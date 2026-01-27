‘Patience Is at an End’: Federal Judge in Minnesota Threatens ICE Chief With Contempt Ruling

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
In his order, US District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz cited "dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks."
Minnesota’s chief federal judge has ordered a top Trump administration immigration enforcement official to appear in person by the end of the week or else potentially be held in contempt of court.
In an order published on Monday, US District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz demanded that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons personally appear in his courtroom on Friday to "show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court."
Schiltz acknowledged that ordering the acting head of a federal agency to appear in person was an "extraordinary step," which he said was justified by "the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders."
As an example, Schlitz pointed to ICE's failure to comply with a January 14 order to grant a detained immigrant a bond hearing within a week or release him from custody. More than a week after this order was issued, Schiltz wrote, the immigrant's counsel informed the court that their client is still being detained despite not being granted a hearing.
"This is one of dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks," Schlitz explained.
Schlitz then cited repeated past assertions from ICE attorneys that the agency recognizes it must comply with court orders, insisting that they have "taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honored going forward."
"Unfortunately, though, the violations continue," Schlitz wrote. "The court's patience is at an end."
As noted in a Tuesday report from the Washington Post, several recent rulings in immigration cases have "expressed frustration over the government’s tactics and posture in court," including Schlitz recently sending "an exasperated letter to the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, questioning unusual moves by government officials to charge demonstrators involved in a church protest in St. Paul."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Minnesota’s chief federal judge has ordered a top Trump administration immigration enforcement official to appear in person by the end of the week or else potentially be held in contempt of court.
In an order published on Monday, US District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz demanded that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons personally appear in his courtroom on Friday to "show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court."
Schiltz acknowledged that ordering the acting head of a federal agency to appear in person was an "extraordinary step," which he said was justified by "the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders."
As an example, Schlitz pointed to ICE's failure to comply with a January 14 order to grant a detained immigrant a bond hearing within a week or release him from custody. More than a week after this order was issued, Schiltz wrote, the immigrant's counsel informed the court that their client is still being detained despite not being granted a hearing.
"This is one of dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks," Schlitz explained.
Schlitz then cited repeated past assertions from ICE attorneys that the agency recognizes it must comply with court orders, insisting that they have "taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honored going forward."
"Unfortunately, though, the violations continue," Schlitz wrote. "The court's patience is at an end."
As noted in a Tuesday report from the Washington Post, several recent rulings in immigration cases have "expressed frustration over the government’s tactics and posture in court," including Schlitz recently sending "an exasperated letter to the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, questioning unusual moves by government officials to charge demonstrators involved in a church protest in St. Paul."
Minnesota’s chief federal judge has ordered a top Trump administration immigration enforcement official to appear in person by the end of the week or else potentially be held in contempt of court.
In an order published on Monday, US District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz demanded that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons personally appear in his courtroom on Friday to "show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court."
Schiltz acknowledged that ordering the acting head of a federal agency to appear in person was an "extraordinary step," which he said was justified by "the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders."
As an example, Schlitz pointed to ICE's failure to comply with a January 14 order to grant a detained immigrant a bond hearing within a week or release him from custody. More than a week after this order was issued, Schiltz wrote, the immigrant's counsel informed the court that their client is still being detained despite not being granted a hearing.
"This is one of dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks," Schlitz explained.
Schlitz then cited repeated past assertions from ICE attorneys that the agency recognizes it must comply with court orders, insisting that they have "taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honored going forward."
"Unfortunately, though, the violations continue," Schlitz wrote. "The court's patience is at an end."
As noted in a Tuesday report from the Washington Post, several recent rulings in immigration cases have "expressed frustration over the government’s tactics and posture in court," including Schlitz recently sending "an exasperated letter to the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, questioning unusual moves by government officials to charge demonstrators involved in a church protest in St. Paul."