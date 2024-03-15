March, 15 2024, 01:29pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: media@aclu.org
ACLU Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision Related to Whether Public Officials Can Block Social Media Followers
The Supreme Court on Friday clarified when public officials’ social media posts are subject to the First Amendment in response to two challenges, O’Connor-Ratcliff v. Garnier and Lindke v. Freed.
“We’re gratified by the court’s ruling today, which underscores that the First Amendment restricts how the government can shape speech that takes place on social media,” said Evelyn Danforth-Scott, ACLU staff attorney specializing in Supreme Court litigation. “It gives everyday Americans a way to hold officials constitutionally accountable when they censor social media content, restrict access to it, or improperly elevate certain viewpoints over others. At the same time, it protects public officeholders’ own free speech rights by giving them guidance on how to make clear when they are speaking as private individuals.”
Both cases involved local officials who had blocked or censored critical constituents from Facebook and X (formerly Twitter); the constituents then sued, saying denying them access violated their First Amendment rights. The Supreme Court ruled that social media posts and curation efforts by government officials can be attributed to the state, and, therefore, subject to First Amendment scrutiny, only if the speaker has the authority to speak on the state’s behalf and purports to exercise that authority through their relevant social media presence.
The ruling follows friend-of-the court briefs filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Michigan, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, and the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, which acknowledged that the First Amendment guarantees public officials’ right to free speech in their private capacities, but argued that when public officials appear to represent their government offices online, they are acting in their government capacities and so are subject to the First Amendment’s prohibitions on government censorship.
These cases are part of ACLU’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Supreme Court Docket.
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.(212) 549-2666
LATEST NEWS
Patients, Advocates Push Biden to 'Reclaim Medicare' From Privatized Medicare Advantage
"If Medicare Advantage has it their way, they're going to deny me care and delay me care until I'm dead," said one patient.
Mar 15, 2024
News
Coffey, for her part,
ended up on a UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage plan after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She later developed two rare diseases—including complex regional pain syndrome—and required expensive treatments that her Medicare Advantage plan refused to cover.
Patients on Medicare Advantage spoke out against the privatized plans this week as part of a coordinated campaign to shed light on the program's care denials, treatment delays, and overbilling—and to pressure U.S. President Joe Biden to rein in the insurance giants raking in huge profits from such abuses.
"These corporations do nothing to increase positive outcomes in medical care. So don't fall for their bullshit," Jenn Coffey, a retired EMT from New Hampshire, said during a livestream hosted by People's Action on Wednesday night.
The stream featured testimony from several patients who have experienced the kinds of delays and denials for which Medicare Advantage is notorious.
Rick Timmins of Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action said it took five months and "multiple calls and emails" for his insurance company to approve his referral to a dermatologist for a suspicious lump on his earlobe that turned out to be malignant melanoma. The delay stemmed from a byzantine process known as prior authorization, whereby doctors are required to prove a treatment is necessary before an insurer will cover it.
By the time his referral to a specialist was approved, Timmins said, the previously tiny lump "had tripled in size" and was "quite painful."
MA insurance companies find it financially beneficial to delay essential care to patients.
Medicare (Dis)Advantage plans take the problems of private health insurance and import them into Medicare. @PplsAction #CareOverCost pic.twitter.com/V21nKlkyLj
— Social Security Works (@SSWorks) March 14, 2024
Coffey, for her part,
ended up on a UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage plan after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She later developed two rare diseases—including complex regional pain syndrome—and required expensive treatments that her Medicare Advantage plan refused to cover.
"If Medicare Advantage has it their way, they're going to deny me care and delay me care until I'm dead," Coffey, a healthcare advocate, said in a video published Thursday by the advocacy group Be A Hero as part of a social media day of action against the for-profit plans.
"They only make money when they don't have to spend it on you," said Coffey.
Once enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, patients often find it difficult to get out.
"They like to tell you: 'Medicare Advantage numbers are so high, can't you tell people love it?'" said Coffey, alluding to the fact that more than half of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries are now enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. "No, we don't. We're stuck. It's the Hotel California: You can check in, but you can't get the hell out."
