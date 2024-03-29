March, 29 2024, 12:14pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Larisa Manescu, larisa.manescu@sierraclub.org
Biden Administration Finalizes Long-Term Truck Pollution Standards
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized federal standards to strengthen the nation’s emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.
The federal truck standards will cover model years 2027-2032 and reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that trucks and buses emit, cleaning up pollution from large vehicles on the roads like transit buses, school buses, delivery trucks, and garbage trucks.
In addition to contributing to the climate crisis, these vehicles are a major threat to public health for millions of Americans and especially dangerous for marginalized communities across the nation that often live next to major freight corridors due to the history of red-lining. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are harmed by diesel pollution every year. Although trucks make up less than 10 percent of vehicles on the road, they emit the majority of hazardous air pollutants from vehicles, including 63 percent of smog-forming NOx pollution.
Research shows that pollution-free, electric heavy-duty trucks are cheaper to own and operate over the lifetime of the vehicle compared to a polluting version, saving fleets money. There are already about 150 existing medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission truck models that are commercially available in the U.S. today.
In response to the final rule, Sierra Club Executive Director Ben Jealous released the following statement:
“Today’s EPA announcement highlights the significant health, economic, and climate benefits that cleaner trucks deliver. From California to New York, communities across the country are suffering under the constant traffic of dirty freight.
“Despite the truck and oil industries’ relentless lobbying to weaken and delay these life-saving standards, the Biden Administration’s new emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks and buses are an important step to address this harmful pollution. In combination with the recently announced federal charging investments in trucking and the clean transportation investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, these standards will help to move the needle on electrifying our biggest, dirtiest vehicles.
“We’re pleased to see the Biden Administration’s continued progress to address public health and climate, but even more is needed to address heavy-duty vehicle pollution. The Sierra Club will continue its advocacy pushing truck manufacturers to quickly ramp up the pace towards zero-emission trucks and we urge the Administration to keep the momentum up and grant California’s waivers quickly.”
The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.(415) 977-5500
LATEST NEWS
Wealth of the Top 1% in US Hits All-Time High of $45 Trillion
"With a 2-cent Ultra-Millionaire Tax on every dollar of wealth above $50 million—and another penny on every dollar above $1 billion—we can invest in opportunity for all of our kids," notes Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Mar 29, 2024
News
"As President Biden says: No one thinks it's fair that Jeff Bezos gets enough tax loopholes that he pays at a lower rate than a public school teacher," said Warren. "All my bill is asking is that when you make it big, bigger than $50 million dollars, then on that next dollar, you pitch in 2 cents, so everyone else can have a chance."
Data released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday shows the top 1% of Americans are the richest they've ever been.
The new data reveals that at the end of the fourth quarter last year they had a record $44.6 trillion in wealth. That's up from $30 trillion in 2020.
The main driver of wealth gains last year was from the stock market hitting record highs. While wages are increasing for average Americans, the top 1% is gaining wealth at a much faster pace.
When we talk about global oligarchy this is what we are talking about: Today, the top 1% throughout the world own more wealth than the bottom 95% of humanity combined. Children go hungry. Billionaires buy yachts and take joyrides on rocket ships. Change must come.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 28, 2024
The wealth of U.S. billionaires is currently at $5.5 trillion, which is up 88% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The nation's rich accruing so much wealth in recent years has renewed calls for a wealth tax.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and others are pushing to pass the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would put a 2-cent tax on every dollar of wealth over $50 million. Warren referred to U.S. President Joe Biden calling for higher taxes on billionaires during his State of the Union when the bill was reintroduced earlier this month.
With a two-cent Ultra-Millionaire Tax on every dollar of wealth above $50 million—and another penny on every dollar above $1 billion—we can invest in opportunity for all of our kids.https://t.co/f0dZDOYYCr
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 28, 2024
"As President Biden says: No one thinks it's fair that Jeff Bezos gets enough tax loopholes that he pays at a lower rate than a public school teacher," said Warren. "All my bill is asking is that when you make it big, bigger than $50 million dollars, then on that next dollar, you pitch in 2 cents, so everyone else can have a chance."
