'Genocide Has No Place in This World': Activists Sabotage Israeli-Owned Elbit Weapons Factory in UK

In the early hours of Friday morning, members of the anti-war group People Against Genocide in the United Kingdom gained access to the roof of a drone manufacturing facility in the city of Leicester and began sabotaging a so-called "clean room" to hamper the building of weapons used in the ongoing Israeli military assault on Gaza that experts from around the world characterize as genocide and a crime against humanity.

The UAV Tactical Systems facility, owned by the Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems Ltd., has been the target of protest in recent years for its role in providing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) with unmanned aerial drones, combat vehicles, surveillance equipment, and other military hardware.

"We are fucking sick and tired of our government's collaboration in this genocide that Israel is committing against the Palestinian people," said one unnamed activist, sitting on the facility's roof early Friday. "We are tired of waiting for them to uphold international law."

Activists from ‘People Against Genocide’ have occupied a Leicester factory owned by Elbit Systems UK this morning, drilling a hole through its roof in order to abseil into the building.



The team of activists evaded security and used ladders to climb over razor-wire fencing at… pic.twitter.com/uWJ0r6s2av

— Novara Media (@novaramedia) April 24, 2026

Footage posted online by The Aftershock, a media outlet focused on the pro-Palestinian movement, showed members of the People Against Genocide on the roof of the facility in Leicester and then making their way down toward the manufacturing rooms inside.

"They're breaking the ceiling of the clean room used to make key parts for Israeli military drones," the outlet noted. "Contaminating the clean room can knock it out of use for several months."

BREAKING: 'People Against Genocide' have abseiled through the roof of Elbit's arms factory in Leicester.



They're breaking the ceiling of the clean room used to make key parts for Israeli military drones.



Contaminating the clean room can knock it out of use for several months. pic.twitter.com/BplVIb33bF

— The Aftershock (@The_Aftershock_) April 24, 2026

According to The Canary, a UK-based news outlet:

At approximately 10am, an action taker from the group occupying the roof abseiled into the factory through a hole made with power tools. Whilst abseiling into the weapons factory, the action taker proceeded to damage the ceiling and air supply to the clean room.



The clean room is used to make essential components for Israeli military drones and, once contaminated, it could be out of use for several months.



The action involved four people from direct action group People Against Genocide. They successfully evaded recently-increased security patrols at the plant, and used 10m extension ladders to ascend over razor-wire fencing, gaining access to the factory roof. The team next began to use high-grade power tools to cut their way through the roof, to damage weaponry inside.



"We cannot stand idly by while Elbit continues to manufacture death and destruction here in Leicester," a spokesperson for People Against Genocide said in a statement.

"Petitions, protests and lobbying decision makers who are actively involved in the Gaza genocide, has unsurprisingly, failed to create necessary change," the spokesperson explained. "Therefore, rather than appeal to politicians or the government, we’re bypassing the complicit decision makers and are taking direct action to shut Elbit down and disrupt the murderous Israeli war machine ourselves."

"Genocide," said the unnamed activist on the roof of the facility, "has no place in this world. That's why we're here today—to shut Elbit down."



