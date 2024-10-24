'Across the Board, We Need Peace,' Says UN Chief as War Rages in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking in Russia on Thursday, called for peace in Ukraine and "across the board" as wars also rage in Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan.

Guterres spoke before Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders from "BRICS Plus" countries gathering in Kazan, a city roughly 500 miles east of Moscow.

"Across the board, we need peace," Guterres said.

"We need peace in Ukraine," he added. "A just peace in line with the U.N. Charter, international law, and U.N. General Assembly resolutions."



After the speech, Guterres renewed his call for a cease-fire in Lebanon and Gaza.

"We need a cease-fire in Lebanon—as we need a cease-fire in Gaza and the immediate release of all hostages," he wrote on social media. "Escalation after escalation is leading to the unimaginable for the people of the region."

We need a ceasefire in Lebanon – as we need a ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate release of all hostages.



Putin presided over the closing ceremonies of the BRICS conference on Thursday, saying the group provided a counterbalance to the "perverse methods" of the West. Brazil, Russia, India, and China formed the group in the 2000s, with South Africa joining in 2010; BRICS recently expanded to include a number of other developing countries.

The conference drew the largest gathering of international diplomats into Russia since Putin's forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, escalating a conflict that had begun in 2014.

Ukraine's foreign ministry criticized Guterres for attending the conference and noted that he did not attend Ukraine's global peace summit in Switzerland in June.

"This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace," according to the ministry's social media account. "It only damages the U.N.'s reputation."

Guterres has repeatedly called for a cease-fire in Gaza in the last year. The Israeli government declared him persona non grata earlier this month, barring him from entering the country on the grounds that he had not strongly condemned an Iranian barrage of missiles into Israel—an accusation Guterres denied, saying he did forcefully condemn the Iranian attack.

For U.N. Day, celebrated annually on October 24, Guterres issued a video statement calling for the world's nations to keep the "beacon of hope" that is the U.N. "shining."

The U.N. has had only limited success in stopping or slowing the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan, which are among many dozens of conflicts across the world and have brought mass death and destruction.

The total number of Ukrainians and Russians who've died since February 2022 has reached roughly one million, The Wall Street Journalreported last month.

In Gaza, more than 42,000 people have been killed by Israeli forces in roughly the last year, following the Hamas-led October 7 attack that killed about 1,200 Israelis. More than 2,500 people have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon over the same period, including 1,900 in the escalation that's occurred in the last five weeks, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Dozens of Israelis have also died in that conflict.

A U.N. official said last month that the death toll in Sudan, which has been ravaged by civil war since April 2023, is at least 20,000 and could be much higher. The country is facing the prospect of a large-scale famine, with Save the Children on Tuesday raising the alarm that conditions there are worsening.