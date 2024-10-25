Arizona Community Leaders Say Trump Win Would Be 'Worst Possible Outcome' for Palestinians

Dozens of community leaders in the battleground state of Arizona—including local Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim organizers—released an open letter late Thursday imploring voters to help defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump in next month's election by casting their ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris, despite the Biden administration's role in Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza.

"We know that many in our communities are resistant to vote for Kamala Harris because of the Biden administration's complicity in the genocide. We understand this sentiment," reads the letter. "Many of us have felt that way ourselves, even until very recently. Some of us have lost many family members in Gaza and Lebanon. We respect those who feel they simply can't vote for a member of the administration that sent the bombs that may have killed their loved ones."

"As we consider the full situation carefully, however, we conclude that voting for Kamala Harris is the best option for the Palestinian cause and all of our communities," the letter continues. "We know that some will strongly disagree. We only ask that you consider our case with an open mind and heart, respecting that we are doing what we believe is right in an awful situation where only flawed choices are available."

"Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, and the entire far-right in Israel want Trump to win and grant Israel total free reign. We cannot give them what they want."

The community leaders emphasized that their endorsement of Harris is in no way an expression of support for the Biden administration's approach to Israel's war on Gaza, which has entailed a steady flow of weaponry and diplomatic cover on the world stage as Israel faces a genocide case at the United Nations' highest court and some of its leaders face possible arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court.

Rather, they said, it is a pragmatic decision made in light of the dire threat Trump poses to Palestinians, immigrants, democracy, and the planet.

"In our view, it is crystal clear that allowing the fascist Donald Trump to become president again would be the worst possible outcome for the Palestinian people," they wrote. "A Trump win would be an extreme danger to Muslims in our country, all immigrants, and the American pro-Palestine movement. It would be an existential threat to our democracy and our whole planet."

As horrific as Israel's assault on Gaza has been thus far, the letter stresses that "even a genocide can get much worse," pointing to Trump's recent remarks declaring that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "doing a good job" and lamenting that President Joe Biden is "trying to hold [Netanyahu] back" when he "probably should be doing the opposite."

Trump says he's about to speak to Netanyahu and says, "Biden is trying to hold him back ... he probably should be doing the opposite, actually." pic.twitter.com/i12koY0z1s

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

The open letter also cites a report that Miriam Adelson, one of Trump's billionaire donors, wants the former president to allow Israel to fully annex the West Bank in exchange for her financial support.

"Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, and the entire far-right in Israel want Trump to win and grant Israel total free reign. We cannot give them what they want," the Arizona community leaders wrote. "Trump must be defeated. The only way to defeat him is to elect Kamala Harris."

The presidential race in Arizona is razor-close, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average, with Trump leading Harris by just under two percentage points. President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the state in 2020.

Given how close the race is likely to be in Arizona and other critical battlegrounds, the Arizona community leaders warned against voting for third-party candidates in those states as a way to "punish" Harris and other Democrats for their complicity in genocide.

"While voting third party may be strategic in non-swing states as a protest of the current U.S. Israel/Palestine policy or as a step to qualifying the Green Party for public funding in future elections by winning at least 5% of the national vote, doing it in Arizona or other swing states in such a close election could bring disaster," their letter states. "Instead, by helping to elect Kamala Harris, we can say, 'Despite it all, we gave you another chance and helped put you in office to defend democracy and uphold our highest American values. Now uphold them: End the genocide and secure Palestinian self-determination. We will fight every day to hold you to it.'"

"If Harris and Democrats win, we will wage that fight with more allies among the American people, Congress, and the White House than ever before," the community leaders wrote. "If they don't deliver, we will have a mandate and mass support to hold them accountable through every nonviolent tool of democracy, including protests, resignations, civil disobedience, primary election challenges, and even potential mass noncooperation. It's a difficult path, but the one that offers the most hope."

"The first step—and our best choice in this horrible situation—is defeating Trump by electing Harris," they added. "We urge you to join us."