“If Medicare Advantage has it their way, they’re going to deny me care and delay me care until I’m dead.” — Jenn
The greedy health insurance corporations that run Medicare (Dis)Advantage will always put profits above patients. That’s why we’ve got to #ReclaimMedicare. pic.twitter.com/0ED1iHBu0u
— Be a Hero (@BeaHero) March 14, 2024
Next month, the Biden administration is expected to finalize 2025 payment rates for Medicare Advantage, which is funded by the federal government. Medicare Advantage plans frequently overbill the government by making patients appear sicker than they are.
An analysis released last year by Physicians for a National Health Program estimated that Medicare Advantage plans are overcharging U.S. taxpayers by as much as $140 billion per year—an amount that could be used to completely eliminate Medicare Part B premiums or fully fund Medicare's prescription drug program.
Patients and advocacy groups are calling on Biden to "not fork over more money for insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare," as Coffey put it during Wednesday's livestream.
A petition sponsored by Social Security Works urges Biden to "reclaim Medicare" from Medicare Advantage providers, which "have delayed and denied care to millions of Americans in order to turn a massive profit."
"Medicare Advantage isn't really Medicare, and it isn't an advantage to the seniors and people with disabilities who rely on the program," reads the petition, which has over 22,800 signatures as of this writing. "In the 25 years that it has existed, it’s clear that Medicare Advantage is riddled with the same problems as the rest of private insurance: Opaque bureaucracy and extraordinary fees. Seniors who enroll in these for-profit plans are being price-gouged by massive corporations."
The Biden administration has proposed a 3.7% payment increase for Medicare Advantage in 2025—a change that insurers have portrayed as a cut. But Social Security Works noted in response to the industry's complaints that "MA companies are not hurting for profits."
"In 2022 alone, seven healthcare companies that comprise 70% of the MA market brought in over $1 trillion in total revenue and over $69 billion in profits, and spent $26.2 billion on stock buybacks," the group observed. "These same companies claim that if the government doesn't increase their already bloated payment rates, they will have no choice but to slash benefits for patients. This is false, and should be seen for what it is—MA plans holding patients hostage to extort the government for profits."
In an op-ed for STAT last month, former insurance industry insider Wendell Potter—who is now an outspoken critic of private insurers—and John A. Burns School of Medicine professor professor Philip Verhoef wrote that "private plans have no business administering Medicare benefits."
"Traditional Medicare is already more efficient than its private counterpart, in large part because the approval process is much simpler and there aren’t the same incentives to upcode," the pair wrote. "Traditional Medicare spends far less of its funds on administrative overhead, and overall it spends less money per patient than Medicare Advantage while providing far superior access to doctors, hospitals, and treatments."
"Medicare Advantage isn't working for any group: the government, patients, taxpayers, and now even investors," they added. "It's time to turn to what we already know works. We need to support and strengthen traditional Medicare."
Keep ReadingShow Less
GOP Leaders Push Judiciary to Ignore Policy Designed to End 'Judge Shopping'
"Look who just came out and said it: We're against the fair and impartial administration of justice," said one civil rights attorney.
Mar 15, 2024
News
Republican lawmakers on Thursday signaled they want to stop judges from following a new judicial policy unveiled this week that's aimed at curbing what one journalist called "one of the most outrageous aspects of the American legal system."
In a letter to the chief justices of U.S. district courts across the country on a new rule regarding the practice of "judge shopping," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joined Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in advising the judges that "Judicial Conference policy is not legislation."
The policy in question, approved by the Judicial Conference on Tuesday, would prevent plaintiffs from filing lawsuits that seek to block state or federal actions in single-judge divisions—a practice that right-wing litigants have been criticized for using in order to secure favorable rulings. Instead, the court system would randomly assign lawsuits to any judge throughout the district where they were filed.
The practice of judge shopping, wrote Ian Millhiser at Vox on Tuesday, "turned Matthew Kacsmaryk, an obscure advocate on the Christian right appointed by former President Donald Trump to the Northern District of Texas, into one of the most powerful government officials in the entire country" in recent years, due to the judge's status as the only federal trial judge based in Amarillo, Texas.
Senate Democrats last year wrote to the Judicial Conference and called on the body to "address this problem and restore fairness to our federal judiciary."
In an attempt to ensure the judicial system continues supporting judge shopping, the Republican leaders told chief justices: "It is your job to manage the caseload of your court according to the dictates of local circumstances and convention. We therefore hope and expect that you will continue to do what is in the interest of justice for litigants in your jurisdiction without regard to partisan battles in Washington, D.C."
