws that would allow stockpiled cluster munitions to be transferred to Ukraine, which is currently waging a counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.
In a statement, Arms Control Association executive director Daryl Kimball said that sending cluster bombs to Ukraine "would be escalatory, counterproductive, and only further increase the dangers to civilians caught in combat zones and those who will, someday, return to their cities, towns, and farms."
"Some U.S. officials claim that these weapons 'would be useful' against mass formations of troops and armor or broad targets, such as airfields, and that they would allow Ukraine to concentrate their use of unitary warheads against higher-value Russian targets," said Kimball.
"The reality is more complicated," he continued. "Cluster munitions will not differentiate a Ukrainian soldier from a Russian one. The effectiveness of cluster munitions is significantly oversold and the impact on noncombatants is widely acknowledged, but too often overlooked."
Kimball noted that "the limited military utility and the substantial humanitarian dangers of cluster munitions are among the key reasons why the Defense Department halted using them in Afghanistan in 2002 and Iraq in 2003, and has chosen to invest in alternative munitions."
"It is why, in 2008, former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates issued an order to phase out by 2018 cluster munitions with an unexploded ordnance rate of greater than 1%, and it is why, in 2011, the Obama administration affirmed this policy," said Kimball. "It is why Congress, in 2018, enacted a series of export restrictions on cluster munitions with a failure rate in excess of 1%."
"The Pentagon has, unfortunately, dragged its feet and in 2017 the Trump administration announced the 2018 deadline for phasing out non-compliant cluster munitions would not be met," he added. "No new deadline for meeting that goal was set by the Trump administration or the Biden administration."
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said, "The decisions we make over the next five years are going to determine and shape our lives for decades to come… a choice between chaos and stability."
Kimball on Thursday referenced that February statement and said, "Rather than add to the chaos and side-step the rules of the global system, President Biden should have made it clear that cluster munitions need not and should not be part of the conflict in Ukraine, or in any war."
As the Arms Control Association explains:
Cluster munitions are designed to disperse or release explosive submunitions, each of which weighs less than 20 kilograms, and includes those explosive submunitions. The U.S. stockpile includes dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), surface-to-surface warheads, and other types of older cluster munitions. Given that cluster munitions disperse hundreds or even thousands of tiny but deadly bomblets, their use produces significant quantities of unexploded submunitions that can maim, injure, or kill civilians and friendly forces during, and long after, a conflict.
The limited military value and the indiscriminate impacts of these weapons led the majority of the world's countries to negotiate the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions. The treaty—which 123 nations have joined—prohibits State parties from developing, producing, acquiring, using, transferring, or stockpiling cluster munitions. While 23 NATO members are parties to the treaty, the United States, Ukraine, and Russia are not.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has long documented the devastating consequences of U.S.-made cluster munitions in countries such as Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen.
On Thursday, HRW released a new report detailing civilian harm and suffering caused by the use of cluster bombs throughout the war in Ukraine.
"Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for many years," said Mary Wareham, the organization's acting arms director. "Both sides should immediately stop using them and not try to get more of these indiscriminate weapons."
Campaign Aims to Mobilize 'Mad as Hell' Student Loan Borrowers to Unseat Key Republicans
"Student loan borrowers have political power. It's time we use it."
Jul 06, 2023
News
Each of the House Republicans that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to unseat signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down President Joe Biden's debt relief plan and supported a failed effort to repeal the president's program using the Congressional Review Act.
A new campaign launched Thursday aims to channel widespread anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against student debt cancellation into an effort to unseat House Republicans who have opposed and attempted to sabotage debt relief every step of the way.
Launched by the nonprofit Protect Borrowers Action, the campaign will focus its attention on more than a dozen Republican-held seats in battleground districts, targeting Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), and 10 others ahead of the 2024 elections.
Each of the House Republicans that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to unseat signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down President Joe Biden's debt relief plan and supported a failed effort to repeal the president's program using the Congressional Review Act.
"Working people burdened with student debt are mad as hell over the hypocrisy of treating conservative billionaires one way and those striving for the middle class another," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers—a backer of the new campaign—said in a statement.
"Right-wing politicians need to hear loud and clear that when they put the interests of conservative billionaires above the financial welfare of their own constituents, they will be held accountable," said Weingarten. "Protect Borrowers Action will educate and empower voters with the knowledge necessary to do just that. Gone are the days where politicians get a pass for being complicit in the student debt crisis plaguing our communities."
The $2 million campaign kicked off with a digital ad pledging to make sure the 13 Republican lawmakers "hear from their constituents who they kept drowning in debt."
The campaign's launch comes less than a week after the Supreme Court's conservative justices sided with Republican attorneys general and ruled that Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per eligible borrower was unconstitutional.
The decision was met with immediate backlash from progressive lawmakers and advocates, who wasted no time urging Biden to cancel student debt immediately using his authority under the Higher Education Act of 1965.
The Biden administration instead initiated what's likely to be a time-consuming "rulemaking process aimed at opening an alternative path to debt relief"—an approach that debt relief advocates decried as unnecessary foot-dragging that will diminish the prospects of delivering relief to more than 40 million borrowers as they face the resumption of loan payments in less than three months.
