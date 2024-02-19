UN Experts Demand Investigation Into IDF Abuse of Women and Girls in Gaza

A group of United Nations experts on Monday demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into reports that Israeli forces have arbitrarily detained, sexually abused, and executed Palestinian women and girls in the Gaza Strip.

"We are shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge, or while fleeing," said Reem Alsalem, special rapporteur on violence against women and girls; Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories; and Dorothy Estrada Tanck, Claudia Flores, Ivana Krstić, Haina Lu, and Laura Nyirinkindi of the working group on discrimination against women and girls.

"Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the Israeli army or affiliated forces," the U.N. experts continued. "We are particularly distressed by reports that Palestinian women and girls in detention have also been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers. At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence."

Palestinian women and children have borne the brunt of Israel's large-scale assault on Gaza, making up around 70% of the more than 29,000 people who have been killed by Israeli forces since the Hamas-led attack on October 7.

The Israeli military has arrested thousands of Gazans—including many women and children—without charge across the besieged enclave over the past four months. Detainees have reported torture and other abuse at the hands of Israeli soldiers, some of whom have posted evidence of their odious actions online for the world to see.

"On at least one occasion, Palestinian women detained in Gaza were allegedly kept in a cage in the rain and cold, without food."

Tamam al-Aswad, a Palestinian mother who was arrested in December and freed earlier this month, toldReuters following her release that she was handcuffed, blindfolded, and placed on a bus with other detainees. At one point, al-Aswad said, an Israeli soldier slammed her head into a wall and hit her on the back after she refused to kiss an Israeli flag.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, which estimates that Israeli forces have detained more than 3,000 Gazans since October, said late last year that it had received testimony confirming that Palestinian women have been abused and threatened with rape while in Israeli custody.

The U.N. experts said Monday that they have seen "credible allegations of egregious human rights violations" by Israeli forces against women and girls in Gaza.

"Many have reportedly been subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment, denied menstruation pads, food and medicine, and severely beaten," they said. "On at least one occasion, Palestinian women detained in Gaza were allegedly kept in a cage in the rain and cold, without food."

"Taken together, these alleged acts may constitute grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, and amount to serious crimes under international criminal law that could be prosecuted under the Rome Statute," the experts continued. "Those responsible for these apparent crimes must be held accountable and victims and their families are entitled to full redress and justice."