As progressives fight to pass a wealth tax at the federal level, legislators in many states are pursuing their own wealth taxes.
Ecocide a 'Critical Dimension of Israel's Genocidal Campaign' in Gaza: Probe
Analysis by a research group found that roughly 40% of Gaza land that was previously used for food production has been destroyed by Israeli forces.
Mar 29, 2024
News
An expert panel convened by Stop Ecocide International has defined ecocide as "unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts."
"These acts include the well-reported, catastrophic, and Israeli-made famine ongoing in Gaza, continued obstruction of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, the destruction of medical infrastructure, the destruction beyond repair of other areas of civilian infrastructure, including bakeries, schools, mosques, churches, and cultural heritage sites," the group added.
The widespread destruction Israel's military has inflicted on Gaza's farmland and agricultural infrastructure amounts to a "deliberate act of ecocide," according to a new investigation that uses satellite imagery to survey the extent of the damage.
Released Friday ahead of Palestine's Land Day, the analysis by the London-based research group Forensic Architecture (FA) shows that Israel's ground forces—including tanks and other military vehicles—have advanced over half of Gaza's farms and orchards, critical food sources that the besieged enclave's population has worked tirelessly to cultivate in the face of decades of occupation.
"Since 2014, Palestinian farmers along Gaza's perimeter have seen their crops sprayed by airborne herbicides and regularly bulldozed, and have themselves faced sniper fire by the Israeli occupation forces," FA said. "Along that engineered 'border,' sophisticated systems of fences and surveillance reinforce a military buffer zone."
Comparing satellite imagery from prior to Israel's invasion and the present, FA found that roughly 40% of Gaza land that was previously used for food production has been destroyed by Israeli forces. Nearly a third of Gaza's greenhouses have been demolished, according to the investigation.
"In total, Forensic Architecture has identified more than 2,000 agricultural sites, including farms and greenhouses, which have been destroyed since October 2023, often to be replaced with Israeli military earthworks," the group said. "This destruction has been most intense in the northern part of Gaza, where 90% of greenhouses were destroyed in the early stages of the ground invasion."
It is no surprise, then, that northern Gaza is currently experiencing famine conditions, with most of the population there at imminent risk of starvation as Israeli forces impede the flow of humanitarian assistance and continue their relentless bombing campaign.
Leading human rights organizations have accused the Israeli government of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, pointing to the decimation of the territory's agricultural sector and attacks on aid convoys. The United Nations warned less than two months into Israel's assault that "in the north, livestock is facing starvation and the risk of death due to shortage of fodder and water."
NEW INVESTIGATION: Since Oct '23, the Israeli military has systematically targeted agricultural land and infrastructure in Gaza. To mark Land Day in Palestine, we present our analysis of this widespread destruction as an act of ecocide that supports Israel’s genocidal campaign. pic.twitter.com/sgnmAsqdwa
— Forensic Architecture (@ForensicArchi) March 29, 2024
The new investigation was published amid growing global momentum to formally codify ecocide as an international crime alongside genocide, which Israel also stands accused of committing against Palestinians in Gaza.
An expert panel convened by Stop Ecocide International has defined ecocide as "unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts."
Ecocide is officially recognized as a crime in at least 10 countries, including France, Ecuador, Russia, and Ukraine. Earlier this week, the European Council adopted new rules that include a provision criminalizing acts deemed "comparable to ecocide."
FA's analysis argues that Israel's latest military assault on the Gaza Strip and the intentional targeting of the enclave's agriculture is "a critical dimension of Israel's genocidal campaign," fueling both a humanitarian and environmental disaster.
"The targeted farms and greenhouses are fundamental to local food production for a population already under a decades-long siege," the research group said. "The effects of this systematic agricultural destruction are exacerbated by other deliberate acts of deprivation of critical resources for Palestinian survival in Gaza."
