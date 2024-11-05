'Harris Voters for Human Rights' Work to Defeat Trump—and Fight for an End to Gaza Genocide

Warning that a victory for Republican nominee Donald Trump would bring even greater catastrophe for Palestinians, a coalition of progressive organizers and activists is vowing to both back Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in Tuesday's election and engage in nonviolent civil disobedience at the White House to demand an end to U.S. complicity in Israel's assault on Gaza.

The coalition, dubbed "Harris Voters for Human Rights," declares in a pledge shared with Common Dreams that "we are fighting to end the horror in Gaza AND defeat fascism."

"We believe Trump will be even worse for Palestinians," the pledge states, echoing the sentiment expressed by Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim community leaders in Arizona and elsewhere. "We know he will be a disaster for women, working families, immigrants, democracy, and life on planet Earth. Whatever the VP says or not, know this: You can count on the Harris coalition base to fight for Palestinian human rights."

While the coalition is pushing for a Harris victory, organizers said they intend to engage in nonviolent civil disobedience at the White House on November 12 "regardless of the election result"—unless a cease-fire deal is reached or an arms embargo against Israel is implemented by that date.

"To Biden and Harris, we—your voters—will escalate our pressure to end our complicity in this horror," said Kai Newkirk, a founder of the coalition and co-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party Progressive Council. "To our fellow Harris voters who support Palestinian human rights, put your body where your mouth is. To voters who can't yet entrust Harris with their votes because of the genocide, the fascist Trump will make it even worse for the people of Gaza, and you can trust us to fight to push Harris to end it if we put her in office together."

The planned protest date marks the end of the 30-day period in which the Biden administration told Israel to take "urgent and sustained actions" to improve humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip or face a possible cut-off of U.S. military support.

In the weeks since the administration issued its notice, Israeli forces have continued their relentless bombardment of Gaza—particularly the northern part of the enclave—and the country's lawmakers have moved to ban the United Nations agency primarily responsible for administering humanitarian aid in the territory. Experts, human rights groups, and progressive lawmakers have argued that U.S. law requires an arms embargo against Israel, given its repeated obstruction of American humanitarian assistance.

The "Harris Voters for Human Rights" coalition is "calling on Biden and Harris to uphold U.S. law, which Israel is violating egregiously in Gaza, where it has killed tens of thousands of civilians, mostly women, children, and the elderly," and "decimated" the enclave's infrastructure.

The effort comes as Harris and Trump made their final pitches to the U.S. public ahead of Election Day, with the candidates in a dead heat in battleground states that will decide the outcome of the high-stakes race.

"As president," Harris said during a campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, "I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination."



Alan Minsky, executive director of Progressive Democrats of America, said in a statement Monday that "the first essential step is defeating Trump."

"He has made clear his intention to ruthlessly suppress pro-Palestinian demonstrations, making a mockery of our right to free speech while undermining the foundations of our democracy," said Minsky. "To prevent this, we need as many Democrats as possible to join our pledge. That will send a powerful message to dismayed voters who've lost faith in our party; and it will push Biden and Harris to do more to win them back."

"A public pledge to uphold our laws without exception would inspire hundreds of thousands of voters who may otherwise refuse to cast their ballots for her," Minsky added. "In the meantime, we will try to lead by example and inspire them to vote to empower the Democratic base that won't stop fighting until Kamala Harris delivers as president."