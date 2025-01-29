Menendez Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Bribery

"Americans can feel secure in the knowledge that, in at least some cases, corruption does not go unpunished," said one government watchdog on Wednesday after a federal district court judge in New York sentenced former Sen. Robert Menendez to 11 years in prison for bribery, extortion, and other crimes.

Menendez, who represented New Jersey as a Democrat in the Senate for 18 years, was convicted last year of trading his political influence, including as former chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for gifts including cash, gold bricks, and a luxury car.

A jury found him guilty of accepting bribes from three businessmen and acting as a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt.

He resigned from the Senate soon after his conviction, as his colleagues began considering an expulsion. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) led the call for his resignation, saying Menendez should step down to "maintain the integrity" of his Senate seat.

He was convicted of using his political clout to intervene in criminal cases on behalf of his associates, two of whom were also sentenced on Wednesday.

"It is critical that we hold our elected leaders to the highest professional and ethical standards."

Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said the sentence was "in line with these very serious offenses."

"Bob Menendez's blatant corruption made a mockery of the Senate and was one more piece of the shattering of Americans' trust in our government in recent years," said Bookbinder. "By sending Menendez to prison, the judge has shown that the system can work."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, also a Democrat, said that although Menendez "accomplished many things in behalf of our state and our residents... sadly he will be remembered for putting his own interests and financial gain ahead of the public interest."



"At a time when our country is deeply divided," said Murphy, "it is critical that we hold our elected leaders to the highest professional and ethical standards."

