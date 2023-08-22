August, 22 2023, 01:23pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Biden Administration Urged to Ditch Planned Hydrogen Investments
A nationwide coalition of more than 180 conservation, Indigenous, faith, labor and social justice organizations urged the Biden administration today to scrap plans to rapidly expand investment in the production and use of hydrogen. The U.S. Department of Energy is championing hydrogen as a supposed climate solution despite the heavy reliance of fossil fuels in its production.
“Calling hydrogen clean energy is a scam to prop up the oil and gas industry,” said Silas Grant, a campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The Biden administration’s plans to expand this dirty energy will only increase oil and gas extraction at a time when the climate emergency demands the opposite. We need investment in affordable, reliable, community-supported renewable energy like wind and solar.”
In its letter to the Department of Energy, the coalition said a large-scale buildout of hydrogen infrastructure will intensify the climate emergency by emitting greenhouse gases and increase pollution in frontline communities. Ninety-five percent of hydrogen produced today is made from fossil fuels, and hydrogen production emits even more smog-causing nitrogen oxide when combusted than methane, threatening public health.
“Deployment of massive hydrogen hubs is a distraction from real climate action that will cause more pollution, more strain on water resources, and more extraction of climate warming fossil fuels,” said Jim Walsh, policy director with Food & Water Watch. “President Biden can’t claim to be a climate leader while his administration continues to embrace the hydrogen climate scam and other policies that continue to perpetuate fossil fuel production and infrastructure.”
Frontline communities and groups concerned about pipeline safety have also raised concerns about hydrogen transportation. Hydrogen burns hotter than gas and is more combustible and corrosive to pipelines, meaning that even small ruptures can cause explosions. All forms of hydrogen use vast quantities of water, which make it an unsustainable source of energy especially in drought-stricken regions.
The Biden administration is investing $7 billion to develop 10 regional clusters of hydrogen production, transportation and use under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Energy Department is reviewing funding applications from states for hydrogen hubs and is expected to announce its decision this fall.
“Corporations and utility monopolies are buying out politicians to continue business as usual,” said Maya Pontón Aronoff, policy fellow with the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition. “And despite the shiny new name and new technology, a massive build-out of hydrogen and hydrogen pipelines in disproportionately impacted communities is the definition of business as usual. These hubs will hurt people and call it justice. It’s time to take a stand for future generations and break this vicious cycle.”
'Climate Scam': 180+ Groups Tell Biden to Drop Support for Hydrogen
"Calling hydrogen clean energy is a scam to prop up the oil and gas industry," said one campaigner.
Aug 22, 2023
News
More than 95% of hydrogen produced in the United States is made using fossil fuels, but that hasn't stopped its backers—including industry groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—from touting the energy source as critical to the fight against climate change.
A diverse coalition of advocacy organizations on Tuesday implored the Biden administration to stop buying into the hype.
In a letter to officials at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), more than 180 groups called on the administration to abandon plans to invest in hydrogen projects, warning that "a large-scale buildout of hydrogen infrastructure will further exacerbate the climate crisis and disproportionately harm people of color, low-income communities, and Indigenous peoples."
Two recently enacted pieces of legislation—the Inflation Reduction Act and a bipartisan infrastructure measure championed by oil industry ally Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—include benefits for the hydrogen industry.
The latter bill authorized the Department of Energy to spend roughly $8 billion on developing Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs), drawing outrage from community organizers in Colorado, New Mexico, and other states behind the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, a project aimed at expanding U.S. hydrogen production.
"We recognize that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act directs DOE to fund these hubs, but we ask DOE to find a different path and reject this false solution. It's time for DOE to do the right thing," the groups wrote in their letter on Tuesday.
The groups behind the letter—including the Center for Biological Diversity and Food & Water Watch—note that hydrogen production generates significant planet-warming emissions.
"Hydrogen lifecycle emissions which use carbon capture and storage are 20% greater than directly burning natural gas or coal, and 60% greater than burning diesel oil, because of the increased fossil fuels required to power it," the letter states. "The process of producing gray and blue hydrogen is a major source of fugitive methane emissions from flaring, transportation, and other upstream processes—releasing even more potent greenhouse gases and exacerbating atmospheric warming over the next two decades."
"President Biden can't claim to be a climate leader while his administration continues to embrace the hydrogen climate scam and other policies that continue to perpetuate fossil fuel production and infrastructure."
