(Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Horrific. Unjustified. Morally Wrong. But 'Unprovoked'?
'Nothing about today is "unprovoked"'
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
'Nothing about today is "unprovoked"'
Horrific. Unjustified. Morally wrong. But 'unprovoked'?
After the Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years--with many killed, hostages taken, and fighting raging--many US elected officials released statements Saturday condemning the "unprovoked" attacks.
But many others took to Twitter Saturday to ask incredulously how Israel’s continued brutal occupation of the Palestinian people cannot be considered a provocation.
75 years of ethnic cleansing
15 years of blockade
Confiscation of Palestinian lands
Pogroms on Palestinian towns
Desecration of Palestinian sacred sites
Daily raids into Palestinian homes
Constant humiliation of a entire people
Nothing about today is "unprovoked."
Writer Caitlin Johnstone tweeted: "It's clear now that whenever the western political/media class starts bleating the word "unprovoked" in unison, you know with absolute certainty that whatever they're talking about was massively provoked."
*. *. *
Hamas attacks on civilian targets in Israel are completely unjustified. The Biden administration is totally wrong, however, to say they are "unprovoked." Israel has been killing many scores of Palestinian civilians, including children, in recent months.— Stephen Zunes (@Stephen Zunes) 1696689417
I keep seeing the Hamas attack described as "unprovoked," as if Israel has not been occupying, dispossessing, blockading, and besieging a population. The attack is morally wrong but let's be honest about what its causes are.— Nathan J Robinson (@Nathan J Robinson) 1696706184
75 years of ethnic cleansing.\n15 years of blockade.\nConfiscation of Palestinian lands.\nPogroms on Palestinian towns.\nDesecration of Palestinian sacred sites.\nDaily raids into Palestinian homes.\nConstant humiliation of a entire people.\n\nNothing about today is \u201cunprovoked.\u201d— Amer Zahr (@Amer Zahr) 1696693591
Today\u2019s attacks on Israel are horrific\u2014especially since innocent women and children are involved. Today\u2019s attacks, however, were not unprovoked. \n\nPraying for peace. \ud83d\udc94— Nick Laparra (@Nick Laparra) 1696707765
And here are a sampling of statements released Saturday by US elected officials and politicians calling the attacks "unprovoked":
My statement on the violent, unprovoked and despicable terrorist attack by Hamas against the State of Israel.— Hakeem Jeffries (@Hakeem Jeffries) 1696687757
This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state\u2019s right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself \u2014 now. As President, I\u2019ll make sure that our policy\u2026— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@Robert F. Kennedy Jr) 1696695042
I forcefully condemn these cowardly, horrifying, unprovoked attacks on Israel by Hamas. \n\nAttacking innocent civilians is particularly despicable and reflects the craven behavior of this terrorist group. \n\nI unequivocally stand with the people of Israel now, and always.— Senator John Fetterman (@Senator John Fetterman) 1696689464
I unequivocally condemn Hamas\u2019 horrific, unprovoked attacks and call on all parties to take steps to prevent civilian harm. Israel has a right to defend itself, and the United States stands ready to offer our support.— Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@Congresswoman Sara Jacobs) 1696692875
I am horrified by the unprovoked, heinous attacks against Israel by Hamas\u2014a terrorist organization. I stand in strong support of our ally Israel and the Israeli people as they fight to defend themselves and protect their sovereignty.— Mondaire Jones (@Mondaire Jones) 1696685680
The unprovoked terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israeli citizens are alarming and horrifying. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this unprecedented time. \n\nI stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from these heinous and widespread attacks.— Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1696687733
As a steadfast supporter and ally of Israel, I unequivocally condemn the unprovoked and unprecedented terrorist attack launched by Hamas and stand with the people of Israel as it rightly defends itself.\n\nMy statement:— Rep. Ritchie Torres (@Rep. Ritchie Torres) 1696684621
I am horrified by the attacks against the Israeli people and condemn them unequivocally. This unprovoked violence is unacceptable. Today the United States must stand beside the Israeli people on this difficult day and in the days to come.— Congresswoman Chellie Pingree \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Congresswoman Chellie Pingree \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1696706022
These attacks by Hamas against Israel were heinous and unprovoked.\n\nMy thoughts are with the families of those killed, injured, and captured.\n\nI strongly condemn these attacks. The United States remains unwavering in our support for Israel and their right to self-defense.— Senator Mark Kelly (@Senator Mark Kelly) 1696691135
Horrific. Unjustified. Morally wrong. But 'unprovoked'?