Survey data released Wednesday by Data for Progress shows that 54% of likely U.S. voters support Biden using the Higher Education Act to cancel student debt following the Supreme Court's decision last week.
But the sustained popularity of student debt cancellation has not stopped Republican lawmakers from vocally opposing relief and cheering the Supreme Court for blocking Biden's original plan.
Boebert, one of the Republicans targeted by Protect Borrowers Action, took to Twitter after the ruling to applaud the high court, calling Biden's debt relief program a "$400 billion student loan bailout."
The Biden White House noted in response that had the Supreme Court upheld the administration's plan, 87,500 of Boebert's constituents would have been eligible for relief.
It's those constituents in Colorado, and in key congressional districts across the country, that Protect Borrowers Action is looking to mobilize in the coming months.
"After nearly a year defending student debt relief, it feels good to play offense," Mike Pierce, executive director of Protect Borrowers Action, tweeted Thursday. "Student loan borrowers have political power. It's time we use it."
Campaigners Rip Shell CEO's 'Cynical Case' Against Ditching Fossil Fuels
"The only 'danger' Shell would see in cutting production is to their eye-watering profits," said one campaigner.
Jul 06, 2023
News
"The only 'danger' Shell would see in cutting production is to their eye-watering profits," Alice Harrison of the international human rights group Global Witness told The Guardian Thursday. "Whether blinded by the pound signs or simply willfully ignorant, Shell's CEO is wrong. Ending our dependence on fossil fuels and transitioning to green energy will serve both the planet and provide energy security for all. Shell [has] once again made their loyalties clear—profit over people and planet."
He said the distribution of benefits from the use of renewable energy must be "globally responsible" so the Global North doesn't hoard energy sources such as solar and wind power.
"Cutting production is only dangerous in the kind of upside-down world where profit rules over everything," said the grassroots coalition Stop Cambo, which pressured Shell to pull out of the Cambo oil field off the coast of Scotland in 2021. "Even as the planet burns and people are forced to choose between heating and eating."
Two days after scientists recorded the hottest day on record and warned that the milestone is the latest clear sign that all fossil fuel production must be urgently phased out, the CEO of multinational oil and gas giant Shell claimed that transitioning to renewable energy sources is what would endanger the world and expressed what campaigners called "cynical" concerns for the well-being of the Global South.
Wael Sawan, who took over the U.K.-based company last year, told the BBC Thursday that the world's energy system "continues to desperately need oil and gas," contrary to evidence put forward by the International Energy Agency, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and other experts.
"I think what would be dangerous and irresponsible is actually cutting out the oil and gas production so that the cost of living—as we saw just last year—starts to shoot up again," said Sawan.
Cost-of-living increases have raised alarm in communities around the world following the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine—but numerous analyses have pointed to corporate greed and price-gouging, not the decreasing supply of oil and gas, as primary drivers of financial hardship for working people.
Shell reported record-breaking profits of nearly $40 billion last year, doubling its total for 2021.
"The only 'danger' Shell would see in cutting production is to their eye-watering profits," Alice Harrison of the international human rights group Global Witness told The Guardian Thursday. "Whether blinded by the pound signs or simply willfully ignorant, Shell's CEO is wrong. Ending our dependence on fossil fuels and transitioning to green energy will serve both the planet and provide energy security for all. Shell [has] once again made their loyalties clear—profit over people and planet."
Guterres is among the critics who have warned that companies that continue to invest in fossil fuels will not continue to see enormous profits forever, and as Common Dreams reported last week, research from the University of Waterloo in Canada found that public pensions in the United States have lost tens of billions of dollars due to their refusal to pull out of the oil, gas, and coal sectors.
"Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness," Guterres said earlier this year. "Such investments will soon be stranded assets—a blot on the landscape and a blight on investment portfolios."
In his comments to the BBC, Sawan suggested his concern is not with his own company's future, but that of the Global South—where people are suffering disproportionately from the effects of the climate crisis and planetary heating, despite causing a tiny fraction of the fossil fuel pollution that originates in wealthier countries.
He said the distribution of benefits from the use of renewable energy must be "globally responsible" so the Global North doesn't hoard energy sources such as solar and wind power.
"Let's be clear, companies like Shell are fueling both the climate crisis and the soaring cost of energy," Jamie Peters of Friends of the EarthtoldThe Guardian. "They are profiting from the misery of ordinary people while destroying the planet, and they're making a cynical case to continue locking us into the volatile fossil fuel markets that are the root cause of the energy crisis."
As environmental journalist Harry Cockburn noted on social media, for all Sawan's claims of concern for people in the Global South, he made clear that Shell's profits are his top priority as the interview concluded.
"Cutting production is only dangerous in the kind of upside-down world where profit rules over everything," said the grassroots coalition Stop Cambo, which pressured Shell to pull out of the Cambo oil field off the coast of Scotland in 2021. "Even as the planet burns and people are forced to choose between heating and eating."