As Natureexplained in an editorial warning against "overhyping" hydrogen, "Most hydrogen is currently made by processes—such as steam reformation of natural gas (methane)—that produce large amounts of CO2 as a by-product."
"Although 'green' hydrogen can be made by using electricity from renewable sources to split water molecules," the outlet added, "this process is costly compared with more conventional production methods."
Silas Grant, a campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, said Tuesday that "calling hydrogen clean energy is a scam to prop up the oil and gas industry."
"The Biden administration's plans to expand this dirty energy will only increase oil and gas extraction at a time when the climate emergency demands the opposite," said Grant. "We need investment in affordable, reliable, community-supported renewable energy like wind and solar."
The coalition's letter comes two months after New Mexico-based advocacy organizations urged the Biden administration to reject funding for the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, arguing the initiative would "devastate public health, clean air, Indigenous sacred places, and the climate."
"The climate crisis poses a grave threat to all life on Earth," the groups wrote in a letter to the U.S. Energy Department. "DOE has the power to help lead a transformation to a more sustainable future. To do so, you must help phase out fossil fuels and reject false solutions like hydrogen."
But the Biden White House has yet to waver in its support for hydrogen, claiming in a brief last month that "clean hydrogen has the potential to play an important role in decarbonizing the U.S. economy."
Jim Walsh, policy director at Food & Water Watch, countered Tuesday that investments in hydrogen are "a distraction from real climate action that will cause more pollution, more strain on water resources, and more extraction of climate warming fossil fuels."
"President Biden can't claim to be a climate leader while his administration continues to embrace the hydrogen climate scam and other policies that continue to perpetuate fossil fuel production and infrastructure," Walsh added.
Omar Says US Must End Arms Sales to Saudis Over Alleged 'Ghastly' Crimes Against Migrants
Citing the alleged "systematic murder, rape, and torture" of Ethiopian migrants by Saudi border guards, the Minnesota progressive urged the U.S. to pursue "full accountability and justice for those responsible."
Aug 22, 2023
News
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Tuesday called for an end to U.S. security assistance—including arms sales—to Saudi Arabia following the publication of a Human Rights Watch report in which Ethiopian migrants describe massacres, torture, and rape allegedly committed by Saudi border guards.
The HRW report alleges Saudi forces killed at least hundreds of migrants including many women and children seeking to enter the wealthy kingdom from Yemen between March 2022 and June 2023. Witnesses said Saudi border guards used both small arms and light artillery to kill migrants. Some survivors claim that scores of migrants were massacred at a time; others said they were subjected to or witnessed torture or were forced to rape other migrants.
HRW said that if the attacks were carried out as official policy of the Saudi government—which has denied allegations of mass migrant killings in the past—they would amount to crimes against humanity.
"The systematic murder, rape, and torture of migrants is a ghastly violation of international law and a potential crime against humanity," Omar (D-Minn.) said on the social platform formerly known as Twitter. "If we truly put human rights at the center of our foreign policy, we should be pursuing full accountability and justice for those responsible, and ending all security assistance (including weapons sales) to the Saudi regime."
Omar has repeatedly pushed to hold Saudi Arabia—a key Middle Eastern ally governed by a fundamentalist monarchy and widely considered one of the world's worst human rights violators—accountable. In 2021 she introduced legislation to sanction Saudi Crown Prine Mohammed bin Salman over his role in the murder of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi. That same year she unveiled a resolution to block a $650 million U.S. arms sale to the kingdom over its documented and alleged atrocities in Yemen, a war backed by the United States. Neither measure passed.
Most recently, Omar in March introduced the Stop Arming Human Rights Abusers Act, which would impose "universal human rights and humanitarian conditions on security cooperation with the United States."
"I cannot remain silent in the face of children being bombed in buses in Yemen," she explained.
Locals Alarmed as Japan Plans to Discharge Water From Fukushima Nuclear Plant This Week
"Nothing about the water release is beneficial to us," said a Japanese fisherman who lost his brother in the 2011 tsunami. "There is no advantage for us. None. It's all detrimental."
Aug 22, 2023
News
Local fishers, Greenpeace, and others shared fresh concerns Tuesday as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear facility into the Pacific Ocean may start as soon as Thursday, more than a dozen years after an earthquake caused a tsunami that triggered reactor meltdowns.
