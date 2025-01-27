US Silent as Press Freedom Advocates Condemn Swiss Arrest of Electronic Intifada Journalist

Two days after Swiss authorities detained Ali Abunimah, the executive director of the independent Palestine-focused news outlet Electronic Intifada, press freedom advocates in the United States demanded to know why the Trump administration had not spoken out about the U.S. citizen's arrest.

"If the U.S. State Department values free speech, it must publicly condemn the arrest of American journalist Ali Abunimah by Swiss authorities and do everything possible to secure his immediate release," said Freedom of the Press Foundation on the social media platform X.

Abunimah was arrested Saturday in Zurich, where he had been scheduled to give a speech on Palestinian history and the Israeli occupation. Electronic Intifada (EI) said in a statement that the journalist "was questioned by police for an hour before being allowed to enter the country."

The arrest "appears to be part of a growing backlash from Western governments against expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people," said the group.

EI cited the cases of several activists and journalists who were arrested, subjected to raids, or charged last year under "counter-terror" powers of the British government. Asa Winstanley, an associate editor with EI, was among those whose homes were raided; Winstanley was accused of "encouragement of terrorism."



Swiss police said Abunimah was subject to an "entry ban."



While the White House has been silent thus far about Abunimah's arrest, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, was among those who urged a "prompt investigation" into the matter

Irene Khan, U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, also called Abunimah's detention "shocking" and called on the Swiss government to investigate.

EI said Abunimah has had access to legal counsel since Saturday. The website, which was founded in 2001, has reported extensively on Israel's apartheid policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, including its recent violent escalations against Gaza and the West Bank.

"Speaking out against injustice in Palestine is not a crime," said EI on Saturday. "Journalism is not a crime."



A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Bern, Switzerland toldAl Jazeera it was providing standard consular assistance after learning of Abunimah's arrest, but did not comment further.



Journalist Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News condemned the silence of corporate media outlets in the United States.

"Not a single mainstream western media outlet has covered" Abunimah's detention, said Khalek.



Human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber—who resigned from his position in the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in October 2023, saying the U.N. was failing to prevent genocide in Gaza—said Sunday that the social media platform X was blocking him from sharing a petition in support of Abunimah.

"This is not only an attempt to silence Ali Abunimah as an individual, but the manifestation of a wider campaign of repressing and intimidating those who dare speak up for for Palestinian human rights and against their genocide, fitting into a pattern of racism and Islamophobia," reads the petition, started by Swiss Action for Human Rights.

The group said the arrest is part of a broader effort "to silence the truth and deny the oppression of the Palestinian people, attacking free speech and waging a war on journalism."

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Abunimah's "arbitrary arrest gives the false impression that showing solidarity with the victims of the Israeli occupation peacefully is now illegal."

"The action taken by Swiss authorities is extremely concerning, as it marks an unprecedented low level of respect for human rights, particularly in a nation that has long been known for upholding democratic principles and protecting fundamental liberties. Targeting journalists and human rights advocates is indicative of a significant decline in European governments' dedication to upholding human rights and freedom of expression," said the group.

"The Swiss authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Ali Abunimah," Euro-Med Monitor added, "and ensure respect for his legal and human rights."