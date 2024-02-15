After Shooting, Cori Bush Blasts Missouri Republicans Who 'Obstruct Gun Safety Laws'

A day after a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, Democratic Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush on Thursday took aim at Republicans from her state who "continue to eviscerate and obstruct gun safety laws."

"St. Louis and I rise to send our love and condolences to Kansas City, Missouri in the wake of yesterday's mass shooting," Bush said on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. "This preventable and despicable epidemic of gun violence, it affects us all. It impacts my district in St. Louis; it impacts your districts; it impacts our entire country. And it does not need to be this way."

"Missouri has some of the weakest gun laws in the country," she noted. "So to the Missouri Republicans who are pointing their finger at the people of Kansas City, Missouri and calling them 'thugs'... this blood is on your hands. You don't get to scapegoat the victims of this shooting when you are actively blocking gun violence prevention legislation."

Republicans lawmakers' allegiance to the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful gun lobby group, over the needs of the people is "absolutely shameful," the "Squad" member declared. "Missouri needs you to act. Join us in passing meaningful commonsense gun safety legislation, so that we can put an end to this crisis and save lives."

The Wednesday shooting left at least one person dead—Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a disc jockey and mother of two—and 22 others injured, according toThe Kansas City Star. No charges have been filed but two unidentified teenage suspects are in police custody.