The letter amounted to an admission that the GOP is "against the fair and impartial administration of justice," said civil rights attorney Leslie Proll.
At The American Prospect, Ryan Cooper wrote Friday that judge shopping is "offensive" to "basic principles of the rule of law and democratic values."
Judicial advocacy group Demand Justice said the reform introduced by the Judicial Conference is "long overdue."
"We will need oversight and reform from Congress to restore legitimacy and balance to our courts," said the group.
Republican lawmakers on Thursday signaled they want to stop judges from following a new judicial policy unveiled this week that's aimed at curbing what one journalist called "one of the most outrageous aspects of the American legal system."
In a letter to the chief justices of U.S. district courts across the country on a new rule regarding the practice of "judge shopping," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joined Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in advising the judges that "Judicial Conference policy is not legislation."
The policy in question, approved by the Judicial Conference on Tuesday, would prevent plaintiffs from filing lawsuits that seek to block state or federal actions in single-judge divisions—a practice that right-wing litigants have been criticized for using in order to secure favorable rulings. Instead, the court system would randomly assign lawsuits to any judge throughout the district where they were filed.
The practice of judge shopping, wrote Ian Millhiser at Vox on Tuesday, "turned Matthew Kacsmaryk, an obscure advocate on the Christian right appointed by former President Donald Trump to the Northern District of Texas, into one of the most powerful government officials in the entire country" in recent years, due to the judge's status as the only federal trial judge based in Amarillo, Texas.
Attorneys representing right-wing causes have filed numerous lawsuits in Kacsmaryk's court, including one in which a parent sued the government over Title X funding of family planning clinics and a case challenging federal approval of mifepristone, which is used in medication abortion.
Senate Democrats last year wrote to the Judicial Conference and called on the body to "address this problem and restore fairness to our federal judiciary."
In an attempt to ensure the judicial system continues supporting judge shopping, the Republican leaders told chief justices: "It is your job to manage the caseload of your court according to the dictates of local circumstances and convention. We therefore hope and expect that you will continue to do what is in the interest of justice for litigants in your jurisdiction without regard to partisan battles in Washington, D.C."
The letter amounted to an admission that the GOP is "against the fair and impartial administration of justice," said civil rights attorney Leslie Proll.
At The American Prospect, Ryan Cooper wrote Friday that judge shopping is "offensive" to "basic principles of the rule of law and democratic values."
"Government is supposed to be based on the consent of the governed, and the principal focus of the judiciary should be ensuring the law is applied in a consistent and coherent fashion rather than acting as an unelected legislature," wrote Cooper. "That holds double when it comes to any one of 677 district court judges, who have no business whatsoever dictating terms to the people as a whole. But with judge shopping, a random handful of extremists can file a lawsuit based on crackpot nonsense or actual lies, present their case to a carefully chosen friendly judge who will automatically rule in their favor, and seize control of some national policy."
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, toldBloomberg Law Thursday that the Judicial Conference had acted "to curb the ability of MAGA extremists to handpick their preferred Trump-appointed judge."
"America has seen what happens when MAGA Republicans use the courts to advance their unpopular agenda because they cannot prevail in the court of public opinion—just look to recent mifepristone cases in Texas. Preventing this abuse of the system will help restore the public's trust in our court system and strengthen our democracy."
Judicial advocacy group Demand Justice said the reform introduced by the Judicial Conference is "long overdue."
"We will need oversight and reform from Congress to restore legitimacy and balance to our courts," said the group.
Democratic senators including Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Ron Wyden of Oregon have proposed legislation to prevent judge shopping. The Republicans noted in their letter Thursday that Congress rejected a bill in 1999 that would have required cases to be randomly assigned.
Cooper called the Judicial Conference's announcement "a highly welcome reform that should reduce the amount of judicial overreach in this country," but also "an indicator of just how broken the other two branches of government have become, particularly Congress."
“Ultimately, we can't expect the judiciary to truly regulate itself," wrote Cooper. "As Thomas Jefferson once wrote, 'Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps.' When feral judges arrogate the powers of Congress to themselves, the legislature is supposed to slap them down. Until it does, the problem of judicial tyranny will remain."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Fury Over $500 Million US Export-Import Bank Loan to Bahrain 'Climate Bomb'
"This approval signals another setback for Biden's climate commitments, and cements the United States yet again as the worst of the laggard countries in violation of the promise to end international public finance for fossil fuels," one campaigner said.
