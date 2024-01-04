January, 03 2024, 08:44pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,info@jewishvoiceforpeace.org
500 Jewish Californians and Other Californians of Conscience Shut Down the California State Capitol, Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza
Rabbis, descendants of Holocaust survivors, healthcare workers, teachers, and other Californians gather to peacefully occupy the California State Capitol as legislators reconvene for the first session of 2024
SACRAMENTO
On the first day of the 2024 Legislative Sessions, more than 500 Californian Jews alongside a diverse coalition of Californians shut down the California State Assembly session and the California State Capitol Rotunda to demand an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza. In response, the State Assembly canceled the session for the day. Members of Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow, the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network along with other Jews and concerned Californians gathered in protest, song, and prayer to demand that California legislators stand for justice and call a lasting ceasefire now. The coalition of protestors included rabbis, children of holocaust survivors, Israelis-Americans, teachers and healthcare workers and many more community members united in their call for American politicians to stop funding genocide.
“We represent thousands of Jewish people from over California who oppose the Israeli government’s genocidal campaign that has murdered over 22,000 including thousands of children and displaced the people of Gaza from their homes,” said Lisa Rofel, a board member of Jewish Voice for Peace and San Francisco resident.
Protesters gathered in both the State Assembly session and in the Capitol rotunda singing Jewish songs and prayers and calling for a ceasefire. They dropped banners from the balcony of the State Assembly room that said “Jews Say No US Funding for Israel’s Genocide of Palestinians.” Protestors laid red tissue-paper poppies on the center of the rotunda to mourn the lives of each Palestinian who has been murdered in Israel’s genocidal campaign. Protesters came together in grief and anger to protest and pray as a community while disrupting business as usual in resistance to the Israeli military’s genocidal campaign against Palestine, which is backed by the US government via significant financial aid as well as the sale of bombs and weapons. After the sit-in, the vast coalition joined a local rally in the Capitol's rose garden led by Palestinian organizers in Sacramento.
Since October 7th, the US government has sent millions of dollars in military aid and weapons to Israel, with the Biden administration twice bypassing Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale. The US government provides $3.8 billion in military aid to the Israeli government annually. Each year Californian’s federal tax dollars amount to more than $609 million in military aid to Israel. The Jewish-led protesters are resolute in their belief that the US government must stop funding genocide and instead invest in local communities including expansions for healthcare, affordable housing, climate resiliency, education, and affordable childcare.
“I am the grandchild of holocaust survivors and I know that part of the great tragedy of the Holocaust was that the world stood by and let it happen. I will not be a bystander as the Israeli military wages a genocide in Gaza that is fully funded by my own government. I owe it to my family to speak out. I am here to say never again for anyone,” said Margo Goldstein, a member of the International Jewish Anti-Zionist organization.
“We as California’s taxpayers contribute hundreds of millions in military aid to Israel each year, while people in our own communities struggle without access to food, homes, and healthcare. We are Jewish Americans committed to the safety and dignity of all people and call on our leaders to stop funding genocide and instead invest in our local communities,” saidDavid Jones Krause, a member of If Not Now, and labor activist based in Oakland.
For the past three months, Jewish Americans have protested at the United States Capitol, in train stations, congressional offices, and iconic landmarks across the nation calling for a permanent ceasefire now. On November 13th, over 700+ California Jews and allies occupied the Oakland Federal Building calling for a ceasefire. Jewish organizers will persist in disrupting business as usual as long as the Israeli government continues its genocidal campaign in Gaza.
Since October 7th, the Israeli military has slaughtered over 22,000 Palestinians including more than 8,000 children in Gaza. According to December’s polling by Data for Progress, American voters overwhelmingly support a ceasefire: 61% of likely voters and 80% of democrats. In spite of this, Representative Barbara Lee is the only California legislator who has signed onto Res. 786, which calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid into Gaza. Californian Jews in alliance with Californians of many faiths and backgrounds are calling upon California Legislators to do their job and represent their constituencies. Now we find out: will they listen?
“We as Jews demand an immediate lasting ceasefire and end to aid for Israel’s genocidal campaign,” Tina Szpicek, a Berkeley resident, lawyer, and grandchild of a Holocaust survivor. “Our tradition calls upon us to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, to disrupt business as usual, and to say unequivocally never again for anyone.”
Audio/visuals attached include: Photos of hundreds of Jewish residents of Northern California in shirts that say "Ceasefire Now" singing and praying. Photos available here. Additional videos and interviews available upon request.
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
LATEST NEWS
'I Cannot Be Quietly Complicit': Biden Official Resigns Over Gaza Assault
"I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives," wrote Tariq Habash, who worked in the Education Department.