Over the next three decades, Japan plans to discharge about 1.34 million gallons of water—or enough to fill over 500 Olympic swimming pools—into the ocean after using an advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) to remove most radionuclides.
The Tokyo Electric Power Company said Tuesday that "as the entity responsible for the safe and steady decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, TEPCO is strictly abiding by the government's decision and request, and shall quickly make preparations to commence discharge with the utmost vigilance in accordance with the implementation plan."
Greenpeace Japan project manager Hisayo Takada declared that "we are deeply disappointed and outraged by the Japanese government's announcement," and stressed that the discharge decision has been made "despite concerns raised by fishermen, citizens, Fukushima residents, and the international community, especially in the Pacific region and neighboring countries."
Haruo Ono, a 71-year-old fisherman from Shinchimachi who lost his brother in the 2011 tsunami, toldAgence France-Presse: "Nothing about the water release is beneficial to us. There is no advantage for us. None. It's all detrimental."
"Fishermen are 100% against," Ono continued. "The sea is where we work. We make a living off of the sea, we're at the mercy of the sea. So if we don't protect the sea, who would?"
Takashi Nakajima, a 67-year-old who runs a supermarket in Sōma, Fukushima Prefecture that sells local seafood, said of the discharge plan, "It's like a scheme to release the water before public opposition can flare up."
Recalling when customers refused to sample local octopus in 2012, just after trial fishing began near the site of the nuclear disaster, Nakajima told Kyodo News, "Catch from the area won't sell, it will be a repeat of before."
As The Japan Timesreported:
Tuesday's decision follows Kishida's meeting with the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, or Zengyoren, at the prime minister's Office on Monday in an attempt to gain the association's approval for the plan.
Zengyoren Chairman Masanobu Sakamoto confirmed the group's continued opposition to the plan, although he added that the proposal had obtained a certain degree of understanding within the fishing industry.
Japan's prime minister vowed Tuesday that "the government will take responsibility to deal with negative publicity and concerns among fishermen about whether their livelihoods can continue as before, even if the process takes decades until the discharge of the treated water is completed."
"We have taken every step to ensure a safety net is in place," said Kishida, whose government has allocated about 80 billion yen ($548 million) to aid local fishers and mitigate negative attention. "I want the relevant ministries to continue implementing measures while staying on the side of the fishermen."
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave the plan a green light last month, after concluding that TEPCO "has demonstrated its capabilities for accurate and precise measurements of the radionuclides" in the plant's water, and "the approach and activities to the discharge of ALPS treated water taken by Japan are consistent with relevant international safety standards."
The United Nations nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi "has committed to the IAEA continuing its impartial, independent, and objective safety review during the discharge phase," so the agency "will maintain an onsite presence at Fukushima Daiichi" and "publish available data for use by the global community."
The release plan has long generated global criticism, including from the Chinese government. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, decried Japan's approach as "an extremely selfish and irresponsible act."
"China strongly insists that Japan should rectify this wrong decision and abandon its plan to discharge radioactive water into the sea," the diplomat added. "The Chinese side will take all necessary measures to protect marine ecology, safeguard food safety, and public health."
According toThe Associated Press:
In Seoul, Park Ku-yeon, first vice minister of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, told a briefing that officials confirmed Japan would discharge the wastewater in line with its initial plan.
If it does not stick to the plan, Park said, South Korea will request Japan to immediately stop the discharge which could threaten safety of South Koreans. Opposition lawmakers and activists protested vehemently, demanding Japan immediately scrap the plan.
Hong Kong and Macau announced that they are banning products from Fukushima and nine other prefectures in response to Tokyo's announcement Tuesday.
"The myth is being perpetuated that discharges are necessary for decommissioning. But the Japanese government itself admits that there is sufficient water storage space in Fukushima Daiichi," Greenpeace East Asia senior nuclear specialist Shaun Burnie noted Tuesday. "Long-term storage would expose the current government decommissioning roadmap as flawed, but that is exactly what needs to happen. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station is still in crisis, posing unique and severe hazards, and there is no credible plan for its decommissioning."
"Instead of engaging in an honest debate about this reality, the Japanese government has opted for a false solution—decades of deliberate radioactive pollution of the marine environment—during a time when the world's oceans are already facing immense stress and pressures," added Burnie. "This is an outrage that violates the human rights of the people and communities of Fukushima, and other neighboring prefectures and the wider Asia-Pacific region."