Mar 15, 2024
News
Despite a Biden administration pledge to stop backing international fossil fuel projects by 2022, the U.S. Export-Import Bank announced Thursday that it would provide a $500 million loan for oil and gas expansion in Bahrain.
The funding marks the fifth time that EXIM has chosen to back a fossil fuel project abroad since President Joe Biden joined the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP) at the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021.
"EXIM's decision to approve the Bahrain oil and gas project is another alarming step in the wrong direction for climate action, as the bank goes rogue and continues to defy President Biden's promises," Nina Pušic, an export finance climate strategist at Oil Change International, said in a statement, adding that the project was a "huge climate bomb paid for by the American taxpayer."
"This is the wrong decision. Our health, planet, and future are at stake—the U.S. must stop financing oil and gas expansion."
Signatories to CETP vowed to "end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022" and instead shift financing toward renewable energy projects. Yet an Oil Change analysis published in September found that countries including the U.S. continued to back fossil fuel projects after signing.
According to that analysis, the U.S. had approved the largest number of projects after the CETP's 2022 deadline to stop funding oil, gas, and coal. What's more, counting Thursday's $500 million, the EXIM has funded fossil fuel projects to the tune of $1.3 billion since the cut-off date.
"This approval signals another setback for Biden's climate commitments, and cements the United States yet again as the worst of the laggard countries in violation of the promise to end international public finance for fossil fuels," Pušic said.
In its announcement, EXIM said that the money, lent to Bahrain's semi-independent Bapco Energies, would support around 2,100 jobs in Texas and other U.S. states and "was not expected to result in a meaningful increase in oil and gas production." The bank pointed out that Bapco Energies had signed the COP28 Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, promising net-zero operations by 2050 and an end to flaring by 2030.
"This transaction will support thousands of U.S. jobs and play a crucial role in ensuring Bapco Energies is able to achieve its climate goals of enhanced grid interconnectivity, more efficiency, decarbonization, and investments in large-scale solar projects," EXIM President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis said in a statement.
However, EXIM told Congress when it first announced the potential funding that the project would create more than 400 new oil wells and 30 new gas wells, Reuters reported.
The announcement came two days after Democratic and Independent lawmakers led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) sent a letter to the bank urging it not to fund the project "because of its negative impacts on the climate."
In the letter, the legislators pointed to the International Energy Agency's assessment that any new oil, gas, and coal investment was incompatible with the Paris agreement goal of limiting global heating to 1.5°C. Further, they noted that Congress had stipulated that EXIM should review the environmental and climate impact of projects when it reauthorized its charter in 2019.
"The world is in the midst of a climate crisis that is already having devastating impacts on millions of people across the globe," the letter concluded. "We cannot afford to have EXIM undermine domestic and international climate progress by financing projects that worsen this crisis. We urge you to take EXIM's mandate to consider the environmental impacts of projects seriously, and to start by disapproving new funding for oil and gas drilling in Bahrain."
"The United States has lost any credibility it had as a climate leader, and instead has proven to be led by forces like EXIM to prop up a dying industry while simultaneously killing its own people."
Instead of heeding the lawmakers' request, EXIM approved five times the amount of funds it had initially told Congress is was considering.
"We can't tackle climate chaos and lead the globe to a renewable energy economy if we keep greenlighting fossil energy of the past," Merkley said on social media in response to the news. "This is the wrong decision. Our health, planet, and future are at stake—the U.S. must stop financing oil and gas expansion."
The move comes as younger voters have warned Biden that he should double-down on climate friendly policies to encourage youth turnout in the 2024 presidential election. Writing in Common Dreams on Thursday, Noa Greene-Houvras, a 17-year-old climate activist with Fridays for Future NYC, encouraged the president to stand up to EXIM and back an OECD proposal to end the support of export credit agencies for oil and gas projects.
In a separate statement, Greene-Houvras said: "We are horrified at the decision to send $500 million to new oil projects in Bahrain. The United States has lost any credibility it had as a climate leader, and instead has proven to be led by forces like EXIM to prop up a dying industry while simultaneously killing its own people."
"As youth we are watching our future slip away, engulfed by fire and flood," Greene-Houvras continued, adding "We are both terrified and baffled at this decision making process, and we will not let this stand."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular