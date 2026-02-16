Comparing Trump Admin to Ministry of Truth in Orwell's 1984, Judge Orders Slavery Exhibits Restored

"Happy Presidents Day!" a journalist declared Monday in response to a federal judge's opinion that compares President Donald Trump's administration removing displays about slavery from a historical site in Philadelphia to the actions of the propaganda agency in George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984.

Judge Cynthia Rufe—appointed to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by former Republican President George W. Bush—began by quoting the iconic 1949 critique of totalitarianism: "All history was a palimpsest, scraped clean, and reinscribed exactly as often as was necessary. In no case would it have been possible, once the deed was done, to prove that any falsification had taken place."

The judge then wrote that "as if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's 1984 now existed, with its motto 'Ignorance is Strength,' this court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims—to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts. It does not."

"The President's House is a component of Independence National Historical Park that commemorates the site of the first official presidential residence and the people who lived there, including people enslaved by President George Washington," she explained on the federal holiday established to honor the first US president. "On January 22, 2026, the National Park Service (NPS) removed panels, displays, and video exhibits that referenced slavery and information about the individuals enslaved at the President's House."

The removal followed Trump's March executive order aimed at ensuring "federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums," are not subjected to what he called "ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history," which is just one piece of the president's "war on history" and embrace of authoritarianism.

Relying on the Administrative Procedures Act, Philadelphia sued the NPS and acting Director Jessica Bowron, as well as the parent agency, the US Department of the Interior, and its secretary, Doug Burgum, over the removal of the slavery exhibits.

"In its argument, the government claims it alone has the power to erase, alter, remove, and hide historical accounts on taxpayer and local government-funded monuments within its control. Its claims in this regard echo Big Brother's domain in Orwell's 1984," Rufe wrote in her 40-page opinion. She cited the novel's description of the largest section in the fictional government's Records Department, which "consisted simply of persons whose duty it was to track down and collect all copies of books, newspapers, and other documents which had been superseded and were due for destruction."

According to Rufe, "The government here likewise asserts truth is no longer self-evident, but rather the property of the elected chief magistrate and his appointees and delegees, at his whim to be scraped clean, hidden, or overwritten. And why? Solely because, as defendants state, it has the power."

"An agency, whether the Department of the Interior, NPS, or any other agency, cannot arbitrarily decide what is true, based on its own whims or the whims of the new leadership, regardless of the evidence before it," Rufe stressed. She found that the federal defendants "completely ignored their legislatively imposed duties," took actions that "impede the separation of powers instituted by the Constitution," and "acted in excess of their authority as agencies authorized by Congress within the executive branch."

The judge determined that Philadelphia "is likely to prevail on its claims that the removal was arbitrary and capricious," and "met its burden to establish irreparable harm." She concluded that "the balance of harms and the public interest tip in the city's favor." Her preliminary injunction requires the reinstallation of "all panels, displays, and video exhibits that were previously in place," and bars defendants from "any additions, removals, destruction, or further changes of any kind to the President's House site."

Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney flagged the opinion on social media, highlighting the Orwell references. His posts gathered thousands of reposts and responses, including from observers who were alarmed by the administration's actions and welcomed the judge's decision.

"Federal judges continue to speak up and speak out. It is amazing to see one quote George Orwell, but it also feels appropriate at a time when we see so many attacks on the rule of law," said Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

Democratic Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija wrote on Bluesky: "Proud of this result. The court cited Orwell's 1984 recognizing that we can't just erase hard truths from our history. Montgomery County was proud to join Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties in filing an amicus brief to support preserving the President's House slavery exhibits. Happy Presidents Day."