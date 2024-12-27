UNICEF Says Deaths of More Gaza Children 'Tragically Foreseeable' as Israeli Assault Continues

UNICEF, the United Nations agency tasked with providing humanitarian aid for children, released a statement Thursday decrying the recent deaths of Gazan children, particularly those who have perished because of cold and lack of adequate shelter.

"Cold injuries, such as frostbite and hypothermia, pose grave risks to young children in tents and other makeshift shelters that are ill-equipped for freezing weather. For newborns, infants, and medically vulnerable children, the danger is even more acute," said UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder.

"With temperatures expected to drop further in the coming days, it is tragically foreseeable that more children's lives will be lost to the inhumane conditions they are enduring, which offer no protection from the cold," he added.

The Quds News Networkreported Thursday, citing the head of pediatrics and obstetrics at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, that four Gazan newborns have died in the past few days because of low temperatures and lack of shelter.

"These preventable deaths lay bare the desperate and deteriorating conditions facing families and children across Gaza," said Beigbeder.

One of those babies was Sila Mahmoud Al-Faseeh, a 3-week-old girl, who died Sunday "from the extreme cold" in a tent where her forcibly displaced family is sheltering on a beach in al-Mawasi, an Israeli-designated "safe zone" for displaced Palestinians that has repeatedly come under attack.

Sila's father, Mahmoud al-Faseeh, told The Associated Press that the family attempted to keep the baby warm as the temperatures fell to 48°F (9°C)—below the fatal threshold for hypothermia—in their unsealed tent on cold ground.



"It was very cold overnight and as adults we couldn't even take it," al-Faseeh said. "We couldn't stay warm."

Over 14,500 children have reportedly been killed since October 7, 2023 as of mid-December, according to UNICEF, though the Gaza Government Media Office cites a higher figure.

The U.S. government successfully sought the retraction of a report from an organization monitoring food crises that warned of looming famine in north Gaza under what the report called Israel's "near-total blockade," according to Thursday reporting from The Associated Press. The move drew concern from aid groups, per AP.

In November, more than two dozen international relief groups operating in Gaza warned that humanitarian assistance entering the enclave had "fallen to an all-time low" due to Israel's continued blockade.

The situation has also exacted a punishing psychological toll on the children of Gaza. A report from the Community Training Centre for Crisis Management released in November found that, of the more than 500 Palestinian children it surveyed in Gaza last summer, 96% of them fear imminent death, 92% are not accepting of reality, 79% suffer from nightmares, and 49% wish to die because of the war, and many more "show signs of withdrawal and severe anxiety, alongside a pervasive sense of hopelessness."