Far-Right Prime Minister of Slovakia Shot in Assassination Attempt

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...



Robert Fico, the right-wing prime minister of Slovakia who has aligned himself with Hungarian authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in "life-threatening condition" Wednesday after being shot "multiple" times in what the government called an assassination attempt.

Fico was shot in the town of Handlova after attending a government meeting and greeting supporters.



Slovakian outlet Aktualityreported Fico had two gunshot wounds in his arm and one in his abdomen.

Fico was first elected prime minister in 2006, and has faced corruption allegations during his political career. He resigned in 2018 during mass protests over the killing of an investigative journalist who was conducting a government probe, and was again elected last September.

The prime minister has opposed mainstream European Union policies and sending military aid to Ukraine, and Slovakia became the first country to halt such aid in October after Fico took office.

Stunned reactions poured in from leaders in Slovakia and around the world, with President Zuzana Čaputová, a staunch defender of Ukraine, condemning the shooting "in the strongest possible terms."

Orbán said he was "deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend."

