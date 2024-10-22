'The Smell of Death Is Everywhere': UN Staffers Issue SOS for Northern Gaza

Staffers with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees issued a message of desperation to the international community on Tuesday as U.S.-armed Israeli forces continued their devastating and increasingly deadly assault on famine-stricken northern Gaza, besieging the area's hospitals, attacking shelters full of displaced people, and obstructing the delivery of critical aid.

Relaying reports from agency workers on the ground, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement that the people remaining in northern Gaza "are just waiting to die" amid squalid conditions, deprived of food, water, and medical treatment with nowhere safe to move.

"Nearly three weeks of non-stop bombardments from the Israeli forces as the death toll increases," wrote Philippe Lazzarini. "The smell of death is everywhere as bodies are left lying on the roads or under the rubble. Missions to clear the bodies or provide humanitarian assistance are denied."



"On behalf of our staff in northern Gaza, I am calling for an immediate truce, even if for few hours, to enable safe humanitarian passage for families who wish to leave the area and reach safer places," Lazzarini continued. "This is the bare minimum to save the lives of civilians who have nothing to do with this conflict. Cease-fire now."

Israeli forces have killed more than 600 people in northern Gaza over the past 17 days—likely an underestimate of the true death toll, given the difficulty of tallying casualties amid relentless bombing that has trapped many under the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called on the U.N. to declare northern Gaza "a disaster zone that requires immediate action."

"Israel must be pressed to cease its attacks on civilians, allow the provision of life-saving emergency aid, and end its violent genocidal campaign," the group said.



Over the weekend, the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories said that the Israeli military had denied "an urgent request from the United Nations to access North Gaza to assist in rescuing dozens of injured people trapped in rubble."

"In the past two weeks, Israeli forces increased their pressure on these hospitals to be evacuated, but patients had nowhere to go. Patients, medical staff, and displaced persons were injured," the official said. "At the Indonesian Hospital, two patients died due to a resulting power outage and lack of supplies; some medical staff had to flee for their lives. The facility is no longer operational."

One nurse at the Indonesian Hospital toldReuters that the Israeli army was "burning the schools next to the hospital, and no one can enter or leave the hospital



Meanwhile, Middle East Eyereported Monday that Israeli soldiers have been "systematically raiding schools" in northern Gaza and "marching out the displaced people sheltering there at gunpoint."

"According to witnesses, Israeli forces are separating men from their families and instructing women and children to flee southward," the outlet reported. "A video from Israel's state news broadcaster showed crowds of people expelled from the besieged Jabalia refugee camp attempting to cross a checkpoint."

Hossam Shabat, a Palestinian journalist reporting from northern Gaza, wrote Tuesday that what's happening in the region amounts to "genocide in the full sense of the word, with homes destroyed, shelters bombed, and displaced people forced to leave their homes and shelters."

"A short while ago, the occupation forces asked citizens to leave the Beit Lahia project area, which now includes the largest number of displaced people from all of the northern Gaza Strip," Shabat wrote.

The latest warnings about rapidly deteriorating conditions on the ground in northern Gaza came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for what his office characterized as "intensive discussions about the importance of ending the war in Gaza, returning the hostages to their families, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people."

"You'd have a much better chance of doing all that from your desk in Washington by using your authority to enforce U.S. arms and aid law, as you should have months ago," Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, wrote in response to the stated goals of Blinken's Middle East visit.

Blinken departed for the trip amid sustained outrage over the revelation that he contradicted experts within his own department when he told Congress earlier this year that Israel was not impeding deliveries of U.S. humanitarian assistance to Gaza. U.S. law prohibits the federal government from sending military aid to countries obstructing American humanitarian assistance.



Earlier this month, after Israeli forces assailed the Gaza Strip with the help of U.S. weapons for more than a year, the Biden administration threatened to cut off military aid if Israel's government does not take "urgent and sustained actions" to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza within 30 days.

In response to a photo of a crowd of Palestinians in northern Gaza surrounded by rubble and bombed-out buildings, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) wrote Monday, "I can't believe our country won't stop funding and enabling these war crimes."