After the Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years--with many killed, hostages taken, and fighting raging--many US elected officials released statements Saturday condemning the "unprovoked" attacks.
But many others took to Twitter Saturday to ask incredulously how Israel’s continued brutal occupation of the Palestinian people cannot be considered a provocation.
75 years of ethnic cleansing
15 years of blockade
Confiscation of Palestinian lands
Pogroms on Palestinian towns
Desecration of Palestinian sacred sites
Daily raids into Palestinian homes
Constant humiliation of a entire people
Nothing about today is "unprovoked."
Writer Caitlin Johnstone tweeted: "It's clear now that whenever the western political/media class starts bleating the word "unprovoked" in unison, you know with absolute certainty that whatever they're talking about was massively provoked."
*. *. *
Hamas attacks on civilian targets in Israel are completely unjustified. The Biden administration is totally wrong, however, to say they are "unprovoked." Israel has been killing many scores of Palestinian civilians, including children, in recent months.— Stephen Zunes (@Stephen Zunes) 1696689417
I keep seeing the Hamas attack described as "unprovoked," as if Israel has not been occupying, dispossessing, blockading, and besieging a population. The attack is morally wrong but let's be honest about what its causes are.— Nathan J Robinson (@Nathan J Robinson) 1696706184
75 years of ethnic cleansing.\n15 years of blockade.\nConfiscation of Palestinian lands.\nPogroms on Palestinian towns.\nDesecration of Palestinian sacred sites.\nDaily raids into Palestinian homes.\nConstant humiliation of a entire people.\n\nNothing about today is \u201cunprovoked.\u201d— Amer Zahr (@Amer Zahr) 1696693591
Today\u2019s attacks on Israel are horrific\u2014especially since innocent women and children are involved. Today\u2019s attacks, however, were not unprovoked. \n\nPraying for peace. \ud83d\udc94— Nick Laparra (@Nick Laparra) 1696707765
And here are a sampling of statements released Saturday by US elected officials and politicians calling the attacks "unprovoked":
My statement on the violent, unprovoked and despicable terrorist attack by Hamas against the State of Israel.— Hakeem Jeffries (@Hakeem Jeffries) 1696687757
This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state\u2019s right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself \u2014 now. As President, I\u2019ll make sure that our policy\u2026— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@Robert F. Kennedy Jr) 1696695042
I forcefully condemn these cowardly, horrifying, unprovoked attacks on Israel by Hamas. \n\nAttacking innocent civilians is particularly despicable and reflects the craven behavior of this terrorist group. \n\nI unequivocally stand with the people of Israel now, and always.— Senator John Fetterman (@Senator John Fetterman) 1696689464
I unequivocally condemn Hamas\u2019 horrific, unprovoked attacks and call on all parties to take steps to prevent civilian harm. Israel has a right to defend itself, and the United States stands ready to offer our support.— Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@Congresswoman Sara Jacobs) 1696692875
I am horrified by the unprovoked, heinous attacks against Israel by Hamas\u2014a terrorist organization. I stand in strong support of our ally Israel and the Israeli people as they fight to defend themselves and protect their sovereignty.— Mondaire Jones (@Mondaire Jones) 1696685680
The unprovoked terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israeli citizens are alarming and horrifying. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this unprecedented time. \n\nI stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from these heinous and widespread attacks.— Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1696687733
As a steadfast supporter and ally of Israel, I unequivocally condemn the unprovoked and unprecedented terrorist attack launched by Hamas and stand with the people of Israel as it rightly defends itself.\n\nMy statement:— Rep. Ritchie Torres (@Rep. Ritchie Torres) 1696684621
I am horrified by the attacks against the Israeli people and condemn them unequivocally. This unprovoked violence is unacceptable. Today the United States must stand beside the Israeli people on this difficult day and in the days to come.— Congresswoman Chellie Pingree \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Congresswoman Chellie Pingree \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1696706022
These attacks by Hamas against Israel were heinous and unprovoked.\n\nMy thoughts are with the families of those killed, injured, and captured.\n\nI strongly condemn these attacks. The United States remains unwavering in our support for Israel and their right to self-defense.— Senator Mark Kelly (@Senator Mark Kelly) 1696691135
Horrific. Unjustified. Morally wrong. But 'unprovoked'?
