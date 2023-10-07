Horrific. Unjustified. Morally wrong. But 'unprovoked'?

After the Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years--with many killed, hostages taken, and fighting raging--many US elected officials released statements Saturday condemning the "unprovoked" attacks.

But many others took to Twitter Saturday to ask incredulously how Israel’s continued brutal occupation of the Palestinian people cannot be considered a provocation.

75 years of ethnic cleansing

15 years of blockade

Confiscation of Palestinian lands

Pogroms on Palestinian towns

Desecration of Palestinian sacred sites

Daily raids into Palestinian homes

Constant humiliation of a entire people

Nothing about today is "unprovoked."

Writer Caitlin Johnstone tweeted: "It's clear now that whenever the western political/media class starts bleating the word "unprovoked" in unison, you know with absolute certainty that whatever they're talking about was massively provoked."

And here are a sampling of statements released Saturday by US elected officials and politicians calling the attacks "unprovoked":