"These acts include the well-reported, catastrophic, and Israeli-made famine ongoing in Gaza, continued obstruction of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, the destruction of medical infrastructure, the destruction beyond repair of other areas of civilian infrastructure, including bakeries, schools, mosques, churches, and cultural heritage sites," the group added.
'Blood Is on Your Hands!' Activists Disrupt $26 Million Biden Fundraiser
"We will continue to raise our voices of dissent until Palestinians are free," said one activist with Jewish Voice for Peace.
Mar 29, 2024
News
Palestinian youth and descendants of Holocaust survivors were among those who protested a record-breaking fundraiser for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign at New York City's Radio City Music Hall late Thursday, repeatedly interrupting the glitzy event with shouts of opposition to Israel's U.S.-backed war on Gaza.
"You are all complicit in genocide!" one activist yelled as security escorted her from the venue. As Biden spoke, another demonstrator shouted: "Palestinians are dying because of your actions... Blood is on your hands!"
The president said during his remarks that there have been "too many innocent victims, Israeli and Palestinian."
"It's understandable Israel has such a profound anger and Hamas is still there," Biden said. "But we must, in fact, stop the effort that is resulting in significant deaths of innocent civilians, particularly children."
BREAKING: Palestinian youth, descendants of Holocaust survivors, doctors, and climate activists disrupt the biggest fundraiser in the history of the Democratic Party at NYC’s iconic Radio City Music Hall calling on @POTUS to Stop Arming Israel pic.twitter.com/qcIKOtxhbj
— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) March 29, 2024
The disruption was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), the Palestinian Youth Movement, and other advocacy groups. JVP said some ticketholders were denied entry to the fundraiser. In recent weeks, the Biden campaign has worked to shield the president from Gaza-related protests by holding smaller rallies and carefully vetting attendees.
"We refused to be silenced," Jay Saper of JVP said Thursday. "We will continue to raise our voices of dissent until Palestinians are free."
In a statement late Thursday, the Biden campaign didn't acknowledge the protests, calling the gathering of celebrities and high-profile Democratic figures—including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama—"the most successful political fundraising event in the history of American politics."
The event raised a staggering $26 million for the incumbent president's reelection bid against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump, Biden's campaign said. Ticket prices ranged from $225 to $500,000.
"More money got donors more intimate time with the presidents," according toThe Associated Press. "A photo with all three was $100,000. A donation of $250,000 earned donors access to one reception, and $500,000 got them into an even more exclusive gathering."
Outside the venue, Palestinian rights advocates marched in the streets to condemn Biden's unwavering support for Israel's military as it massacres and starves Gazans.
"Joe Biden has been enabling the genocide," Jacob Sierra, a 27-year-old protest attendee, toldThe New York Times. Sierra said he is a registered Democrat and voted for Biden in 2020.
A Gallup poll released earlier this week showed that an overwhelming majority of Democratic voters, including young people and other key elements of the Democratic base, oppose Israel's military assault on the Gaza Strip. The survey found that just 18% of Democratic voters currently approve of Israel's war, down from 36% in November.
Scenes from Biden's fundraiser in NY.
This previews what will happen at the Democratic Convention in August.
While running on a platform of saving American democracy from Trump, Biden is tearing the Democratic party apart with his blind support for Israel's slaughter in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/u0w2JypBEF
— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) March 29, 2024
Widespread outrage over Biden's diplomatic and military support for Israel's assault has sparked mounting concerns among some Democratic donors and activists.
Last week, more than 100 of them signed a letter warning that "because of the disillusionment of a critical portion of the Democratic coalition, the Gaza war is increasing the chances of a Trump victory."
"We are asking the Biden administration immediately to change course," the party donors and activists wrote. "Conditions need to be placed and monitored on any further military, financial, or diplomatic aid. All indiscriminate bombing and demolition must stop."