Jan 04, 2024
News
"But I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally. I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government," Habash continued. "I cannot be quietly complicit as this administration fails to leverage its influence as Israel's strongest ally to halt the abusive and ongoing collective punishment tactics that have cut off
Attorneys have warned that Biden administration officials, including the president himself, could face legal consequences for supporting genocide in the Gaza Strip. The administration is currently fighting a lawsuit aiming to enjoin it from providing any additional support for Israel's war on Gaza.
"We've seen hundreds of State Department officials sign onto numerous dissent cables that were leaked," Habash said. "We've seen USAID officials, we've seen White House staff, we've seen interns, we've seen hundreds of officials across the administration from dozens of agencies. This is a pretty commonly held position by a lot of the biggest supporters of the president. And the majority of American voters support a cease-fire, but the president's unwillingness to move on this policy is deafening and it hurts."
An Education Department official who volunteered for President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign announced his resignation Wednesday over the administration's support for Israel's "indiscriminate violence" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the latest sign of growing dissent within the U.S. government.
"It should go without saying that all violence against innocent people is horrific," Tariq Habash, a Palestinian American who worked as a policy adviser in the Education Department's Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, wrote in his resignation letter. "I mourn each and every loss, Israeli and Palestinian."
"But I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally. I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government," Habash continued. "I cannot be quietly complicit as this administration fails to leverage its influence as Israel's strongest ally to halt the abusive and ongoing collective punishment tactics that have cut off
Palestinians in Gaza from food, water, electricity, fuel, and medical supplies, leading to widespread disease and starvation."
Habash is the second administration official—and the first political appointee—to resign over the Biden administration's handling of Israel's attack on Gaza, which has killed more than 22,000 people in less than three months. Josh Paul, who worked in the State Department for more than 11 years, resigned in protest less than two weeks after Israel began its latest bombing campaign in Gaza following a deadly Hamas-led attack.
"Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified."
Internal backlash against the Biden administration's decision to arm and provide diplomatic cover for the Israeli government has grown steadily over the course of the nearly three-month war, with staffers at the State Department, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and even Biden's 2024 reelection campaign voicing opposition to the president's unpopular approach.
On Wednesday, 17 current Biden campaign staffers released an open letter imploring the president to cut off unconditional aid to the Israeli military, use his leverage to push for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, and "take concrete steps to end the conditions of apartheid, occupation, and ethnic cleansing that are the root causes of this conflict."
"Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified," reads the letter, which was signed anonymously. "Only with an end to violence can we achieve a real and lasting peace that upholds the right to self-determination, safety, and freedom for Palestinians and Israelis alike."
Attorneys have warned that Biden administration officials, including the president himself, could face legal consequences for supporting genocide in the Gaza Strip. The administration is currently fighting a lawsuit aiming to enjoin it from providing any additional support for Israel's war on Gaza.
In an appearance on MSNBC following his resignation, Habash said he believes many officials within the Biden administration feel the way he does about the president's support for Israel's assault—and they are becoming increasingly vocal as the humanitarian disaster in Gaza spirals further out of control.
"We've seen hundreds of State Department officials sign onto numerous dissent cables that were leaked," Habash said. "We've seen USAID officials, we've seen White House staff, we've seen interns, we've seen hundreds of officials across the administration from dozens of agencies. This is a pretty commonly held position by a lot of the biggest supporters of the president. And the majority of American voters support a cease-fire, but the president's unwillingness to move on this policy is deafening and it hurts."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Omar Leads Push to Block Over $650 Million in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE
"Congress has the authority to stop these sales, and we must exercise that power," said the Minnesota Democrat.
Jan 03, 2024
News
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday unveiled a pair of resolutions of disapproval intended to prevent multimillion-dollar arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Minnesota Democrat's measures would block a $582 million sale to upgrade Saudi Arabia's drone surveillance system and a $85 million sale of radar equipment and rockets to the UAE.The Intercept noted that "the U.S. made high-profile sales to both countries in December, shoring up their offensive capabilities amid the possibility of a regional war and a growing risk of confrontation with Yemen's Houthis."
In statements last month announcing the U.S. State Department's approvals, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency claimed that both sales would "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States."
Omar argued Wednesday that "it is simply unconscionable to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia while they continue to kill and torture dissidents and support modern-day slavery."
As The Interceptdetailed:
Though Saudi Arabia formally abolished slavery in 1962, its coercive treatment of migrant domestic workers has been described by Human Rights Watch as "clearly" amounting to "slavery." The Biden administration acknowledges this, describing slavery without using the word "slavery"; the State Department's most recent report on the country's human rights practices stating that "forced labor occurred among migrant workers" and that Saudi law "does not prohibit or criminalize all forms of forced or compulsory labor."
