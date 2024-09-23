Jane Fonda on US Election: 'The Future of the Planet Is at Stake'

Actor and activist Jane Fonda took aim at Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and his climate-wrecking plans in comments published Monday from her wide-ranging conversation with CBS News, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

The interview with Fonda, which took place in California earlier this month, was coordinated by Covering Climate Now and is set to air on "CBS Saturday Morning" on September 28. It comes as she travels the country to support climate champions including Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrats taking on Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) in the November election.

Trump "invited all the CEOs of the fossil fuel industry to Mar-a-Lago" and promised to roll back the Biden administration's progress on the climate crisis for just $1 billion in campaign cash, Fonda highlighted, warning that "the future of the planet is at stake."

"This is a collective crisis, and it requires a collective solution," she continued. "[Trump] wants to do away with all regulations and open up the floodgates for the fossil fuel industry and the nuclear industry. So the choice is very clear, do we vote for the future, or do we vote for burning up the planet?"

"We have the solution to the climate crisis, why don't we employ it, instead of allowing a bunch of rich people to destroy everything that's been created by humankind?"

The longtime activist, who is taking time off from acting to focus on this year's elections, acknowledged that some voters who lean toward Democrats, particularly younger people, are angry with Harris, especially over U.S. support for Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip. However, she argued, "to sit this out or to vote for a third-party candidate, is to allow fascism."

"That will elect somebody who will deny you any voice in the future of the United States," Fonda stressed. "Vote for a voice if you really care about Gaza, vote to have a voice so that you can do something about it, and then be ready to turn out into the streets by the millions and fight for it… If the young people stay home, we're going to lose."

"Every candidate has issues. Nobody's perfect, but the Harris-Walz ticket is the ticket that will allow us to fight, to get the solutions that climate scientists are saying we need," she said. "They give us a chance, at least, to fight. They give us a platform on which we can try to pressure."

In addition to backing the Democratic presidential ticket—including by knocking on doors in Michigan, a key swing state—the 86-year-old is working to elect candidates endorsed by the Jane Fonda Climate Political Action Committee (PAC), which she founded in 2022, after she was arrested five times during Fire Drill Fridays, a protest series she started with Greenpeace USA a few years earlier.

The PAC is now supporting over 100 candidates at the local level, "where the really robust work is being done on climate," according to Fonda. The group only endorses candidates who don't take money from the fossil fuel industry, which she said has a "stranglehold over our government."

"We've had so many moderate Democrats that blocked the climate solutions we need because they take money from the fossil fuel industry," she noted. "It's very hard to stand up to the people that are supporting your candidacy."

"We are being killed with cancer, heart diseases, because of the burning of fossil fuel," Fonda said. "We have the solution to the climate crisis, why don't we employ it, instead of allowing a bunch of rich people to destroy everything that's been created by humankind? We've got to rise up."

"You need millions of people in the streets," she said, also emphasizing that "you need people in the halls of power with ears and a heart to hear the protests, to hear the demands."