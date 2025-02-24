'Put Your Grandma's Social Security Check in Danger': Warren Fills in Blanks on What Trump Did Last Week

Amidst a push from billionaire Elon Musk to get federal workers to outline work they "accomplished" last week in an email or—according to a social media post from Musk—lose their jobs, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts riffed on the directive when she took to social media on Sunday to highlight some of the actions recently taken by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Is Donald Trump going to respond to Musk's email and report on what he did last week? To help, I've gone ahead and done it for him," she wrote on X.

On Friday, Trump dismissed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman C.Q. Brown, and also fired five other Pentagon officials, including the first woman to lead the Navy, in a radical shake-up of U.S. military leadership. Warren said that the move puts "our national security at risk."

While speaking on the "Shawn Ryan Show" in November, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that if confirmed he would fire Brown, who is Black, arguing that Brown had pushed a "woke" agenda, according to NBC News.

Hegseth also said on that show that "any general that was involved, general, admiral, whatever, that was involved in any of the DEI, woke s--t has got to go," per NBC News.

In her thread, Warren also highlighted that Trump "promised to protect Medicaid only to backtrack [less than] 24 hours later by endorsing the House Republican plan to cut healthcare to pay for tax cuts for the ultra-rich." Last week, Trump said in a Fox News interview that Medicaid would not be "touched," but the next day endorsed a House Republican budget proposal, which if enacted could see cuts to Medicaid and other social programs in order to help pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts.

Next, Warren denounced Trump for his administration's firing of "the experts working to end bird flu (as egg prices go WAY up)"—in reference to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which early last week said that it had accidentally fired "several" employees working on the government's bird flu response, and that it was working to "rectify" the situation and rescind termination letters sent to those people.

She also slammed the administration for stopping "the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from helping people who get scammed by Wall Street and giant corporations." After the 2008 financial crisis, Warren helped set up the federal agency that protects consumers from unfair financial practices. The CFPB has been targeted by Musk and its enforcement activity has been ground to a halt by the Trump administration, though the moves made against the CFPB stretch back further than last week, into early February.

And last, Warren highlighted that Trump has "put your grandma's Social Security check in danger by forcing out the acting Social Security Commissioner." Acting Commissioner Michelle King left the agency last week after a clash with DOGE over its attempt to access sensitive government records, according to The Washington Post, citing three unnamed sources.

"This isn't just inefficient," said Warren in concluding her thread, "it will hurt the people Donald Trump promised to help."