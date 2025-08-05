'We're Going for the Full Conquest': Netanyahu War Cabinet Confirms Full Takeover of Gaza

One human rights expert warned Tuesday that Israel appears to be "opting for a risky and dangerous" ongoing strategy in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed earlier reports that his Cabinet is moving forward with plans to fully occupy the strip for the first time in two decades.

In a video address posted on the social media platform X, Netanyahu claimed Palestinians in Gaza have asked Israel to help them "be free of Hamas," and said, "That's what we will do."

"We're committing to free Gaza from the tyranny of these terrorists," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister was reportedly set to meet with his ministers on Tuesday to finalize the strategy going forward, which would include conducting military operations in central areas where hostages are believed to be held—something Israel has previously avoided.

Israeli Army Radio reported they would discuss carrying out airstrikes and ground raids, surrounding refugee camps in central Gaza and parts of southern Gaza where more than 2 million Palestinians have been forced to relocate.



"The die has been cast. We're going for the full conquest of the Gaza Strip—and defeating Hamas," a senior official was quoted as saying in Israeli media reports.

Netanyahu will reportedly meet with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who previously disagreed with the prime minister's plan to force all Palestinians in Gaza into a concentration camp in Rafah—a proposal Zamir said was "unworkable."

One official in Netanyahu's Cabinet said of Zamir on Monday, "If [the takeover plan] doesn't work for the chief of staff, he should resign."

Netanyahu's confirmation that his government is aiming to fully occupy Gaza, 75% of which the IDF has said is now under Israeli control, comes after mediated talks between Hamas and Israel on a cease-fire and hostage deal broke down, and as hundreds of retired Israeli security and intelligence officials sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urging him to pressure Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza.

The former officials said Hamas "no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel" and warned that further military action in Gaza would be futile.

Recent polls show 3 in 4 Israelis support a cease-fire to ensure the return of hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive in Gaza, and the families of people taken captive by Hamas on October 7, 2023 reportedly fear that Israel's takeover of Gaza could endanger their loved ones.

"The best way for the hostages to be freed alive is through Israeli negotiations with Hamas, but Netanyahu seems to be opting for a risky and dangerous military option instead," said Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch.

In response to the reports of Israel's plan for a full takeover, Israeli commentator Nahum Barnea wrote in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that "after 22 months of bloody fighting... it seems that Netanyahu has just one objective in the war in Gaza, to prolong the war."

As The New York Times reported last month, Netanyahu has taken numerous steps since Israel began bombarding Gaza and blocking aid for more than 2 million civilians in retaliation for Hamas' attack in 2023, including slowing cease-fire talks even as breakthroughs appeared imminent, continuing the offensive against top generals' advice in 2024, and breaking a two-month truce in March—all while the prime minister has faced criminal corruption charges.

After Netanyahu's government voted Monday to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who is prosecuting the prime minister—a vote that was quickly blocked by Israel's High Court of Justice—Center for International Policy senior fellow Sina Toossi said Netanyahu's actions since Israel began its assault have signified "him clinging to power in dictatorial fashion."

From the time Israeli officials first reported on Monday that Netanyahu would seek the full occupation of Gaza to the time the prime minister's meeting with his Cabinet members was reported a day later, eight more Palestinians died of starvation or malnutrition and another 79 were killed in IDF attacks, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

In Netanyahu's video address, he repeated claims—recently debunked by IDF officials—that Hamas has been stealing aid provided to Palestinians by Israel.

Nearly 200 Palestinians, including at least 94 children, have been starved by Israel's near-total blockade since October 2023. Israel has killed at least 61,020 Palestinians and injured at least 150,671.

In recent weeks, amid growing international outrage over images of starving Palestinians and Israel's denial that it is targeting civilians with its blockade, France announced it was joining the vast majority of United Nations member countries in recognizing Palestinian statehood, and other close U.S. allies including the United Kingdom and Canada said they could soon do the same.