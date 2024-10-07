Florida Meteorologist Breaks Down Reporting on Milton's Growing Strength

As NBC6 hurricane specialist John Morales in Miami reported on the rapid drop in barometric pressure as Hurricane Milton gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, the veteran meteorologist's voice broke.

"It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours," Morales said, becoming visibly emotional. "I apologize, this is just horrific."

The storm is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as the state struggles to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Morales spoke as the hurricane's winds reached 160 miles per hour and climate experts noted that the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean's waters have been abnormally warm.

"The seas are just incredibly, incredibly hot, record hot, as you might imagine," said Morales. "You know what's driving that. I don't need to tell you. Global warming, climate change [are] leading to this and becoming an increasing threat."

Morales posted the clip on social media later, saying he "debated whether to share" the emotional moment in which he reported on what is likely to be further catastrophic damage to his home state as well as parts of Mexico.

"Frankly, you should be shaken too, and demand climate action now," said Morales.

A week ago, the meteorologist wrote in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists that Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 230 people across six states, was "a harbinger of the future."

"For decades I had felt in control. Not in control of the weather, of course. But in control of the message that, if my audience was prepared and well informed, I could confidently guide them through any weather threat, and we'd all make it through safely," wrote Morales. "Today as a result of so many compounding climate-driven factors, the warming world has forcibly shifted my manner from calm concern to agitated dismay. Now I look at storms differently. And I communicate differently."

"No one can hide from the truth," he added. "Extreme weather events, including hurricanes, are becoming more extreme. I must communicate the growing threats from the climate crisis come hell or high water—pun intended."

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), who is running for Senate, was among those who applauded Morales' frank assessment of the crisis facing his state and the country.

"I've never seen someone like John Morales get emotional about a storm before. He understands these systems better than most and it should be a warning for all of us to get ready now," said Mucarsel-Powell. "We MUST have the courage to stand up to climate denialists and take action before it is too late."