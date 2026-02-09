To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

53 Migrants Dead or Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Coast of Libya: UN Agency

Crew members of the "Ocean Viking" rescue ship carry out a rescue operation using a RHIB (Rigid inflatable boat) in the search-and-rescue zone off the international waters of Libya, on January 16, 2026.

(Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

53 Migrants Dead or Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Coast of Libya: UN Agency

The UN’s International Organization for Migration warned that it “does not consider Libya to be a safe port for migrants.”

A United Nations agency said on Monday that 53 migrants are dead or missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya.

According to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), the boat carrying the migrants capsized in "perishingly cold waters of the central Mediterranean Sea, north of the coastal town of Zuwara" on Friday.

At least two women, originally from Nigeria, survived the shipwreck and were rescued by Libyan authorities.

However, the rescued women offered little hope for finding other survivors, as one said her husband drowned, while the other said she lost both of her children who were aboard the vessel.

IOM noted that at least 375 migrants were reported dead or missing while journeying in the central Mediterranean Sea last month alone, and the agency said there are likely "many more tragedies" that have gone unrecorded.

In 2025, IOM reported 1,342 migrants dead or missing while traveling through the central Mediterranean.

IOM also warned migrants about trying to reach their destinations by traveling through Libya.

"IOM does not consider Libya to be a safe port for migrants," the agency said. "Investigations indicate that the victims had been held in captivity and subjected to torture to coerce ransom payments from their families."

The agency pointed to a recent raid of an underground facility in the region of Kufra, where authorities freed more than 200 migrants who had been detained by traffickers.

"Initial information suggests that the migrants had been held for a prolonged period in grossly inhumane conditions," IOM said of the facility.

libya united-nations migrants

