‘Patience Is at an End’: Federal Judge in Minnesota Threatens ICE Chief With Contempt Ruling

Minnesota’s chief federal judge has ordered a top Trump administration immigration enforcement official to appear in person by the end of the week or else potentially be held in contempt of court.

In an order published on Monday, US District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz demanded that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons personally appear in his courtroom on Friday to "show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court."

Schiltz acknowledged that ordering the acting head of a federal agency to appear in person was an "extraordinary step," which he said was justified by "the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders."

As an example, Schlitz pointed to ICE's failure to comply with a January 14 order to grant a detained immigrant a bond hearing within a week or release him from custody. More than a week after this order was issued, Schiltz wrote, the immigrant's counsel informed the court that their client is still being detained despite not being granted a hearing.

"This is one of dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks," Schlitz explained.

Schlitz then cited repeated past assertions from ICE attorneys that the agency recognizes it must comply with court orders, insisting that they have "taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honored going forward."

"Unfortunately, though, the violations continue," Schlitz wrote. "The court's patience is at an end."

As noted in a Tuesday report from the Washington Post, several recent rulings in immigration cases have "expressed frustration over the government’s tactics and posture in court," including Schlitz recently sending "an exasperated letter to the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, questioning unusual moves by government officials to charge demonstrators involved in a church protest in St. Paul."