"Saudi Arabia executed over 170 people in the last year alone—including executions just for Twitter posts," Omar added Wednesday, referring to the social media network recently rebranded as X by its billionaire owner, Elon Musk.
As Common Dreamsreported Tuesday, the state-controlled Saudi Press Agency put the 2023 execution number at 170 while a pair of human rights organizations said it is at least 172, continuing a surge seen in recent years under King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's prime minister and de facto leader.
Human Rights Watch said in August that "on July 10, 2023, the Specialized Criminal Court, Saudi Arabia's counterterrorism tribunal, convicted Muhammad al-Ghamdi, 54, a retired Saudi teacher, of several criminal offenses related solely to his peaceful expression online. The court sentenced him to death, using his tweets, retweets, and YouTube activity as the evidence against him."
Omar on Wednesday also slammed the human rights record of the United Arab Emirates, which has been accused of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group involved in the current conflict in Sudan.
The New York Timesrevealed in September that "under the guise of saving refugees," the UAE "is running an elaborate covert operation" to help the RSF, "supplying powerful weapons and drones, treating injured fighters, and airlifting the most serious cases to one of its military hospitals."
The congresswoman noted that the UAE has not only "been violating the U.N. arms embargo in Darfur to support the RSF, which the State Department recently determined is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity," but also "been arming the Ethiopian government, which has been accused of atrocities in Tigray, Amhara, and Oromia."
A Somali war refugee, Omar has long been a critic of U.S. support for armed conflicts around the world—including Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip. In March, she introduced the Stop Arming Human Rights Abusers Act, which "imposes universal human rights and humanitarian conditions on security cooperation with the United States."
"I am a survivor of civil war, and I understand personally how it terrorizes children around the world," she said at the time. "I also know the moral authority the United States carries on human rights and international law. We have an opportunity to live up to these values, to ensure that no child lives through violent conflict like I did, and to mean what we say when it comes to championing human rights worldwide."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Trump Begs US Supreme Court to Keep Him on Colorado Ballot
"It is crucial that the Supreme Court take up and review this case quickly so that Colorodans and the American public have complete clarity on Donald Trump's eligibility before casting their ballots," said CREW's president.
Jan 03, 2024
News
Attorneys for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday requested that the right-wing United States Supreme Court allow him to appear on Colorado's Republican primary ballot for this year's presidential contest.
The widely anticipated move comes after the Colorado Republican Party appealed the state Supreme Court's decision to boot him off the ballot last month, based on the argument that he can't serve as president again under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution after inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
The Colorado lawsuit—one of several similar ongoing cases across the country—was launched in September by the government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and law firms representing six GOP and unaffiliated voters, who have also asked the country's highest court to swiftly weigh in.
"Donald Trump's unprecedented actions on January 6, 2021 unquestionably bar him from Colorado primary ballots under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, as determined by the Colorado Supreme Court," CREW president and CEO Noah Bookbinder said Tuesday. "It is crucial that the Supreme Court take up and review this case quickly so that Colorodans and the American public have complete clarity on Donald Trump's eligibility before casting their ballots."
Trump is the GOP front-runner for 2024 despite the 14th amendment argument and his various criminal cases, including two that stem from his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection this year.
The president is not involved in any of the legal efforts to bar Trump from state ballots and after the Republican formally announced his current campaign, Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney General Merrick put Special Counsel Jack Smith in charge of the two federal cases targeting the twice-impeached former president.
Still, Trump and his campaign continue to blame the president for the legal trouble, with spokesperson Steven Cheung saying Wednesday that "crooked Joe Biden's comrades, including the Colorado Supreme Court and CREW, a radical, left-wing activist group, are doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 presidential election, from the primary ballot."
"Democrats are obsessively violating the American voters' constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice," he claimed. "This is an unAmerican, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand. We urge a clear, summary rejection of the Colorado Supreme Court's wrongful ruling and the execution of a free and fair election this November."
So far, the only other state where Trump has been barred from the primary ballot is Maine; Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made that move—in response to voter challenges citing the 14th Amendment—last week, and Trump appealed her decision to the state Superior Court on Tuesday.
Bellows and Colorado Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold have endured threats to their safety since the initial decisions, which are both on hold pending higher court reviews.
Trump appointed three current members of the U.S. Supreme Court but congressional Democrats have urged another conservative justice, Clarence Thomas, to recuse himself in Trump ballot eligibility cases because his wife, Ginni Thomas, participated in the effort to overthrow the 2020 election.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular