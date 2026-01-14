To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

'He Believes in Freedom of Speech': UAW Stands Behind Michigan Worker Flipped Off by Trump

US President Donald Trump, alongside Ford CEO Jim Farley, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and plant manager Corey Williams, tours Ford Motor Company's River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on January 13, 2026.

(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

'He Believes in Freedom of Speech': UAW Stands Behind Michigan Worker Flipped Off by Trump

"We stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job."

NewsPolitics

TJ Sabula, the Michigan auto worker who was suspended from his job at Ford after calling President Donald Trump a "pedophile protector," has the backing of the largest US auto union.

United Auto Workers (UAW) on Wednesday pledged to support Sabula, whom it described as "a proud member of a strong and fighting union," further noting that "he believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job."

UAW vowed that Sabula will receive "the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member."

Sabula on Tuesday accused Trump of being a "pedophile protector"—in reference to the president's reluctance to release files related to the criminal investigation of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—while the president was visiting a Ford truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

Trump responded by giving Sabula the middle finger, while appearing to mouth or yell "fuck you" back at the auto worker.

Sabula has received an outpouring of support since heckling Trump. A GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising money in support of the suspended auto worker has so far raised more than $350,000.

In a Tuesday interview published by the Washington Post, Sabula said he had "no regrets whatsoever" about yelling at the president, despite the uncertain future he now faces at his job.

"I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula told the Post. “And today I think I did that.”

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
