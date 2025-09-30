‘Most Loser Shit I Have Ever Seen': Pete Hegseth’s Unhinged Speech to Generals Sparks Instant Ridicule

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday sparked instant ridicule among critics for delivering a speech in front of American generals in which he railed against "dudes in dresses," "climate change worship," and "fat" soldiers.



During the address, which US military leaders around the world were summoned to attend in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth rattled off a long list of culture war grievances that he claimed had weakened the American military, which he asserted is forced to follow “stupid rules of engagement” that limit members of the armed forces. Hegseth has spent much of his tenure taking steps to remake the military into what he has said will be a more aggressive force, including by firing top lawyers.

Among many topics, Hegseth, a former Fox News host, took aim at some American soldiers' physical appearances.

"Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations and see fat troops," Hegseth fumed at one point. "Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals."

Hegseth also said that the Trump administration had moved to systematically "to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department."

What this means in practice, Hegseth elaborated, was "no more identity months, [diversity, equity, and inclusion] offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship."

"We are done with that shit!" he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his address, Hegseth announced he was "overhauling" the inspector general process that has been used to investigate allegations of misconduct against military officers. According to Hegseth, the current process has put "complainers, ideologues, and poor performers in the driver's seat."

"No more frivolous complaints, no more anonymous complaints, no more repeat complaints, no more smearing reputations, no more endless waiting, no more legal limbo, no more sidetracking careers, no more walking on eggshells!" Hegseth exclaimed.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke at Quantico after Hegseth's address, called the defense secretary's speech "great," even as it was being pilloried as "embarrassing" and "ridiculous" far and wide online.

Watch the complete speeches by both Hegseth and Trump.





New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie described the speech as "some of the most loser shit I have ever seen in my life" and he marveled that Hegseth had hauled in military leaders away from their jobs to watch it.



"Can you imagine sitting in that audience as a three-star flag officer—decades in the service, multiple post-grad degrees, and a virtually unequaled level of command expertise—and being forced to watch this dunderheaded dry drunk give an off-brand Jordan Belfort seminar?" Bouie asked.

Pamela Herd, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, also asserted that senior military personnel likely felt insulted watching Hegseth's speech.

"I just can't get over the lack of shame—the unabashed confidence," she said. "Can you imagine what those generals are thinking being lectured to by someone so inexperienced and incompetent?"

Seth Masket, a political scientist at the University of Denver, expressed astonishment that Hegseth "summoned all the US generals from around the globe at great expense to fat shame them."

American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick argued that Hegseth would open up US defense policy to significant vulnerabilities if he were to move forward with banning the American military from discussing the impacts of climate change.

"Climate change may be the single greatest geopolitical wild card of the next century—a reshaping of countries' agricultures, economies, and even literal geography," he wrote. "And here a guy who never rose above the rank of Major says the U.S. military shouldn't even consider it. We are screwed."

Attorney Max Kennerly took aim at Hegseth's comments on military service members' physical fitness, which he said showed a deep ignorance of how the modern military fights wars.

"I can't get over how the right-wing doesn't understand modern militaries, with the majority serving non-combat roles," he explained. "You think the best IT security and logistics personnel spends two hours in the gym every day to look like the cast of 300? They're at furry conventions and model train shows."

Following Hegseth's speech, the president's lengthy address included defenses of his policies, including his decision to deploy federal troops to US cities to fight what he called "the enemy within." Trump has ordered federal troops to cities including Washington, DC; Chicago; and Portland to remove unhoused people from the streets, arrest immigrants, and fight anti-fascist protesters.

"We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military,” said Trump.