After 130 Days in Israeli Military Prison, Conscientious Objector Says He'd Refuse IDF Service Again

Nearly two weeks after finally being freed from the Israeli military prison Neve Tzedek, 18-year-old conscientious objector Yuval Peleg forcefully called out the Israel Defense Forces in a Monday statement shared by Amnesty International.

"After five times being imprisoned and a total of 130 days spent in military prison for refusing to enlist in the IDF, I have finally been released and exempt from army service. I am incredibly happy to be out of prison," said Peleg, who was released January 6.

Even though Peleg made his objection to compulsory enlistment clear through the refusal process by the conscientious objector network Mesarvot, and to IDF representatives at the recruitment center in Ramat Gan last year, the military initially declared his refusal to be disobedience. Amnesty has advocated for the release of Peleg and other "prisoners of conscience."

The video below was shared by Mesarvot in November, when Peleg was released from his fourth stint behind bars.

Yuval Peleg was released today after 100 days in military prison and is expected to return in the coming days for a fifth term of imprisonment.



"It was a difficult experience, and lasted longer than I had hoped," Peleg said Monday, "but I want to thank everyone at Amnesty International for the support—it was incredibly strengthening to know that even though I'm imprisoned there are people all over the world who support my actions and are pushing for my release, and without them I'm not sure how I would have gotten through it."

"As difficult as this was, I do not regret refusing the draft and would do so again," he continued. "The IDF has proven itself to be a despicable, criminal organization, and there is no excuse for joining it. I, and many others, will continue to fight and oppose it as long as is necessary. I would like to remind everyone that while I have finally been freed, there are still two other conscientious objectors in prison currently, and another that might be sent back. I hope they all get released as soon as possible, and support them throughout their incarceration."

"Most importantly, the criminal actions of the IDF and state of Israel have not ceased," Peleg stressed, pointing to the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip launched after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack. Since then, Israeli forces have killed at least 71,550 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 171,365, according to local health officials. Global experts warn the true toll is likely far higher.

The IDF's killing has continued despite a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in October. Since then, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday, Israel has killed 465 Palestinians and injured 1,287, plus 713 bodies have been found beneath the rubble.

Scholars, world leaders, human rights groups—including Amnesty—and other critics like Peleg call the Israeli assault genocide. The conscientious objector noted Monday that "the genocide in Gaza is ongoing despite the facetious 'ceasefire' and the now almost 60-year occupation of the West Bank keeps accelerating, to add to the campaign of ethnic cleansing carried out by the Zionists since even before 1948."

"This is what truly must be fought against," he said, "and as long as it continues, so will the resistance to it."

Peleg's comments came after Reuters reported Friday that not only are Palestinians in Gaza suffering "a volcano" of psychological trauma, but also Israel's Defense Ministry has recorded a nearly 40% increase in post-traumatic stress disorder among its troops since September 2023, with 60% of the 22,300 people being treated for war wounds experiencing PTSD.

"An Israeli parliamentary committee found in October that 279 soldiers had attempted suicide in the period from January 2024 to July 2025, a sharp increase from previous years," according to the news agency. "The report found that combat soldiers comprised 78% of all suicide cases in Israel in 2024."

The US 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—which offers 24/7, free, and confidential support—can be reached by calling or texting 988, or through chat at 988lifeline.org. For the Veterans Crisis Line, dial 988, then press 1, or text 838255.