For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Contact:

Peter Hart , phart@fwwatch.org

Biden’s Debt Deal is Capitulation on Climate Action and Environmental Protections

Following passage in the House, this evening the Senate voted to approve the debt ceiling deal negotiated by the White House and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 devotes substantial attention to expediting the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and makes modifications to existing environmental reviews that have been a priority for fossil fuel companies.

Biden’s support for the Mountain Valley Pipeline is just the latest in a series of fossil fuel projects backed by his administration. Others include the Willow project in Alaska, advancing liquified gas export projects, approving thousands of new oil and gas drilling permits, and championing carbon capture, which will extend our dependence on fossil fuels.

In response, Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter issued the following statement;

“Extremist Republicans manipulated the debt ceiling debacle to push an agenda that will weaken environmental protections and bolster fossil fuel development. It was a tragic mistake for President Biden to enter into sham negotiations with these far-right hostage takers.
“President Biden and Democratic leaders did not compromise with Republican extremists – they simply caved. Spending cuts across the government will undermine the abilities of regulatory agencies tasked with protecting our food, water and climate.
“There were always alternatives to this disastrous result. The White House and Democratic leaders should have insisted on a clean debt limit increase without capitulating to corporate interests and fossil fuel polluters.
“Moving forward, President Biden and his administration must stop supporting policies that promote fossil fuels. Instead, he should use his substantial executive authority to declare a climate emergency and stop drilling on federal lands, which he previously pledged to do.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