After the Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years--with many killed, hostages taken, and fighting raging--many US elected officials released statements Saturday condemning the "unprovoked" attacks.
But many others took to Twitter Saturday to ask incredulously how Israel’s continued brutal occupation of the Palestinian people cannot be considered a provocation.
75 years of ethnic cleansing
15 years of blockade
Confiscation of Palestinian lands
Pogroms on Palestinian towns
Desecration of Palestinian sacred sites
Daily raids into Palestinian homes
Constant humiliation of a entire people
Nothing about today is "unprovoked."
Writer Caitlin Johnstone tweeted: "It's clear now that whenever the western political/media class starts bleating the word "unprovoked" in unison, you know with absolute certainty that whatever they're talking about was massively provoked."
*. *. *
Hamas attacks on civilian targets in Israel are completely unjustified. The Biden administration is totally wrong, however, to say they are "unprovoked." Israel has been killing many scores of Palestinian civilians, including children, in recent months.— Stephen Zunes (@Stephen Zunes) 1696689417
I keep seeing the Hamas attack described as "unprovoked," as if Israel has not been occupying, dispossessing, blockading, and besieging a population. The attack is morally wrong but let's be honest about what its causes are.— Nathan J Robinson (@Nathan J Robinson) 1696706184
75 years of ethnic cleansing.\n15 years of blockade.\nConfiscation of Palestinian lands.\nPogroms on Palestinian towns.\nDesecration of Palestinian sacred sites.\nDaily raids into Palestinian homes.\nConstant humiliation of a entire people.\n\nNothing about today is \u201cunprovoked.\u201d— Amer Zahr (@Amer Zahr) 1696693591
Today\u2019s attacks on Israel are horrific\u2014especially since innocent women and children are involved. Today\u2019s attacks, however, were not unprovoked. \n\nPraying for peace. \ud83d\udc94— Nick Laparra (@Nick Laparra) 1696707765
And here are a sampling of statements released Saturday by US elected officials and politicians calling the attacks "unprovoked":
My statement on the violent, unprovoked and despicable terrorist attack by Hamas against the State of Israel.— Hakeem Jeffries (@Hakeem Jeffries) 1696687757
This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state\u2019s right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself \u2014 now. As President, I\u2019ll make sure that our policy\u2026— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@Robert F. Kennedy Jr) 1696695042
I forcefully condemn these cowardly, horrifying, unprovoked attacks on Israel by Hamas. \n\nAttacking innocent civilians is particularly despicable and reflects the craven behavior of this terrorist group. \n\nI unequivocally stand with the people of Israel now, and always.— Senator John Fetterman (@Senator John Fetterman) 1696689464
I unequivocally condemn Hamas\u2019 horrific, unprovoked attacks and call on all parties to take steps to prevent civilian harm. Israel has a right to defend itself, and the United States stands ready to offer our support.— Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@Congresswoman Sara Jacobs) 1696692875
I am horrified by the unprovoked, heinous attacks against Israel by Hamas\u2014a terrorist organization. I stand in strong support of our ally Israel and the Israeli people as they fight to defend themselves and protect their sovereignty.— Mondaire Jones (@Mondaire Jones) 1696685680
The unprovoked terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israeli citizens are alarming and horrifying. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this unprecedented time. \n\nI stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from these heinous and widespread attacks.— Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1696687733
As a steadfast supporter and ally of Israel, I unequivocally condemn the unprovoked and unprecedented terrorist attack launched by Hamas and stand with the people of Israel as it rightly defends itself.\n\nMy statement:— Rep. Ritchie Torres (@Rep. Ritchie Torres) 1696684621
I am horrified by the attacks against the Israeli people and condemn them unequivocally. This unprovoked violence is unacceptable. Today the United States must stand beside the Israeli people on this difficult day and in the days to come.— Congresswoman Chellie Pingree \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Congresswoman Chellie Pingree \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1696706022
These attacks by Hamas against Israel were heinous and unprovoked.\n\nMy thoughts are with the families of those killed, injured, and captured.\n\nI strongly condemn these attacks. The United States remains unwavering in our support for Israel and their right to self-defense.— Senator Mark Kelly (@Senator Mark Kelly) 1696691135