US Data Shows Surge in Hate Against Muslims, Palestinians Persists

A spike in "relentless" Islamophobia across the United States that began in October with Israel's U.S.-backed attack on the Gaza Strip continued through the first half of this year, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group said Tuesday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released data showing the sustained surge in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate from January to June 2024, with 4,951 documented complaints, a 69% increase over the same period in 2023.

That came after CAIR received 3,578 complaints from last October through December, a 178% increase from a similar three-month period the previous year, as Common Dreamsreported when the data was published in January.

The largest share of 2024 complaints related to immigration and asylum cases (19%), which is in line with 2023. That was followed by employment discrimination (14%), education discrimination (10%), and hate crimes and incidents (8%).

So far this year, May has had the largest number of education discrimination complaints—which CAIR tied to "university administrations cracking down on anti-genocide student protestors," beginning with Columbia University in April.

"Too many places of higher education, which have historically permitted Islamophobic speakers to poison their campus in the name of academic freedom, apparently find anti-genocide speech intolerable," said CAIR research and advocacy director Corey Saylor in a statement. "Since last fall university administrators have been a primary perpetrator of anti-Muslim racism."

"Our data shows that as student protests dominated media coverage of the movement opposing the Gaza genocide, employers also continued punishing their employees for their viewpoints," Saylor added. "We are also seeing federal agencies like Customs and Border Protection and the FBI interpreting being Muslim or anti-genocide as suspicious activity."

CAIR's data release followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States last week to address Congress—which was boycotted by dozens of lawmakers—and meet privately with President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November election; and former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

Enabled by weapons and diplomatic support from Biden and Congress, Netanyahu launched Israel's ongoing assault of Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Hamas-led October 7 attack. As of Tuesday, Israeli forces have killed at least 39,400 Palestinians and wounded another 90,996, according to local officials—though experts anticipate the final death toll will be far higher.

South Africa is leading a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which ruled on July 19 that the decadeslong Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank is illegal and must end. United Nations human rights experts said Tuesday that Israel must comply with the ruling, though Netanyahu's government has shown no signs that it plans to do so.

CAIR has labeled the recent rise in hate across the United States "the Biden-backed Gaza genocide Islamophobia wave."

"Islamophobia in the U.S. comes in cycles, with the last two large waves generated by Donald Trump's 2015 announcement and 2017 implementation of his Muslim ban," the group explained Tuesday. "As we have noted previously, this wave exceeds the combined totals of incoming incidents received during those two cycles."

