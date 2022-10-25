'We Don't Have to Live This Way': St. Louis School Gunman Armed With AR-15, 600+ Rounds

Opponents of gun violence on Tuesday urged Americans to vote for Democratic candidates who support commonsense safety measures after law enforcement officials said that the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old student at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans will tell you the solution is some more guns. On November 8, you need to tell them they\u0026#039;re full of shit.\u0022\r\n\r\nOrlando Harris entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and opened fire, killing sophomore Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka and wounding seven students. Police officers killed Harris, who graduated from the school last year, in an exchange of gunfire.\r\n\r\n\u0022This could have been much worse,\u0022 St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said during a Tuesday news conference, noting that Harris was armed with almost a dozen 30-round high-capacity magazines.\r\n\r\nMom, teacher, and Democratic Minnesota House of Representatives candidate Erin Preese pointed out on social media that metal detectors, locks, and armed guards—the purported solutions routinely offered up by GOP lawmakers—failed to stop \u0022yet another school shooting.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t have to live this way,\u0022 wrote Preese. \u0022Vote for lawmakers who will stand up to the gun lobby. Our kids lives depend on it.\u0022\r\n\r\nPreese also shared a message from Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, which is part of Everytown. Both groups advocate for enacting popular policies to help end the epidemic of gun violence plaguing communities across the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans will tell you the solution is some more guns,\u0022 Watts tweeted. \u0022On November 8, you need to tell them they\u0026#039;re full of shit,\u0022 she added, referring to the pivotal midterm elections that will determine control of Congress in two weeks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring Tuesday\u0026#039;s press conference, Sack read a handwritten note in which Harris \u0022lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend, and a life of isolation,\u0022 The Associated Press reported. \u0022In the note, he called it the \u0026#039;perfect storm for a mass shooter.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nThe news outlet added that Sack \u0022urged people to come forward when someone who appears to suffer from mental illness or distress begins \u0026#039;speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the U.S. is a highly atomized society, people in other countries also struggle with social isolation and depression but rarely carry out mass shootings. What sets the U.S. apart, experts have long argued, is that it is a nation awash in weapons designed to kill people quickly.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThere are more guns than people in the U.S., and due to National Rifle Association-bankrolled Republicans\u0026#039; opposition to meaningful gun safety laws, it remains relatively easy for people to purchase firearms in many states.\r\n\r\nIn a Tuesday opinion piece, St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger wrote: \u0022It\u0026#039;s not okay that we know what the problem is—too many guns. And yet Republicans in Congress and the Missouri Legislature regularly stop any meaningful action to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill or, in the case of assault rifles, banning them altogether.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not okay that after every school shooting—Columbine, Newtown, Uvalde, St. Louis—we write the same narrative, with similar fact patterns, and nothing is ever done,\u0022 wrote Messenger.\r\n\r\nHe continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter Uvalde, there was the slightest bit of progress, with Congress passing and President Joe Biden signing a gun safety bill that expanded background checks on 18- to-21-year-olds. It also added incentives for states to pass red flag laws and increased federal gun protections for domestic violence victims.\r\n\r\nIt was a step in the right direction. But here in Missouri, we have a Legislature that passed a law that seeks to exempt the state from federal gun regulations. [Democratic St. Louis Mayor Tishaura] Jones, who grieved with gun violence victims on Monday, filed a lawsuit to overturn that state gun nullification bill. The lawsuit is pending.\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s not okay that a city full of children who experience gun violence on a regular basis has to turn to the courts to stop lawmakers from passing laws that actually increase the possibility of gun violence in that city.\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s been the reality in Missouri since the 2007 repeal of a law requiring permits to purchase a handgun. Since then, legislators have regularly weakened gun safety laws. The result has been an increase in gun violence, leading to an additional 50-plus deaths a year in the state, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the AP reported, \u0022Monday\u0026#039;s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week—the most in any year since it began tracking shootings in 2018.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to tracking by Everytown, however, \u0022there have been more than 140 shootings on school grounds so far in 2022—each one preventable.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis year\u0026#039;s deadly attacks include the May massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by an 18-year-old man wielding an AR-15. Monday\u0026#039;s shooting in St. Louis happened on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder charges stemming from a school shooting that killed four students in November 2021.\r\n\r\nStudies have shown that gun regulations with high levels of public support, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, help reduce the number and severity of fatal mass shootings.\r\n\r\n\u0022Going to school shouldn\u0026#039;t be a life or death experience,\u0022 tweeted Students Demand Action. Their counterparts at Moms Demand Action, meanwhile, insisted that the nation can do a better job of protecting children from gun violence and urged voters to \u0022elect leaders who will put their safety first.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuns recently became the leading cause of death among children and teens in the U.S.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022No other high-income country lets children be traumatized, wounded, and killed with guns over and over again,\u0022 Everytown noted Monday. \u0022Our gun violence crisis is preventable, but it will take all of us to end it.\u0022